Big Horn City September SCLT Explore History Program
Blacksmith shop in Big Horn, which houses the Bozeman Trail Museum. Big Horn City~ Between Massacre Hill & the Montana Line is the title of the September SCLT Explore History Program. On September 13, beginning at 10:30 a.m., the SCLT Explore History program, in conjunction with the Hub on Smith, will present a tour of Big Horn City and the O.P. Hanna cabin.
Reata Cook – Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023 Interview
A Sheridan County Cowgirl who is used to wearing crowns of rodeo royalty, will be wearing a bigger one, and she may not be done yet. In mid-August, Reata Cook, who was the 2022 Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen, was named Miss Rodeo Wyoming for 2023. Her reign as Miss...
SVAHCS: telehealth a growing option
For many veterans living in a city that hosts a VA medical center access to the medical and mental health care they require may be as easy as walking down the street. But in rural Wyoming, access for veterans who live in smaller communities could mean a long drive with a stay at a hotel just to be seen by a doctor. That’s only one problem telehealth services have helped to solve.
Open Enrollment for the 2022 Deer Management Archery Program
The Sheridan Police Department, in conjunction with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be continuing the Deer Management Archery Program for the 2022 hunting season. The City of Sheridan implemented the program in 2007. According to a media release from the Sheridan PD, anyone interested in bow hunting within the city limits must first register in person at the Sheridan Police Department. Any member of the department can assist residents with the registration.
Friday Night Lights Preview of the Broncs, Rams and Eagles / Bronc / Lady Bronc Tennis in Action Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Broncs play at Cheyenne South tomorrow night coverage begins at 5:30 with the First Federal bank and trust pregame show kickoff is set for 6:00 on KWYO and 106.9 FM and our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com. The Tongue River Eagles play...
Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 1 2022
The Sheridan Broncs play Friday at Cheyenne South beginning at 6pm. Tongue River is at Thermopolis on Friday beginning at 6pm. Big Horn is home vs. Lovell on Friday beginning at 6pm. Buffalo is home vs. Newcastle on Friday beginning at 7pm. Kaycee is at Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow on Friday...
Junior Hawks Prepare for 2022 Hockey Opener / Bronc Football at Cheyenne South Friday / Cowboys v Tulsa Saturday
JUNIOR HOCKEY – The Sheridan Junior Hawks hockey team will open their season next week, we sat down with Head coach Chad Bailey at the M&M center Tuesday. They’ve been on the ice for just a few days as they added several new faces to the roster and Bailey says he likes what he’s seen from the players.
Sheridan Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Wyarno Road
A Sheridan man is dead after he went off the road on his motorcycle during the night. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says at around 9pm on Sunday, August 28th, 73-year Mathew Terry was westbound on Wyoming State Highway 336, aka Wyarno Road, at about mile marker 4.5 near Lower Prairie Dog Road, when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road.
Final Acceptance of Public Infrastructure
Final acceptance of public infrastructure for Cloud Peak Ranch 5th and 15th filing will be an item of consideration at an upcoming meeting of the Sheridan City Council. City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer at a recent council study session, addressed the final acceptance of the infrastructure. The City Council...
Ucross Foundation Welcomes Three New Trustees
On Tuesday, August 30 Ucross announced the addition of three new trustees to its board: Tracy Boyle of Sheridan, Wyoming; Greg Hill of Wilson, Wyoming, and Houston, Texas; and Roger B. Plank of Ucross, Wyoming, and Houston, Texas. This marks the second tenure on the Ucross board for Plank, who is the son of Ucross founder and longtime chairman, Raymond Plank.
Buffalo Council Rejects Land Lease for COMPASS Building
The Buffalo City Council has rejected a request from COMPASS Center for Families to lease city-owned land on which to construct a new building for their Buffalo office. COMPASS was seeking to lease lands just north of Karen’s Place on North DeSmet Avenue and West Fetterman Street for a term of five years, according to Bill Hawley with COMPASS.
JCSD1 Board Approves WHSAA Participation Applications for 2022-23
The board of trustees for Johnson County School District #1 have approved the application to the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) for students to participate in activities and to register the schools in their perspective classifications. For Buffalo High School, their classification will be 3A and they will have...
VA pharmacy team addresses growing overdose problem
The Sheridan VA Health Care System is supporting a global effort to combat the growing cases of opioid overdoses. VA pharmacist Dr. Megan Ziegler, the Sheridan VAHCS coordinator for the system’s Pain Management, Opioid Safety, and Prescription Drug Monitoring Program and the Sheridan VA Pharmacy Chief, Dr. Kelly Moran agree the first step is education.
Water Rights
The Wyoming Legislature adopted House Bill 0002, which pertains to the disposition of water rights for new subdivisions within city jurisdictional boundaries. The requirements in the legislation apply to all subdivision applications filed after July 1 of this year. The Sheridan City Council, at their next regularly scheduled business meeting, is expected to consider the third and final reading of an ordinance that is intended to be a reference for developers and staff regarding HB0002. City Attorney Brendon Kerns.
New Ranchester Railroad Bridge To Open To Traffic After Labor Day
The new bridge over the railroad on the east side of Ranchester is ready to open, but not all motorists will be able to cross it at once. WYDOT has announced that work has been completed on the eastbound lane of the new Ranchester railroad bridge on US Highway 14 and are preparing to switch traffic onto the new bridge section sometime on Tuesday, September 6th.
Sheridan Utilities Director on Water Supply, Quality
Sheridan Utilities Director Dan Roberts addressed the city council at their last meeting to give an update of water quality and supply. Roberts said Sheridan’s water supply is 100% surface water, with no groundwater wells to provide water to the public, which is rare in Wyoming. Most systems in...
Back to School at SCSD#2
All the schools, K-12 in SCSD#2 will be going back to school on Tuesday, August 30. Scott Stults, superintendent of SCSD #2 schools talked about the upcoming 2022 school year. When asked about COVID-19, which has been an issue in the schools for the past two years, he said, “I think Covid is here to stay, we will continue to reinforce good hygiene. If you are sick, stay home. We have a COVID-19 plan, we will continue to work closely with Dr. Hunter, Dr. Widener and public health. We work hand and hand with them, whether it is Covid or the flu or other illness and accidents.”
