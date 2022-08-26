ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Liverpool take Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus to solve midfield problem

Liverpool have addressed their midfield shortage by signing Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus. The Brazil international travelled to Merseyside for a medical on deadline day after an approach from Liverpool in the early hours of Thursday. Jürgen Klopp claimed after Wednesday’s win over Newcastle that the arrival of a midfielder was unlikely but the hamstring injury sustained by Jordan Henderson prompted the late move for Arthur.
