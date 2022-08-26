Read full article on original website
douglasnow.com
Coffee County NAACP declares state of emergency
The Coffee County chapter of the NAACP has issued a statement declaring a state of emergency in Coffee County following the death of Pernell Harris on August 23, 2022. Harris went into distress after getting into an altercation with law enforcement officers on August 25, 2021. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has investigated the incident but has not released its findings.
douglasnow.com
Telfair County woman sentenced to federal prison for COVID-19 fraud
A Telfair County woman has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting she participated in a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. Shakeena Hamilton, 34, of McRae, Ga., was sentenced to 60 months in prison after she previously pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit an Offense Against the U.S. Government, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Hamilton admitted helping others to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and to receiving kickbacks from the co-conspirators in return for her assistance. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen ordered Hamilton to pay $2,511,489.07 in restitution, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.
douglasnow.com
Speight's trial continued, granted bond
Carlton Speight, who was set to stand trial last week on charges carrying a ten-year prison sentence, has been released from the Coffee County Jail on bond following events in the Superior Court of Coffee County last week. Although the jury had been selected and was present at the courthouse, a last-minute motion filed by Speight's defense resulted in Judge Andy Spivey continuing the case on to next month's calendar.
douglasnow.com
Ambrose woman charged after allegedly stealing, distributing medication
Sherry Lynn Nipper of Ambrose was recently arrested by the Coffee County Drug Unit for possession charges after she allegedly stole medication and unlawfully distributed the pills. According to an incident report, on August 25, detectives served a search warrant at a residence on Raney Drive in Ambrose where a...
douglasnow.com
Judge denies sentence reduction motion for man who beat woman with baseball bat
Last week, a motion asking for a reduction in the sentence of John Daniel, a man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery last year, was denied by a Superior Court judge. Daniel recently just entered into his second year of a 15-year prison term for the offense. Daniel was arrested...
douglasnow.com
Grand Jury hands down indictments
Several individuals who were recently arrested in Coffee County will now face their charges in the Superior Court of Coffee County after they were indicted by a Coffee County Grand Jury this month. Many of the defendants whose cases were presented before the jury have made local headlines within the...
douglasnow.com
Smith Jr. pleads guilty to 2018 vehicular homicide, drug charges
On Friday, a Broxton man, Charlie Smith Jr., pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide that took the life of a 20-year-old father in June 2018, along with drug charges he later received in 2020. The guilty plea resulted in 15 years being knocked off the maximum prison time Smith Jr. was facing on the charges.
