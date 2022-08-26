Read full article on original website
Man wanted on multiple warrants runs from DPS traffic stop north of Kirbyville Tuesday
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Troopers in Jasper County are looking for a 37-year-old man who ran from a traffic stop after being faced with arrest because of several warrants. On Tuesday morning, at about 11:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a northbound 2008 Volkswagen SUV for speeding along U.S. Highway 96 just north of Kirbyville according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Suspect charged in fatal November 2021 shooting in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — A 37-year-old man is in the Orange County Jail in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a man found in a bullet ridden car. Aaron Wilson McClelland, 36, has been charged with the shooting death of Michael Buchanan, 32, of Orange, according to jail and police records.
'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
Port Arthur News
Nederland woman 1 of 4 arrested as part of multi-agency narcotics investigation
A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of four people charged with possession of narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon. On Aug. 25 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
Beaumont man indicted after allegedly causing $57K worth of damages to Entergy sub-station in May
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to an Entergy sub-station in May. On May 14 at about 2:31 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Entergy sub-station located at 10764 Old Sour Lake Road.
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Port Arthur woman set house on fire for insurance money
A 65-year-old Port Arthur woman who investigators believe set fire to her home in order to collect insurance money was indicted this week for arson. The woman reportedly lied about where she was when the fires occurred, as well as allegedly trying to get someone to set the fires, authorities said.
KPLC TV
Authorities investigating homicide in Beaumont
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a recent homicide in the Glenwood Ave. area. Police say officers responded to a residence for a welfare check around 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, and found Kevin Womack, 47, dead inside the home.
kjas.com
UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop
Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
KPLC TV
Sheriff: Missing Ragley juveniles found safe
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says two juveniles that had been reported missing have been found safe. The Sheriff’s Office had described the two as “missing/runaway juveniles,” after they had gone missing the night of Aug. 30, 2022.
KFDM-TV
BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood
TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
Beaumont man bonds out after surrendering on aggravated assault warrants relating to 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's West End
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has posted a $300,000 bond after turning himself in Monday. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's West End June 2022, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
Port Arthur News
Port Neches could make local history with new police chief
PORT NECHES — Leaders in Port Neches will soon choose a new police chief — one who will make history, not only in Port Neches but in all Greater Port Arthur and Mid County. “We have concluded the interview process for Chief (Paul) Lemoine’s replacement, and at our...
65-year-old woman charged with arson, accused of setting fires at her house for insurance money
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 65-year-old woman may soon stand trial after being accused of purposely setting fires at her own house for money. A Jefferson County grand jury handed down an arson indictment to Patricia Fairman on Wednesday. She is accused of trying to set her house on fire multiple times and of trying to solicit others to set her house on fire as well, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Port Arthur News
Longtime wrecker driver dies following Groves motorcycle crash
GROVES — A Groves man died after he was thrown Sunday from his motorcycle off Texas 73 onto 39th Street. Jeremy Squires, 39, was riding his 2016 Harley Sportster westbound on Texas 73 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when police say he failed to negotiate a curb in the highway. He struck the guardrail and was thrown off the bike a number of feet down onto 39th Street.
Port Arthur News
Community mourns Jeremy Squires, victim of Groves motorcycle crash
GROVES — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with expenses associated with the death of a Groves man and tow truck driver who died after a motorcycle crash. Krista Schoenberg of Brian’s Wrecker Service, said Jeremy Squires, 39, was one of her employees and was passionate about his job. He always went the extra mile to ensure everyone else’s safety.
Beaumont Police investigating homicide after a body was found inside a home
BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a homicide after a welfare check led police to a body inside a home. On Tuesday August 30, 2022 at 12:23pm, officers responded to a home in the 3300 Block of Glenwood Street in reference to a welfare check, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Woman arrested Tuesday after carrying gun onto West Brook High School campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — A family member of a West Brook High School student was arrested Tuesday after she carried a gun onto the campus. Beaumont Independent School District Police officers arrested Taryn Jnelle Biggers, 20, according to Jefferson County jail records. She is currently being held on bonds totaling $20,000.
Beaumont Police find man accused of stabbing former girlfriend multiple times, leaving her in 'serious condition'
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have located a 36-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman and leaving her in critical condition. Robert Eaglin is charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence." Eaglin is accused of stabbing his former girlfriend on Sunday, August 28, 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
kjas.com
Orange County man now charged in Newton County cases
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby announced Monday that multiple charges have now been filed against an Orange County man following a rash of auto burglaries and an auto theft occurred in the south end of the county early Friday morning. Burby said it all began shortly after 4:00 a.m. while...
