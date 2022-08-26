Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
46 Arrests Made In One Week In Hagerstown
The Hagerstown Police Department made 46 arrests during the week of August 23. Frederick, Md. (BW) – 46 arrests in one week were made in Hagerstown. The Hagerstown Police Department also responded to nearly 1600 calls. Some notable arrests include:. Camara Jones arrested for attempted homicide. Izaiah Smothers arrested...
wfmd.com
21+ Event in Washington County Raises Money for Two Community-Based Programs
Hagerstown’s annual Hangarfest returns. Hagerstown, Md. (BW) – Discovery Station and Breast cancer Awareness – Cumberland Valley are partnering to put on Hagerstown, Maryland’s annual Hangarfest. Hangarfest is a 21+ fundraising event with live music, beer trucks, food trucks and more. The event starts at 7...
