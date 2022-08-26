Dodgers: Dodger Stadium Energy Helped Prepare Mitch White for Yankees Stadium

Former Dodgers pitcher Mitch White recalls his experiences in Dodgers Stadium to help him against the Yankees

In a fanbase as diverse as Los Angeles, most sporting events have a variety of fans rather than the solo diehard fans of the city. For the Dodgers this isn't the case as the energy has remained unmatched in the highs and the lows as former Dodgers pitcher Mitch White recalls the energy felt during his time in LA.

White got shipped to the Blue Jays near the beginning of August and recently made a start against the Yankees. Despite the crowd giving it their all, White stayed poised through four innings of work giving up just one earned run and dishing out five strikes in a 5-2 victory.

White's tenure with the Dodgers was short, but is thankful for the crowd experience he handled in Dodger stadium that he ultimately believes led to his preparation against the Yankees (quotes via At The Letters , SPORTSNET).

"Playing some of those games in Dodger Stadium, where it gets as loud as anywhere else I've been, those games are fun, and once I got to the point where I could use that to benefit me and ride that adrenaline wave, as opposed to getting a little tight and a little try to do too much, I kind of learned to use that to help me as opposed to hurt me. I think that's a big part of it."

There's no question that the high energy displayed by Dodgers fans rings throughout the league as a tough place to play on the road. Combine that with the already talented roster surrounding the organization and you have a recipe for disaster for any opponent steeping into LA.