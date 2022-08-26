Bike and swim with ShoreRivers

This fall, swimmers and cyclists have two opportunities to support ShoreRivers while enjoying the beautiful Eastern Shore: the ShoreRivers Ride for Clean Rivers at Chesapeake College on Sept. 18, and the Maryland Swim for Life at Rolph’s Wharf on the Chester River on Sept. 24. Visit ShoreRivers.org/events for information and to register.Plan to pedal with ShoreRivers on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the 18th annual Ride for Clean Rivers at Chesapeake College. Cyclists will enjoy the beautiful back roads of Talbot and Queen Anne’s counties in support of ShoreRivers’ work for clean waterways. Register at shorerivers.org/events before Sept. 1 for a reduced registration rate.

Bike riders of all ages and levels are welcome to register for 20-mile, 35-mile, or 62-mile (metric century) routes. All routes begin and end at Chesapeake College and include tech support from Bike Doctor Kent Island, SAG support from Queen Anne’s County Amateur Radio Club, as well as rest stops with food and drink from Sprout. The metric ride will kick off at 8 a.m. and the 35-mile and 20-mile send-offs will follow at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. respectively. Upon returning to the college campus, riders and volunteers will enjoy a boxed lunch from Sprout and beer from Ten Eyck Brewery. Participants are also encouraged to join teams and create their own fundraising pages to boost support for their ride from others.