Driver charged in fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes
More than a month after a teenager was struck and killed by a driver near Ted Drewes, prosecutors have announced charges against a suspect.
KMOV
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Jacob Adler in a fatal hit-and-run, alleging he struck a 17-year-old with his truck outside a Ted Drewes and then fled. A probable cause statement alleges Adler was driving in a Ford truck past Ted Drewes in...
KMOV
Suspect shot man outside Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is accused of shooting someone outside a Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child. St. Louis police report a 27-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 29-year-old man outside of Joel’s Shell Food Mart at 1815 Arsenal around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. During the argument, the two began fighting, at which time the younger man, who was holding his child, started firing shots, according to police.
Child dies after shooting himself in the head, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a young child shot himself in the head, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police told 5 On Your Side they received a call for a shooting in the 900 block of Melvin Drive Wednesday around 1 p.m. Investigators said a 1-year-old boy shot himself in the head.
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash near Ted Drewes charged
ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting a 17-year-old victim near Ted Drewes and leaving the scene of the crash was charged Wednesday, more than three weeks after he turned himself in to police. Jacob Adler, 25, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted...
KMOV
‘I didn’t want to die;’ Union man is the victim of a random shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chad Cartwright is recovering from a gunshot wound to his lower back. He suffered the injury when someone randomly shot into the pickup he was driving on Page Boulevard when he stopped for a red light at Academy Avenue. “The next thing I know, the...
KMOV
Former Northwoods police officer fined for assaulting woman at St. Louis County DMV
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A former Northwoods, Missouri Police Officer was fined $10,000 for assaulting someone at a DMV in Florissant. Michael L. Bennett, 64, pleaded guilty to hitting a woman at the DMV repeatedly in April during a confrontation. Court documents say Bennett was off duty and in plain clothes when he intervened in an argument between a customer and an employee. Bennett identified himself as a police officer, the documents say, and began giving commands to the customer.
KMOV
Man sentenced to 12 years for robbing St. Peters liquor store at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Northwoods man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters in 2018. Bobby Andre, 44, was convicted of robbing the Cool Spot Liquor Store on July 31, 2018. Charges said he robbed the store at gunpoint and stole $143. Police matched Andre’s DNA to a blue rag he dropped while robbing the store.
Video: St. Peters smash-n-grab burglars drive car into store and start shooting
Thieves trying to steal guns were stopped by bulletproof glass as the suspects targeted not one but two Academy Sports stores Wednesday morning.
Three juveniles arrested after two Kirkwood business break-ins
Authrotities arrested three juveniles accused in a pair of Kirkwood business break-ins over the weekend.
Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. Louis region
Thieves continue to target marijuana dispensaries across the St. Louis region.
KMOV
Man charged with assaulting officers at Metro East nightclub
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assaulting and resisting two officers at a Metro East nightclub on April 20. Leland Cherry Jr. is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.
Breckenridge Hills apartment rep blames tenants for poor conditions
St. Louis County apartment residents have been told their flooded belongings are not worth saving. That unbelievable response comes from a man who says he’s in charge of the apartment complex, which flooded in July.
Thieves ram cars through Academy Sports stores in Metro East, St. Peters
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Police are investigating after suspects drove vehicles through two Academy Sports locations in the St. Louis area early Wednesday and attempted to gain access to gun cases. The St. Peters Police Department said a silver Hyundai rammed through the front door of the Academy Sports...
KMOV
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.
East St. Louis police investigating Saturday homicide
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East St. Louis police are investigating the death of a woman found Saturday. According to East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry, the woman was found in the area of 18th Street and Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis. Perry said detectives are trying...
Missouri toddler dies after shooting himself in the head
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 2-year-old St. Louis boy died after shooting himself in the head, police said Wednesday. Interim Police Chief Michael Sack said officers responded to a shooting call at around 1 p.m. found the badly wounded boy, who was rushed to a hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
KMOV
St. Peters woman accused of pandemic loan fraud
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) – A woman from St. Peters has been indicted on charges that she committed pandemic loan fraud. A grandy jury indicted Trashunda M. Harrison of committing at $204,095 fraud involving a loan program intended for small businesses to continue to pay their employees during the pandemic.
16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
No more 12 hour shifts for St. Louis City police
Despite a spike in crime for August, St. Louis Police officers’ mandated 12 hour shifts, will end.
