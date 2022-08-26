Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Runaway juvenile taken into custody by Central police late Sunday
A runaway juvenile was taken into custody by Central police late Sunday, authorities said. An officer stopped a vehicle speeding 30 mph over the limit on Greenwell Springs Road shortly after midnight, the Central Police Department said in a Facebook post. After stopping the vehicle, the officer determined the driver...
theadvocate.com
A violent weekend in Baton Rouge: 3 murders in under 24 hours rupture lull in killings
The man known around the neighborhood as “TC” was getting his life together when violence came knocking. He had just landed a job at a popular seafood restaurant, Parrain’s, a restaurant manager said. "TC" had scraped together cash to buy a bike and would brave scorching summer afternoons to ride 9 miles to work from his Brookstown apartment. He kept to himself, neighbors said, but was prone to displays of generosity — like the time he invited a family facing eviction to crash at his place.
theadvocate.com
Three juveniles arrested Sunday, accused of breaking into stores, taking guns, BRPD says
Three male juveniles were arrested Sunday morning, accused of breaking into a gun store Saturday night and stealing guns, a Baton Rouge police spokesperson said. "We believe they're also involved in some other burglaries or attempted burglaries at local gun stores and pawn shops," said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police arrest man accused in fatal shooting at Plank Road convenience store
Baton Rouge police said Monday officers had arrested a 27-year-old man believed connected to the shooting death of a man outside a Plank Road convenience store two weeks ago. Desmond Coates will be booked on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, BRPD said in a statement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Lafayette deputies arrest Baton Rouge man wanted for catalytic converter thefts in multiple states
Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office met with success during a week-long operation to intercede in the recent rash of catalytic converter thefts. During the course of the operation, detectives conducted surveillances at numerous locations within Lafayette Parish. While conducting surveillance, Detectives observed a vehicle matching the description provided as a vehicle of interest in a previous catalytic converter theft.
theadvocate.com
Woman found shot dead in vehicle Sunday morning; BPRD investigating
A woman was found shot dead in a vehicle early Sunday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. Officers found Rosalind Scott, 59, in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive, BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional details were not immediately available as...
theadvocate.com
Man shot, killed outside his apartment late Saturday, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are investigating the fatal Saturday night shooting of a 26-year-old man. TC Snell Jr. was shot multiple times in the 4100 block of West Brookstown Drive shortly before 10 p.m., BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. Snell was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional details, including a...
theadvocate.com
'They will always have that trauma': Families impacted by gun violence struggle to recover
It was midmorning on a quiet Sunday earlier this month and Tyquinca Devold had gathered her four children, ages 8, 6, 3 and 2, in the living room of her mother’s Madison Avenue home to do their hair in preparation for the first day of school. As the family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Built to teach and serve: McKinley High and Baton Rouge High tell city's stories
Historic school buildings and their student stories resonate with a city’s heritage. No two schools tell a truer and more fascinating story of Baton Rouge’s past than McKinley High and Baton Rouge High. Six schools within East Baton Rouge Parish are listed on the National Register of Historic...
theadvocate.com
Alligator Bayou/Fish Bayou reopened as Ascension and Iberville Parishes complete joint construction project
Alligator Bayou Road has reopened after the completion of a flood control structure for the Bluff Swamp/Spanish Lake basin. Parish officials from Ascension and Iberville parishes announced Friday that the road was set to open at 10 a.m. Aug. 29. The new Fish Bayou flood control structure is nearing completion...
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 31, 2022
12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging. 11102 Bank St., Clinton. Wednesday, Aug. 31. Devotional:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
State turnaround school district shrinking with likely exit of two schools
Once envisioned as a citywide network of vibrant charter schools that would set the standard for public education in the capital city, the state-run Recovery School District-Baton Rouge is slowly withering, with two of the largest schools it still has left poised to make their exit. At its peak in...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Aug. 31, 2022
Master Gardeners to speak at Zachary Branch Library. The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on cool-weather plants and underground beauties at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. The talks are free and open to the public, but seating is...
theadvocate.com
'We should always be watching': LSU climatologist says hurricanes intensifying
On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Ida, LSU geology professor and climatologist Jill Trepanier noted that hurricanes entering the Gulf of Mexico are becoming more intense. Whether that's from an ever-changing climate and other environmental factors, such as the loss of mangrove trees along the coast, is at...
theadvocate.com
State adds 2,900 jobs from June to July, see what metro areas posted gains
The number of jobs in Louisiana increased by 2,900 from June to July, thanks to gains in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. There were 1.9 million non-farm jobs in July, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The figures are not seasonally adjusted. The New Orleans metro...
theadvocate.com
Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
theadvocate.com
Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight
South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
theadvocate.com
The Covery at Juban holds ribbon-cutting
The Covery celebrated the opening of its Juban location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 12 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. Owner and founder of the franchise E.K. Navan was on hand to cut the ribbon, joined by staff, chamber Ambassadors and other guests. The Juban location opened in...
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana Middle students celebrate reading growth
At West Feliciana Middle, eighth grader Caden Bohannon and seventh grader Madeleine Saint were each awarded the Two Legit to Quit award in Wade Toney’s class to celebrate their reading Lexile growth. Lexile is a method to measure student ability and match them to reading material appropriate for their...
Comments / 0