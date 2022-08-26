ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US approves updated Pfizer, Moderna shots targeting Omicron – Top Stories News – Report by AFR

US health officials on Wednesday authorized updated Covid-19 vaccinations by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that specifically target the latest strains of the Omicron variant, with the goal of jump-starting a new booster campaign. The two updated booster shots aimed at providing “better protection against Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant” are...
Yen tumbles to 24-year low against dollar as stocks mostly fall

Global stock markets mostly fell Thursday, while the yen tumbled to a 24-year low against the dollar as markets grappled with inflation fears and another major Chinese city went into lockdown. Meanwhile the yen plunged to a new 24-year low against the dollar on Thursday as Japan sticks with its long-standing monetary easing policies in contrast to tightening by the Fed.
