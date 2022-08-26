PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 65-year-old woman may soon stand trial after being accused of purposely setting fires at her own house for money. A Jefferson County grand jury handed down an arson indictment to Patricia Fairman on Wednesday. She is accused of trying to set her house on fire multiple times and of trying to solicit others to set her house on fire as well, according to a probable cause affidavit.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO