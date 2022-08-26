Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
From England to Texas: Meet longtime Plano resident Sarah Scribner
Long-time Plano resident Sarah Kate Scribner is a Communications Senior Analyst at IT services company NTT DATA. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin with a journalism degree, she landed an opportunity to go corporate position. In addition to work, she devotes her time to seeing family and friends, and teaching a bible study class at church.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Annette Carrico, The Colony's Senior/Community Center Supervisor
Annette Carrico is from a small town in Kansas and found her passion at The Colony's senior center, originally starting out part-time and eventually making her way as the center's new supervisor. Tell us about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville completes major renovation, offering new dine-in service
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville recently underwent a major renovation and is now open for a full dine-in experience. What originally started as a ghost kitchen has been expanded into its own store with sit-down dining, a bar and a full-service kitchen. Motor City Pizza owner and Detroit native Greg Tierney has been in the restaurant business in Lewisville for close to 25 years and said he’s excited for people to have the ability to sit down and enjoy his Detroit-style pizza right out of the oven.
starlocalmedia.com
Teen Time Trips at Coppell Heritage Park
Coppell High School ninth grader Alyssa Gray time travels to the 1960s almost every weekend at Coppell’s Heritage Park. Gray, a student at CHS Ninth Grade Campus, can be found most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wilson house — the newest building open to visitors at Heritage Park in Old Town. Her parents, Leslie and Adam Gray, drop her off with her portable turntable and record albums from the 60s—the general era represented by the home of the Wilson family, who donated the land for Heritage Park. The house recently opened following the death last year of Pete Wilson, a member of the first graduating class of CHS, where for decades he was theater director. He was also active in Coppell’s community theater and longtime president of the historical society.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm artist makes impact with murals, creating meaningful work for the town
Steve DeFoe’s murals can be seen all around Little Elm and The Colony, making him a vital part to the community’s culture. Back in 2019, DeFoe had the opportunity to paint the Little Elm city mural and from then on, his artwork took off throughout the community. His artwork can be seen at Lava Cantina at Grandscape in The Colony or signage and murals for local businesses in Little Elm. Most recently, he completed a mural for Tinman Social, Little Elm’s newest gathering place.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in Celina this week
School is in full swing, fall is (basically) here and there is much to do in the Celina community. We get it: it's hard to keep track of everything going on. That's why every week, the Celina Record will gather a list of key events that are happening around town so that you, our readers, have an answer to that fateful question, "So what do you want to do tonight?"
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: McKinney hosts ribbon cutting for silos mural project
McKinney hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday evening for the iconic murals that now features on the historic silos located off of Virginia Street. The mural, created by Australian artist Guido van Helten, is a public art piece that will pay homage to the city’s culture and heritage. The project will also serve as a backdrop to the city's future Municipal Community Complex, which is slated to begin construction in October.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano community members hold 'Rally Against Hate'
To show support for the women who were assaulted and for Plano's Asian population as a whole, South Asian American Voter Education, Engagement and Empowerment (SAAVE) Texas held a rally against hate at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Haggard Park. Speakers including Ramiro Luna of Somos Texas, Plano activist Rekha Shenoy,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Northern Texas PGA announces name for its PGA Frisco office
The Northern Texas PGA announced today that its new office at PGA Frisco will be named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. It is slated to open this October. The Golf House is a 7,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the offices for Section and Foundation...
starlocalmedia.com
ExteNet Systems announces headquarters move to Frisco Station
ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of LTE/5G wireless and fiber-neutral host communications infrastructure solutions, is moving its headquarters from Lisle, Illinois to the rapidly developing city of Frisco, Texas. The move is part of a longer-term business strategy to bring ExteNet to the center of the industry’s ecosystem,...
starlocalmedia.com
'Secure' designation on Celina ISD campuses lifted following suspect's apprehension
After Celina ISD campuses were placed under "secure" protocols Thursday morning, the Celina Police Department issued an "all clear" announcement at around 11:30 a.m. In a statement, the Celina Police Department announced that a suspect in Fannin County had been apprehended after making threatening remarks on social media.
starlocalmedia.com
Our Neighbors: Take a trip to McKinney and stare into the eyes of our future painted on silos mural
You can't help but notice those eyes. As you drive or walk up to the silos mural in east McKinney, it's those eyes of the central figure on the mural created by Australian artist Guido van Helten that grab your immediate attention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Police Department increases officer presence at Frisco High School in light of social media threats
Earlier this morning, the Frisco Police Department posted the following statement on its social media channels:. "Frisco Police Department is aware of recent threats made on social media regarding Frisco High School. School resource officers and detectives worked over the weekend and believe they have identified the origin of the post. We do not believe there is a danger to the students or staff at Frisco High School. However, there will be additional officer presence throughout the day as a precaution."
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper sets tone at Southlake Carroll XC Invitational; Coppell boys run to second place
One of the more challenging meets for area cross country teams is the Southlake Carroll Invitational, which brought 40 teams to Bob Jones Park on Aug. 27. Coppell and Prosper were among the best performers. The Cowboys took second place in the boys’ team standings with 122 points. Prosper’s boys placed third with 135 points, while the Lady Eagles scored 204 points to capture fourth place in the girls’ elite division.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD teacher indicted by grand jury, booked into county jail
A teacher in the Allen Independent School District has been indicted by a grand jury and booked into the Collin County Jail on charges related to sexually abusing a student, court documents indicate. Allen ISD on Tuesday named the suspect as Tony Mattei, a teacher at Curtis Middle School.
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County deputies investigating shooting death
On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition), Little Elm, unincorporated Denton County, Texas. When deputies arrived, a 17-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound. Alvarez was...
starlocalmedia.com
What you should know about Celina's upcoming Heritage Festival
Over a span of three hours, a portion of Celina will transform into a living, breathing celebration of the city’s history. Work is currently underway to produce the city’s inaugural Celina Heritage Festival, slated for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 and located in the downtown square.
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Coppell’s Jack Fishpaw
Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw helped to set the tone for the Cowboys in a Week One game at Sachse, leading Coppell on nine scoring drives in a 56-27 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium. Fishpaw threw for 328 yards on 14-of-22 passing for 328 yards with three touchdowns and...
starlocalmedia.com
Ever wondered how Mesquite's taxes work? Here's a guide to help you understand
As the city of Mesquite gets close to finalizing its budget, here are a few things to know about city taxes from Myra Rogers, budget and financial analysis manager, assistant finance director Cindy Smith and Assistant city manager Ted Chinn with the city of Mesquite. Setting priorities.
starlocalmedia.com
Three teens injured, two unharmed after SUV crashes into Carrollton creek, police report
Carrollton Police Department officers and Carrollton Fire Rescue personnel responded to an accident involving 5 teen-agers Wednesday afternoon. Three teenagers were transported to a local hospital, one in critical condition, after the driver of the SUV being driven lost control, the car left the roadway and crashed into a creek, CPD reported on its official Twitter account. Two other teens in the SUV were not hurt, police reported.
Comments / 0