Bleacher Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Won't Leave Manchester United on Transfer Deadline, Ten Hag Says
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Wednesday it's "clear" that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain with the club until at least January, per Rob Dawson of ESPN. The summer transfer window closes on Thursday. Ronaldo has started just once in four Premier League matches to start the 2022-23 season, failing...
Jadon Sancho strike gives Manchester United victory at Leicester
For all of the talk about the ways in which Erik ten Hag may or may not revolutionise Manchester United, for now it seems his team are quite happy grinding out results, as they recorded their third straight Premier League victory for the first time since before last Christmas. It...
Liverpool take Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus to solve midfield problem
Liverpool have addressed their midfield shortage by signing Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus. The Brazil international travelled to Merseyside for a medical on deadline day after an approach from Liverpool in the early hours of Thursday. Jürgen Klopp claimed after Wednesday’s win over Newcastle that the arrival of a midfielder was unlikely but the hamstring injury sustained by Jordan Henderson prompted the late move for Arthur.
