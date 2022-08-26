All the schools, K-12 in SCSD#2 will be going back to school on Tuesday, August 30. Scott Stults, superintendent of SCSD #2 schools talked about the upcoming 2022 school year. When asked about COVID-19, which has been an issue in the schools for the past two years, he said, “I think Covid is here to stay, we will continue to reinforce good hygiene. If you are sick, stay home. We have a COVID-19 plan, we will continue to work closely with Dr. Hunter, Dr. Widener and public health. We work hand and hand with them, whether it is Covid or the flu or other illness and accidents.”

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO