Read full article on original website
Related
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
topwirenews.com
US approves updated Pfizer, Moderna shots targeting Omicron – Top Stories News – Report by AFR
US health officials on Wednesday authorized updated Covid-19 vaccinations by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that specifically target the latest strains of the Omicron variant, with the goal of jump-starting a new booster campaign. The two updated booster shots aimed at providing “better protection against Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant” are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Federal judge lets weapons ban in Times Square, churches, parks and theaters stand — but called the underlying NY law 'doomed'
A federal judge lets NY ban the concealed carrying of guns in 'sensitive' places like Times Square, but calls the underlying law 'doomed.'
Los Angeles gas prices set a Labor Day weekend record high
In Southern California and much of the rest of the state, gas prices are at historic highs for a Labor Day weekend.
Yen tumbles to 24-year low against dollar as stocks mostly fall
Global stock markets mostly fell Thursday, while the yen tumbled to a 24-year low against the dollar as markets grappled with inflation fears and another major Chinese city went into lockdown. Meanwhile the yen plunged to a new 24-year low against the dollar on Thursday as Japan sticks with its long-standing monetary easing policies in contrast to tightening by the Fed.
Comments / 0