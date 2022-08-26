Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Finishes Fourth At Back To School Classic
The Sullivan Lady Eagles finished fourth at the Peoples Bank Back To School Softball Classic. Sullivan won all their pool games but came up short in the championship bracket. This was the second year in a row Sullivan finished fourth. The Back To School Tournament is always a good way for the Lady Eagles to get a feel for their roster and learn how to adapt the rest of the season with the variety of teams.
Sullivan Independent News
Lady Eagles Ready To Roll After Jamboree
Sullivan volleyball held a jamboree last week on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles hosted Potosi and Owensville. Sullivan won all their matches on the night and are ready to roll into the new season on Tuesday at home against Blair Oaks. Potosi. Sullivan was the first to score in the first...
Sullivan Independent News
Lady Eagles Win All Their Pool Games On Friday
The Sullivan Lady Eagles began the regular season on a winning note at the People’s Bank Back To School Classic. Sullivan hosted the tournament at the Campbell-Chapman Sports Complex. Head Coach Ashley Crump got a feel for her new pitching rotation on Friday during the three pool games and the Lady Eagles won all three.
