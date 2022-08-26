ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 2 (8/26)

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DalPW_0hWxPFA900

Get the latest Georgia high school football scores on SBLive as Week2 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

The 2022 Georgia school football season underway and Week 2 kicks off Friday (August 26) with several big matchups throughout the state.

You can follow all of the Week 2 action on SBLive Georgia , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For complete statewide results, check our scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE GEORGIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

7A SCOREBOARD | 6A SCOREBOARD

5A SCOREBOARD | 4A SCOREBOARD

3A SCOREBOARD | 2A SCOREBOARD

1A SCOREBOARD (PUBLIC) | 1A SCOREBOARD (PRIVATE)

You can also watch dozens of Georgia high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to get live updates and follow your favorite teams and games on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Georgia:

Georgia Football Power 25: Week 1 rankings

Georgia Football Notebook: Week 1

SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: Buford (Georgia) jumps to No. 8 in national high school football rankings

How the SBLive Georgia Power 25 teams fared: Scores, updates (Aug. 18-20)

Full football coverage on SBLive Georgia

