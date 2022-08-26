ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, LA

Related
theadvocate.com

Runaway juvenile taken into custody by Central police late Sunday

A runaway juvenile was taken into custody by Central police late Sunday, authorities said. An officer stopped a vehicle speeding 30 mph over the limit on Greenwell Springs Road shortly after midnight, the Central Police Department said in a Facebook post. After stopping the vehicle, the officer determined the driver...
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

A violent weekend in Baton Rouge: 3 murders in under 24 hours rupture lull in killings

The man known around the neighborhood as “TC” was getting his life together when violence came knocking. He had just landed a job at a popular seafood restaurant, Parrain’s, a restaurant manager said. "TC" had scraped together cash to buy a bike and would brave scorching summer afternoons to ride 9 miles to work from his Brookstown apartment. He kept to himself, neighbors said, but was prone to displays of generosity — like the time he invited a family facing eviction to crash at his place.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette deputies arrest Baton Rouge man wanted for catalytic converter thefts in multiple states

Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office met with success during a week-long operation to intercede in the recent rash of catalytic converter thefts. During the course of the operation, detectives conducted surveillances at numerous locations within Lafayette Parish. While conducting surveillance, Detectives observed a vehicle matching the description provided as a vehicle of interest in a previous catalytic converter theft.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman found shot dead in vehicle Sunday morning; BPRD investigating

A woman was found shot dead in a vehicle early Sunday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. Officers found Rosalind Scott, 59, in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive, BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional details were not immediately available as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 31, 2022

12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging. 11102 Bank St., Clinton. Wednesday, Aug. 31. Devotional:...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Aug. 31, 2022

Master Gardeners to speak at Zachary Branch Library. The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on cool-weather plants and underground beauties at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. The talks are free and open to the public, but seating is...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

'We should always be watching': LSU climatologist says hurricanes intensifying

On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Ida, LSU geology professor and climatologist Jill Trepanier noted that hurricanes entering the Gulf of Mexico are becoming more intense. Whether that's from an ever-changing climate and other environmental factors, such as the loss of mangrove trees along the coast, is at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight

South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

The Covery at Juban holds ribbon-cutting

The Covery celebrated the opening of its Juban location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 12 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. Owner and founder of the franchise E.K. Navan was on hand to cut the ribbon, joined by staff, chamber Ambassadors and other guests. The Juban location opened in...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

West Feliciana Middle students celebrate reading growth

At West Feliciana Middle, eighth grader Caden Bohannon and seventh grader Madeleine Saint were each awarded the Two Legit to Quit award in Wade Toney’s class to celebrate their reading Lexile growth. Lexile is a method to measure student ability and match them to reading material appropriate for their...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

