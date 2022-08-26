ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstoniamag.com

Shaquille O’Neal’s Chicken Restaurant Is Headed to Houston

Since Shaquille O’Neal is seven foot one, we all knew it was just a matter of time until he started making big moves in the 713 (which is, fittingly, happening just before the start of basketball season). The legendary basketball Hall of Famer’s fast-casual chicken franchise, appropriately named Big Chicken, just announced that it is breaking ground on its first location in Houston, which will open later this fall.
houstoniamag.com

Here’s Where to Watch College Football in Houston

These 7 popular Houston bars each dedicate game day to a specific college football team. It’s almost fall, which doesn’t really mean much in terms of weather in Houston, but the upcoming autumnal season does herald the return of one very exciting thing for many Houstonians: football, and especially college football (although we're pretty excited about the start of basketball season as well). Whether you’re a Sooners fan, a UH Cougars fan, or a lifetime Longhorn, there’s a lot to be excited about as the season kicks off this year.
houstoniamag.com

What to Expect from the 2022 Houston Blues and Jazz Festival

A performance from The Cookers, Frank Lacy’s newest project, and more await you. Here in Houston, we don’t have to tell you that music is our lifeblood. From country legend to Lyle Lovett to Beyoncé (she needs no further introduction), we’ve produced some of the greatest musicians to grace stages worldwide. Across every genre, we’ve got it covered, including jazz.
houstoniamag.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow Returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Prepare for a sky-high treat with performances by world-famous aerobatic pilots. Houston, prepare for takeoff! The Wings Over Houston Airshow will once again soar over Space City this fall, and includes a major comeback from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, re-joining the show for the first time since 2018. Aviation...
houstoniamag.com

Lions, Tigers, and Pumpkins, Oh My!

The Houston Zoo has announced dates for its annual Halloween celebration, Zoo Boo, which features a spooktacular lineup of interactive adventures. Here's everything you need to know about this year's event:. What are the dates for Houston's Zoo Boo in 2022?. Zoo Boo happens October 1 to 31 from 9...
HOUSTON, TX

