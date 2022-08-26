Daily Media: Irina Shayk Signs With The Society, Dirk Standen Named Dean At SCAD School Of Fashion, And More Moves To Peruse

Read full article on original website
Related
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet Has a New Job! Get Details on His New Career
Money issues. While 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet previously came under fire by his wife Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast’s family for being a stay-at-home dad, the TLC star recently unveiled a new career path. Following in the steps of his father-in-law, Chuck Potthast, the dad of one is trying his luck in the real estate field. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Andrei’s new job.
fashionweekdaily.com
Reinventing An Icon: Albino Riganello Reveals His Plans For The New BCBGMAXAZRIA
It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, and there’s new talent leading BCBGMAXAZRIA. Enter Albino Riganello, the charming creative director whose career has taken him from his native Italy to major design roles in Milan, Paris, and NYC for the likes of Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, and Zuhair Murad. Ergo, the brand that has woven itself into the formative fashion memory of almost every American woman is about to take on a whole new guise for the future, starting with his debut Signature Collection—a love letter to his multifaceted BCBG woman. Here’s what you need to know!
Comments / 0