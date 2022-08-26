Read full article on original website
jpinews.com
“Good Vibes” Glasgow Shakes in Glasgow
When you step into the tropically inspired, funky, and friendly atmosphere of Glasgow Shakes the “Good Vibes” advertised on the wall in pink fluorescent letters are evident!. The unique drink stop opened its doors in August of ‘22. They’ve had a successful year. Since that time,...
wnky.com
Local Regal theaters to offer $3 movie tickets for ‘National Cinema Day’ Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – National Cinema Day is approaching on Saturday, Sept. 3!. Tickets on this date will be $3 for all movies, all showtimes and all formats. Prices for drinks and snacks at these locations will remain the same. Both Regal Bowling Green Stadium 12 and Regal Greenwood...
wnky.com
Barren Co. Schools drop off buses and supplies in eastern KY
BARREN CO., Ky.-Three Barren County School buses made their way to eastern Kentucky this morning, filled with supplies to help the devastated community. Three staff members left at 5 a.m. this morning and drove the buses to Letcher County High School. They are donating the buses to the school district to use. Letcher County lost 28 buses in the flood.
wnky.com
Locals take on challenge at ‘Mud Happens’ obstacle course
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Mud Happens, a mud run event, gathered around 430 participants over the weekend!. The event generates roughly $32,000 for the Family Enrichment Center, and it all goes to their child abuse prevention program. The obstacle course is three miles long, and visitors enjoyed food vendors with an MC playing music, plus a free kids area for children under nine.
wnky.com
White Squirrel Brewery making a comeback
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Bowling Green favorite is returning downtown after closing its doors during the pandemic. White Squirrel Brewery is planning on making a comeback by spring of 2023. They’re going to start by focusing on beer and offering a limited menu, bringing in food trucks from the community to...
wcluradio.com
Jersey Mike’s Subs cuts ribbon on newest location in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Business is far from slow at Barren River Plaza along Rogers Wells Boulevard. Along with business partners Hunter and Amy Vann, Larry and Charlotte Glass have spent nearly three years developing a strip of properties there. The shopping center is home to four businesses – Marshalls, Five Below, T-Mobile and now, Jersey Mike’s Subs.
wnky.com
Local author uses own story of grief to write children’s book
BARREN CO., Ky.- “It’s been a journey of three years working on it during a certain period, and then I’m like this is too much for my heart I have to stop,” said award-winning author and illustrator Elizabeth Hoffman. Hoffman is using her own story of...
WBKO
Group seeks to demonstrate in BG, last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - National civil rights group, True Healing Under God met in Louisville Monday as they are working to gather supporters for their demonstration in Bowling Green this September. Emmett Till’s body was mutilated after falsely being accused of whistling at a white woman, identified as Carolyn Bryant...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Bruna
Today’s Pet of the day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust is Bruna. She is one year old and still has all the puppy energy left! She also does very well with other dogs. Make sure to adopt her from the BG/Warren County Humane Society today.
msn.com
There’s A Cave Right Next To An Adventure Park In Kentucky, Making For A Fun-Filled Family Outing
Mammoth Cave National Park is a world-renowned attraction and bucket-list experience for many, but just because it’s such a superlative destination doesn’t mean that it’s not accessible for families. Quite the contrary; in addition to accessible, family-friendly tours and above-ground excursions offered at this national park, there is a massive adventure park and campground located right next to Mammoth Cave, making for the most epic, fun-filled family outing in Kentucky.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Shots fired in road rage incident; no threat found to Glasgow schools
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police Department says they received a call about shots fired on Veterans Outer Loop Thursday morning. According to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired during a road rage incident. GPD stated they placed the schools on alert as a precaution. Authorities stated...
wnky.com
Scott Waste Services announces new collection system
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
wnky.com
Glasgow woman charged with DUI
GLASGOW, Ky. – A woman is facing charges after authorities say she ran through a fence and hit a parked car while driving under the influence. Glasgow police arrested 71-year-old Lena Carver of Glasgow Sunday after receiving a call about an accident on Happy Valley Road. Police stated that,...
wnky.com
Elevated carbon dioxide causes illness in BGJHS students, staff member
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Seven students and one employees at Bowling Green Junior High School are ill following detection of elevated levels of carbon dioxide in the school’s kitchen and cafeteria. The following message was sent out by Bowling Green Independent School District to families of students at...
wnky.com
Rand Paul names Small Business of the Week in Morgantown, provides update on campaign
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Today, News 40 caught up with Republican senator Rand Paul in Butler County as he was recognizing the Small Business of the Week. Congratulations to P-31 Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils and Homemade Products in Morgantown!. Paul also released his first ad of the campaign season today.
$2 billion electric vehicle battery plant to bring 2,000 jobs to Kentucky
Kentucky reached another stage in developing an electric vehicle battery sector Tuesday, with groundbreaking for a $2 billion plant by a Japanese company that will create 2,000 full-time jobs. The Envision AESC factory at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules that will power electric vehicles...
lakercountry.com
Truck fire blocks Highway 80 near Russell-Adair line
A truck that was traveling east from Columbia suddenly caught fire Wednesday afternoon in the middle of the roadway. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. approximately three miles past the Russell/Adair County line. The driver of the truck was able to escape without injury. Fire crews from Adair County...
wnky.com
Man arrested in connection with 2020 fentanyl overdose in Logan Co.
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing multiple charges after spending roughly a year and a half as a fugitive after an overdose death in Logan County. In 2020, South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force agents stated they received a call of a possible drug overdose on Stagger Avenue.
wnky.com
Man arrested after machete assault in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – A man is behind bars after allegedly wielding a machete during an assault on Saturday in Glasgow. The Glasgow Police Department stated they responded to a call and found that 31-year-old Eddie Cooper of Glasgow assaulted a woman with a machete before he ran on South Lewis Street.
lakercountry.com
Richmond woman arrested locally on drug charges
A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.
