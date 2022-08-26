Read full article on original website
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1
Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
North Warren could enjoy a football year to remember
This might be the year North Warren football fans have been waiting for. The Patriots have not enjoyed a winning season since 2015 when current Newton coach Matt Parzero led them to a 7-3 record.
Hudson County high school football team-by-team previews
2021 record: 4-5 Division: Super Football Conference Patriot Red. Key Players: Adam Brash, Sr., TE/LB; Bryson Cabiness, Sr., DE; Mekhi Casseus, So., RB; Michael Figueroa, Sr., LB; Tyrell Hardy, Jr., G/DE; Peter Helal, Sr., C/DT; Devin Herring, Sr., WR/CB; Giancarlo Nieves, Sr., QB; Samir O’Neill, Jr., CB; Elija Ortiz, Jr., T/DE; Justin Perry, Jr., G/DT; Brian Pipher, Sr., WR; Rocky Rodriguez, Jr., RB/LB; Jeremy Rogalski, Jr., T/DE; Julius Velasquez, Jr., LB.
Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open
With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
Clearview’s Herman has found her calling on the volleyball court
Name the sport, and odds are that Karissa Herman tried it as a young girl. None of them seemed to pique her interest. Until she discovered volleyball, that is.
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 2 of 5)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
New-look offense could spark Phillipsburg football
Has Phillipsburg football gone over to the Dark Side?. The Stateliners have historically been the most direct team possible when they have the ball: two running backs, sometimes two tight ends, grinding yards out and defenses down with bruising physical pounding up front.
Football: All 6 NJ.com writers pick every Week 1 game, Sept. 1-4
The Battle of the Beach in Ocean City and the crop of other games last weekend was a delicious appetizer.
HS football Top 20 for Aug. 29, 2022: New rankings after an eventful Week 0
Week 0 is in the books and it was one of the earliest and longest starts to the Garden State high school football season in recent memory. Games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a grand total of 56 contests.
Back to school giveaway, LSC open for Labor Day, more in Hudson County
Redeemer Lutheran Church will be hosting its third annual God’s Work Our Hands event on Saturday, Sept. 10, on the church premises from noon to 3 p.m. The church will be giving away free pantry food, gently use clothes/shoes and household items, grilled hotdogs to eat, and music. The...
South Jersey native making career-defining run at U.S. Open
NEW YORK — When Tommy Paul has down time from his life as a professional tennis player, he sometimes stays on his mother’s farm in Lumberton, N.J., and does chores, like helping to move hay bales with a Bobcat machine. Jill MacMillan’s farm has a horse, eight sheep, 100 chickens and a couple of dogs, so there is a lot of work to be done.
One year after 150 mph tornado shredded their houses, N.J. families struggle to rebuild
Ashley Thomas was eight months pregnant as she huddled with her husband and two daughters in the basement of their Harrison Township home in Gloucester County while a tornado packing winds of up to 150 mph roared above them on the evening of Sept. 1, 2021. It was over quickly.
‘Veer-ing’ away into the future: Belvidere football shakes things up
The Veer is dead at Belvidere. The County Seaters’ longtime offense that featured ultra-tight formations, tantalizing triple options and only the rarest of passes has been shelved by first-year head coach Jordon Schreffler.
Newark schools: Come clean on this shady deal | Editorial
A private developer has agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district, a shady and secretive deal that demands deeper scrutiny. Start with this: Why are both the district and the developer refusing to discuss the terms or answer any questions about their agreement? If this is a legitimate deal, why all the mystery?
Lehigh Valley weather: Drought extends into Warren County as dryness persists in N.J. and Pa.
A drought has extended into Warren County as New Jersey and Pennsylvania deal with persistent, and expanding, dry conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest map released on Thursday shows abnormally dry conditions across almost 95% of New Jersey and 55% of Pennsylvania.
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Sept. 2-8)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “The Future Is,” works by 10 artists addressing current social and community issues, through Sept. 30. Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200.
For longtime Rutgers coach, getting fired can’t tarnish the ‘magic show’ | Politi
John McNulty hasn’t been in Boston for long, but the folks up there are well aware of his history. They know he was fired just four games into the 2019 season at Rutgers, a bitter end to a second stint in Piscataway. They know his new team, Boston College, will host his old one this weekend in a game that feels like it should count more than just once in the win-loss column.
Minor earthquake shakes NJ
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ (PIX11) — A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in New Jersey on Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was reported near Morris Plains, NJ. As of 6:20 p.m., just two people had reported feeling the tremor. As of 7:40 p.m., that number had increased to 33. The quake […]
Eight Charged In Southern New Jersey Weapon And Drug Investigation
The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County officials said. A ghost gun is a firearm that...
Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Union County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Plainfield last week as a 28-year-old man. Wilber Anibal Hernandez Rivas, of Plainfield, was hit near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said . The Raritan Valley Line train...
