George L. Wells
George L. Wells, 72, of Emporia passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home. George was born December 24, 1949 in Emporia. He is preceded in death by his parents, George H. Wells and Melissa Johnson as well as his brothers, Gary Klinger and Bill, Jim, and Fred Wells.
Shirley Jo Krueger
Home in North Newton, KS. John W. and Mabel Holt Freeman. moved to Emporia in the late 1950’s. John died on April 24, 1999. Shirley continued to live in. Emporia and eventually settled in the Newton area in 2009. Survivors include her sons, John Krueger and wife Vicki. of...
Families go fishing at Vamos a Pescar
An old TV series in Topeka had Harold Ensley ending every show with a “Gone Fishin’” sign. In Emporia, it’s been translated into Spanish. The sixth “Vamos a Pescar” day occurred Saturday at Emporia State University’s Prophet Aquatic Research and Outdoor Center.
Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum
A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
Bingo night draws crowd to Emporia Senior Center
If it’s Tuesday, it must be Bingo Night at the Emporia Senior Center. The building was bustling with players getting cards and refreshments and the quiet hum of conversation. A crowd of about fifty vied for a chance at a $1,000 jackpot. Emporia Senior Center Administrative Assistant Tammy Kelley...
Lions to continue drive for 'Redbud Capital'
An idea inspired by William Allen White soon could be at one of the entrances to Emporia. “We’re looking at the possibility of making a redbud tree planting around the east entrance, coming into Emporia,” said Gary Post, chair of the Emporia Lions Club Red Bud campaign.
UPDATE: Fire on West 15th Avenue injures one
Fire crews hurried to the scene of reported heavy smoke Wednesday morning at a complex near Emporia State University. It ended with one person injured. A structure fire was reported in the area of 15th and Garfield around 8:30 a.m. A statement released during the afternoon pinpointed the location as 1509 West 15th Avenue, at Ashley Estates II, with heavy smoke coming from rear windows.
Emporia Reds host 2023 tryouts over the weekend, Tuesday night
A turnout of around 140 kids came out to the Emporia Reds tryouts for the 2023 season at Soden’s Grove. Tryouts began at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the 14U age group and concluded on Sunday with 8 and 7U at 5 p.m. There was a last chance tryout for all age groups held on Tuesday night.
LatinX leadership conversation builds community
“Art gives you grace in conversation: how to say hard truths in soft ways.” Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina expressed the essence of Saturday afternoon’s LatinX Leadership Community Conversation at the Emporia Granada Theatre. Medina, Dodge City Assistant City Manager Ernestor De La Rosa, and McPherson Assistant City...
UPDATE: Teen injured in I-35 crash
An Emporia teenager is in a hospital with serious injuries after a crash during the morning commute on southbound Interstate 35. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say the crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. about one mile west of Exit 135, or Road R1. Emily Goza, 17, somehow lost control of her Ford Explorer. It hit a guardrail, then rolled down a riverbank.
The Worlds are back in town: Emporia welcomes PDGA World Championships
The PDGA World Championships are back in Emporia this week, bringing the “best of the best” in the sport to some of the city’s most popular courses. “This is the Super Bowl of disc golf,” said Doug Bjerkaas, tournament director. “This is the tournament. If you ask a professional disc golfer if they could win one tournament, 95% of them are going to say the world championships.”
Emporia First Friday art walk, market set for next week
Emporia First Friday will host two major opportunities to enjoy art in Emporia during the month of September. The Emporia First Friday Art Walk, sponsored by Sela Group, will be on Friday, Sept. 2, and will feature over a dozen venue stops in Downtown Emporia, including four on the Emporia State University campus. The Art Walk is from 5 - 9 p.m. and features artists in a range of mediums who will display their art for sale.
Emporia boys soccer improves to 2-0 in win over Topeka-Seaman
The Emporia High School boys soccer team recorded a 1-0 road victory over Seaman High School in Topeka on Tuesday evening. The two teams were locked in a scoreless tie for much of the game until junior forward Mats Goerres found the net after an assist from senior midfielder Giovanni Garcilazo with 14:34 left in the second half. That would be the game’s only tally.
USD 252 Honor Flight program breaks fundraising record
The USD 252 Honor Flight program broke a fundraising record last weekend, bringing in an astounding $11,000. “Normally we are in the $5,000 range,” said Honor Flight coordinator Megan McGuire. “This was a significant increase of revenue for us.”. McGuire said it costs around $42,000 — or $750...
Great days to throw some discs
Windy weather can be a nightmare for anyone throwing a disc. But that should not be a factor as the PDGA World Championships week unfolds. The Emporia forecast calls for a northeast wind of 5-10 miles per hour Tuesday, becoming light from the southeast Wednesday and Thursday.
Emporia State ready to kickoff season tonight
Opening night is finally here. Emporia State football will begin its season tonight at 7 p.m. against Northeastern State at Welch Stadium.
Wings and Wheels Show set for next week at municipal airport
The annual Wings and Wheels show is back at the Emporia Municipal Airport Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. This free event brings together car and aircraft enthusiasts of all ages at the municipal airport, 1005 Road 120, to enjoy good food and impressive machines.
'We just need more attorneys': Larson prepares to be Chief Judge
Jeffry Larson calls himself “an Emporia kid.” Now at age 60, he’s taking one of the most respected adult titles in the area. The veteran Lyon County District Judge will become Chief Judge of the Fifth Judicial District this weekend, with the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler.
Area schools volleyball roundup
Area volleyball teams were in full effect Tuesday as a host of games were contested throughout the region. Lebo High School saw its first action of the season at a Central Christian High School quad while other squads struggled on the court.
