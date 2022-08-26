Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival to host Author Forum
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will host its WVIHF Authors Forum from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library on the second floor. Forum chairpersons are Diana Pishner Walker and Stephen Pishner. The forum is sponsored by James and Law Co in...
WVNews
COVID report for Sept. 1, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's latest COVID dead came from Marion, Wayne, Ohi…
WVNews
West Virginia's Robinson Grand to show 4 classic fright/Halloween movies for October
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Thursday announced a "2022 Big Screen Screams for Halloween" promotion. The promotion features four films that will be shown throughout October at the historic theater, located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg, WV.
WVNews
John Carl Davisson
WESTON- John Carl Davisson, 56, of Alum Bridge passed away on Thursday, August 25 th , 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital of Morgantown, WV. He was born in Weston on March 8, 1966: son of Ancil Roy Davisson of Alum Bridge, WV and the late Mary Katherine (Sleeth) Davisson. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
WVU Around The Web 9/1
It's Brawl Day! Check out our across the board coverage at BlueGoldNews.com, then take a peek at what others are saying as WVU-Pitt ready for tonight's 7 p.m. kickoff.
WVNews
Mark Moyers
BRUCETON MILLS-BRANDONVILLE — Mark C. Moyers, 56, of Bruceton Mills-Brandonville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home. the son of Dolores Sisler Moyers and the late Ward C. Moyers, he was born July 14, 1966, in Morgantown.
WVNews
Tractor trailer hits power pole in Jane Lew, West Virginia, impacting power & damaging vehicles
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — A tractor trailer hit a power pole Thursday morning in the Industrial Park in Jane Lew, taking out power to the town and surrounding areas and damaging vehicles. MonPower was notified and responded to the scene as the lines were still "live" with...
WVNews
2021 Recap: Huskies experience rollercoaster of a season
ACCIDENT — Despite 2021 being the first full football season since 2019 coupled with one of the toughest schedules in over 20 years, the Northern Huskies knocked off both Frankfort and Keyser, finished 5-6 overall and won their first home playoff game since 1992. It was a group that...
RELATED PEOPLE
WVNews
Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son
CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
WVNews
Southern 2nd, Northern 5th at Polish Pines
KEYSER, W.Va. — The high school golf season continued last Wednesday afternoon as the Southern Rams and Northern Huskies competed at Polish Pines in Keyser. The Keyser Golden Tornado finished with a 158 to top the six-team filed. Southern was in second with a 165, followed by Allegany (172), Frankfort (174), Northern (210) and Fort Hill (268).
WVNews
Northern Huskies looking to aim high with youthful squad
ACCIDENT — The Northern Huskies’ football team is looking to forge itself a successful 2022 season despite fielding a roster with several new faces. In 2021, the issues were similar on paper albeit at different positions. Though they had several high-level seniors like Jamison Warnick, Chance Ritchey, and a senior-laden line, it also had numerous first-time starters at skill positions and several spots on defense.
WVNews
Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake
OAKLAND — The Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat Festival was a big success as hundreds gathered at Broadford Lake on Saturday for the event. This was the first Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake, and the planning process is already underway for it to return next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Top 10 Backyard Brawls
The Backyard Brawl – the original football version, that is – returns to the gridiron for the first time in more than a decade this season, as the Mountaineers and Panthers will clash on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. That, of course, demands a top 10 list, and we’re happy (mostly) to oblige. Admittedly, it’s painful to include Panther wins in this look at the Top 10 Backyard Brawls of history, but there are more Mountaineer successes than shortfalls here.
Comments / 0