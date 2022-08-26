TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Minor league baseball players are a hearty bunch. They’re used to long bus rides, low pay, low job security and have traditionally thought of those drawbacks as the cost of chasing a Major League Baseball dream. Some of those things might be starting to change. Players on the Single-A Tampa Tarpons — which is an affiliate of the New York Yankees — have been talking individually about efforts to unionize minor league players and the idea is gaining momentum. The Major League Baseball Players Association took the step of sending out union authorization cards earlier this week, paving the way for thousands more players to potentially join the organization. “It’s something that a lot of people are definitely interested in,” said Tarpons centerfielder Spencer Jones, a former Vanderbilt star taken 25th overall in this year’s draft.

