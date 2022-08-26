Georgia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 2 (8/26)

Get the latest Georgia high school football scores on SBLive as Week2 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

The 2022 Georgia school football season underway and Week 2 kicks off Friday (August 26) with several big matchups throughout the state.

You can follow all of the Week 2 action on SBLive Georgia , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For complete statewide results, check our scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE GEORGIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

7A SCOREBOARD | 6A SCOREBOARD

5A SCOREBOARD | 4A SCOREBOARD

3A SCOREBOARD | 2A SCOREBOARD

1A SCOREBOARD (PUBLIC) | 1A SCOREBOARD (PRIVATE)

You can also watch dozens of Georgia high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to get live updates and follow your favorite teams and games on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

