Glasgow, KY

jpinews.com

“Good Vibes” Glasgow Shakes in Glasgow

When you step into the tropically inspired, funky, and friendly atmosphere of Glasgow Shakes the “Good Vibes” advertised on the wall in pink fluorescent letters are evident!. The unique drink stop opened its doors in August of ‘22. They’ve had a successful year. Since that time,...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Barren Co. Schools drop off buses and supplies in eastern KY

BARREN CO., Ky.-Three Barren County School buses made their way to eastern Kentucky this morning, filled with supplies to help the devastated community. Three staff members left at 5 a.m. this morning and drove the buses to Letcher County High School. They are donating the buses to the school district to use. Letcher County lost 28 buses in the flood.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Locals take on challenge at ‘Mud Happens’ obstacle course

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Mud Happens, a mud run event, gathered around 430 participants over the weekend!. The event generates roughly $32,000 for the Family Enrichment Center, and it all goes to their child abuse prevention program. The obstacle course is three miles long, and visitors enjoyed food vendors with an MC playing music, plus a free kids area for children under nine.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

White Squirrel Brewery making a comeback

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Bowling Green favorite is returning downtown after closing its doors during the pandemic. White Squirrel Brewery is planning on making a comeback by spring of 2023. They’re going to start by focusing on beer and offering a limited menu, bringing in food trucks from the community to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Jersey Mike’s Subs cuts ribbon on newest location in Glasgow

GLASGOW — Business is far from slow at Barren River Plaza along Rogers Wells Boulevard. Along with business partners Hunter and Amy Vann, Larry and Charlotte Glass have spent nearly three years developing a strip of properties there. The shopping center is home to four businesses – Marshalls, Five Below, T-Mobile and now, Jersey Mike’s Subs.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Bruna

Today’s Pet of the day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust is Bruna. She is one year old and still has all the puppy energy left! She also does very well with other dogs. Make sure to adopt her from the BG/Warren County Humane Society today.
MORGANTOWN, KY
msn.com

There’s A Cave Right Next To An Adventure Park In Kentucky, Making For A Fun-Filled Family Outing

Mammoth Cave National Park is a world-renowned attraction and bucket-list experience for many, but just because it’s such a superlative destination doesn’t mean that it’s not accessible for families. Quite the contrary; in addition to accessible, family-friendly tours and above-ground excursions offered at this national park, there is a massive adventure park and campground located right next to Mammoth Cave, making for the most epic, fun-filled family outing in Kentucky.
CAVE CITY, KY
wnky.com

Scott Waste Services announces new collection system

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow woman charged with DUI

GLASGOW, Ky. – A woman is facing charges after authorities say she ran through a fence and hit a parked car while driving under the influence. Glasgow police arrested 71-year-old Lena Carver of Glasgow Sunday after receiving a call about an accident on Happy Valley Road. Police stated that,...
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Truck fire blocks Highway 80 near Russell-Adair line

A truck that was traveling east from Columbia suddenly caught fire Wednesday afternoon in the middle of the roadway. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. approximately three miles past the Russell/Adair County line. The driver of the truck was able to escape without injury. Fire crews from Adair County...
COLUMBIA, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested after machete assault in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – A man is behind bars after allegedly wielding a machete during an assault on Saturday in Glasgow. The Glasgow Police Department stated they responded to a call and found that 31-year-old Eddie Cooper of Glasgow assaulted a woman with a machete before he ran on South Lewis Street.
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Richmond woman arrested locally on drug charges

A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.
RICHMOND, KY

