Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Ted Drewes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Jacob Adler in a fatal hit-and-run, alleging he struck a 17-year-old with his truck outside a Ted Drewes and then fled. A probable cause statement alleges Adler was driving in a Ford truck past Ted Drewes in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Suspect shot man outside Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is accused of shooting someone outside a Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child. St. Louis police report a 27-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 29-year-old man outside of Joel’s Shell Food Mart at 1815 Arsenal around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. During the argument, the two began fighting, at which time the younger man, who was holding his child, started firing shots, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former Northwoods police officer fined for assaulting woman at St. Louis County DMV

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A former Northwoods, Missouri Police Officer was fined $10,000 for assaulting someone at a DMV in Florissant. Michael L. Bennett, 64, pleaded guilty to hitting a woman at the DMV repeatedly in April during a confrontation. Court documents say Bennett was off duty and in plain clothes when he intervened in an argument between a customer and an employee. Bennett identified himself as a police officer, the documents say, and began giving commands to the customer.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man sentenced to 12 years for robbing St. Peters liquor store at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Northwoods man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters in 2018. Bobby Andre, 44, was convicted of robbing the Cool Spot Liquor Store on July 31, 2018. Charges said he robbed the store at gunpoint and stole $143. Police matched Andre’s DNA to a blue rag he dropped while robbing the store.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged with assaulting officers at Metro East nightclub

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assaulting and resisting two officers at a Metro East nightclub on April 20. Leland Cherry Jr. is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Peters woman accused of pandemic loan fraud

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) – A woman from St. Peters has been indicted on charges that she committed pandemic loan fraud. A grandy jury indicted Trashunda M. Harrison of committing at $204,095 fraud involving a loan program intended for small businesses to continue to pay their employees during the pandemic.
SAINT PETERS, MO
FOX2Now

16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

