Here’s What Needs To Happen for Bitcoin and Ethereum To Continue Upward Momentum, According to Top Analyst

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 6 days ago
dailyhodl.com

Over $1,260,000,000 Stolen From Ethereum-Dominated Crypto Sector in Q1 This Year: FBI

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says that one popular niche of the cryptocurrency ecosystem has become a prime target for cyber criminals. In a new press release, the agency reports that users of decentralized finance (DeFi) suffered over a billion dollars in losses during the first quarter of this year due to malicious online actors.
dailyhodl.com

Top Smart Contract Platform Ethereum (ETH) Could Dip Below $1,000 Before The Merge: Bloomberg

The second-largest crypto asset by market cap faces bearish momentum ahead of its much-anticipated upgrade, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The report says that based on technical analysis, Ethereum (ETH) could fall by over 30% from its current levels ahead of its transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Solana (SOL) vs. Ethereum: Analyst Pits ETH Against One of Its Biggest Competitors

A popular crypto analyst is examining how one upstart blockchain designed for scalability compares to the leading smart contract platform. In a new video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers provides his 444,000 YouTube subscribers with a detailed analysis comparing Ethereum (ETH) with rival Solana (SOL). The host first considers technical...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Rallies for Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM) and Two Additional Altcoins

A popular analyst is digging into the charts to provide updated price targets for Ethereum (ETH) and a trio of crypto assets. Michaël van de Poppe first tells his 624,300 Twitter followers that Ethereum’s price keeps rising even as funding rates dry up in advance of the project’s mid-September transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support

Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
