ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A former Northwoods, Missouri Police Officer was fined $10,000 for assaulting someone at a DMV in Florissant. Michael L. Bennett, 64, pleaded guilty to hitting a woman at the DMV repeatedly in April during a confrontation. Court documents say Bennett was off duty and in plain clothes when he intervened in an argument between a customer and an employee. Bennett identified himself as a police officer, the documents say, and began giving commands to the customer.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO