WDEF
Governor Lee Announces Measures to protect Tennessee Schools
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — In the wake of the June’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed executive order 97, providing additional resources to help parents, teachers, and law enforcement protect students. Now, Lee is outlining the effects of that order, beginning with thousands of families...
WDEF
Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investing $582 Million in McMinn County
Etowah, TN (Press Release) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Piedmont Lithium officials announced today the company will invest $582 million to establish a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility in Southeast Tennessee. Located in McMinn County at the North Etowah Industrial Park, a CSX and Select Tennessee Certified Site, Piedmont will create 117 new jobs in Etowah through the company’s expansion to Tennessee.
WDEF
Officials identify remains as girl reported missing in 1978
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the remains have been positively identified as those of Tracy Sue Walker. She was...
WDEF
LaFayette residents celebrate library with pie war
LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) — From apple to rhubarb, pumpkin to peanut butter — Americans love their pie. On Wednesday night in LaFayette, nine neighbors ditched the forks and ate some face first for their local library. Nine local celebrities competed through the summer to see who could raise...
WDEF
Air Racing comes to Wings Over North Georgia show
ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Wings Over North Georgia this fall will offer a new twist on public air shows. They will use the annual even at Russell Regional Airport to launch the first AirShow Racing Series event. The racers will compete n multiple heats on a 3-D track. They...
