Cadillac Presents ‘Driven By Class’: Executive Producer, Renae Bluitt, Visits Black Girl Magic Row In Brooklyn

C adillac vehicles have long been a symbol of pride and excellence for the culture for countless years. It’s something the American auto manufacturer doesn’t take lightly, and to that end, they’ve launched a new video series honoring Black ingenuity and creativity titled Driven By Class .

In this episode, we take a look at a day in the life of Renae Bluitt , an executive producer, branding consultant, and filmmaker who was the creative force behind the Netflix documentary exploring the journeys of Black female entrepreneurs, She Did That .

The episode opens with Bluitt cruising around in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York where she is based. She makes her first stop at the wellness cafe and yoga club On DeKalb , chatting with co-owner Alicia Ferguson who playfully refers to Bluitt as “Miss Brooklyn.” Along the way, she also takes time to shed some light on the impact of a stretch of Tompkins Avenue, aka “Black Girl Magic Row,” which contains the highest concentration of businesses owned by Black women in New York City. She then wraps her day with a visit to Mikaela Pabon, CEO and designer of Dressed In Joy , a ready-to-wear fashion brand that’s a favorite of hers.

Another highlight of the episode is the luxurious Infrared Cadillac Escalade that Bluitt drives around town, underscoring her own family’s historic businesses. Renae reflects on how her grandfather’s success served as fuel for her current endeavors as she realized there weren’t many Black female entrepreneurs that she saw growing up. It also provided an engine for future ambitions which she sums up succinctly: “I am driven by the fact that I am not only building for myself and my family, but also for the Black women in my community.”

