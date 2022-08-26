The Backyard Brawl – the original football version, that is – returns to the gridiron for the first time in more than a decade this season, as the Mountaineers and Panthers will clash on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. That, of course, demands a top 10 list, and we’re happy (mostly) to oblige. Admittedly, it’s painful to include Panther wins in this look at the Top 10 Backyard Brawls of history, but there are more Mountaineer successes than shortfalls here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO