Read full article on original website
Grace Sample
5d ago
I thought his son was in on it? guess dad took the rap knowing what's going to happen on prison to an officer who assaulted some1 while in restraints. Hope he or son never practice law again.
Reply(2)
6
Related
WDEF
Alabama man charged with Meth in the Mail
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A 73 year old man on Sand Mountain faces charges of receiving a very illegal package in the mail. The investigation has been underway for more than 8 months. Postal Inspectors intercepted a package headed for the man in Rainsville containing ten pounds of...
Conviction upheld for Tennessee man charged with attempted murder of 2 Jackson County police officers
A Tennessee man convicted on two counts of attempted murder of two Jackson County police officers was asking for a new trial, but that request has officially been denied.
2 suspects in custody after Endangered Child Alert
Two people are facing charges following an Endangered Child Alert for a White County baby by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED
Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
Overton County News
White County Chief Deputy Clerk indicted
An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Laura Gardner, former Chief Deputy Clerk in the White County Clerk’s Office. The office’s daily operations include registering vehicles, issuing vehicle tags and titles, renewing vehicle tags, and collecting vehicle sales tax. The investigation began...
wgnsradio.com
Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals
A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
Claiborne Progress
State trooper, deputy killed in helicopter crash
Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the THP Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Det. Matt Blansett were conducting an aerial mission in the Chattanooga area when the helicopter they were operating crashed in a wooded area of Marion County. We are saddened to report that both men lost their lives while serving the people of Tennessee on this mission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested following shooting outside Murfreesboro plant
A man was arrested after a shooting outside a Murfreesboro facility early Wednesday morning.
WDEF
Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
WDEF
Suspect arrested for Food City fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
Cookeville HS lockdown: Student in custody, no weapon found on campus
Cookeville High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, and a student was charged with making a false report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One killed in Shelbyville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and the suspect is still at large.
WTVC
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
wgnsradio.com
Man Shot and Killed in Shelbyville, TN
A man was shot and killed at Davis Estates Apartments in Shelbyville this past Friday. Police say the victim in the deadly shooting was Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The shooting occurred at the Davis Lane address around 10:30 at night. The 43-year-old who lived at the apartment complex, was shot multiple times....
WDEF
Chattanooga man arrested for shooting someone during a fight
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Late Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police took 39-year-old Anthony Lively into custody after officers say he shot someone during a fight. According to Assistant Police Chief Jerri Sutton, officers responded to a call right before 11 this morning in the seven hundred block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN’S TIRES SLASHED AT DOLLAR GENERAL MARKET
On 8-20–2022 Crossville Police responded to Dollar General Market on Miller Ave. in reference to a vandalism. Upon arrival the officer spoke with the victim. She stated she had parked her vehicle at work, and returned to find the two driver side tires flat. She stated she suspected her soon to be ex spouse to be the culprit. There was no witnesses, and the camera surveillance was not accessible at the time of the report.
WDEF
National Overdose Awareness Day: Hamilton Co. Coalition is here to offer help
CHATTANOOGA, Tn (WDEF) – It is National Overdose Awareness Day, and the Hamilton County Coalition is making an effort to recognize and remember those effected on a local level. There have been more than 38-hundred overdoses reported to the Tennessee Department of Health so far this year. There were...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Arrest Made in Fentanyl Investigation
On August 23, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga. During the execution of...
WDEF
Sheriff’s Office reports Fentanyl bust at I 75 motel
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a major drug bust this week at a local motel. Narcotics detectives raided a room at the Microtel Motel on McCutcheon Road on Tuesday. They say they recovered. • $14,265.00 Dollars in U.S. currency. • Approximately 39 grams of...
Comments / 12