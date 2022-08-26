ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
12NewsNow

Man wanted on multiple warrants runs from DPS traffic stop north of Kirbyville Tuesday

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Troopers in Jasper County are looking for a 37-year-old man who ran from a traffic stop after being faced with arrest because of several warrants. On Tuesday morning, at about 11:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a northbound 2008 Volkswagen SUV for speeding along U.S. Highway 96 just north of Kirbyville according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
12NewsNow

Suspect charged in fatal November 2021 shooting in Orange

ORANGE, Texas — A 37-year-old man is in the Orange County Jail in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a man found in a bullet ridden car. Aaron Wilson McClelland, 36, has been charged with the shooting death of Michael Buchanan, 32, of Orange, according to jail and police records.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland woman 1 of 4 arrested as part of multi-agency narcotics investigation

A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of four people charged with possession of narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon. On Aug. 25 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Orange County, TX
Vidor, TX
Crime & Safety
Orange County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Vidor, TX
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Port Arthur woman set house on fire for insurance money

A 65-year-old Port Arthur woman who investigators believe set fire to her home in order to collect insurance money was indicted this week for arson. The woman reportedly lied about where she was when the fires occurred, as well as allegedly trying to get someone to set the fires, authorities said.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

Authorities investigating homicide in Beaumont

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a recent homicide in the Glenwood Ave. area. Police say officers responded to a residence for a welfare check around 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, and found Kevin Womack, 47, dead inside the home.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop

Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constables#Texas Highway Patrol#Red And Blue#Traffic Accident
KPLC TV

Sheriff: Missing Ragley juveniles found safe

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says two juveniles that had been reported missing have been found safe. The Sheriff’s Office had described the two as “missing/runaway juveniles,” after they had gone missing the night of Aug. 30, 2022.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KFDM-TV

BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood

TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man bonds out after surrendering on aggravated assault warrants relating to 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's West End

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has posted a $300,000 bond after turning himself in Monday. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's West End June 2022, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches could make local history with new police chief

PORT NECHES — Leaders in Port Neches will soon choose a new police chief — one who will make history, not only in Port Neches but in all Greater Port Arthur and Mid County. “We have concluded the interview process for Chief (Paul) Lemoine’s replacement, and at our...
PORT NECHES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
12NewsNow

65-year-old woman charged with arson, accused of setting fires at her house for insurance money

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 65-year-old woman may soon stand trial after being accused of purposely setting fires at her own house for money. A Jefferson County grand jury handed down an arson indictment to Patricia Fairman on Wednesday. She is accused of trying to set her house on fire multiple times and of trying to solicit others to set her house on fire as well, according to a probable cause affidavit.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Longtime wrecker driver dies following Groves motorcycle crash

GROVES — A Groves man died after he was thrown Sunday from his motorcycle off Texas 73 onto 39th Street. Jeremy Squires, 39, was riding his 2016 Harley Sportster westbound on Texas 73 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when police say he failed to negotiate a curb in the highway. He struck the guardrail and was thrown off the bike a number of feet down onto 39th Street.
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

Community mourns Jeremy Squires, victim of Groves motorcycle crash

GROVES — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with expenses associated with the death of a Groves man and tow truck driver who died after a motorcycle crash. Krista Schoenberg of Brian’s Wrecker Service, said Jeremy Squires, 39, was one of her employees and was passionate about his job. He always went the extra mile to ensure everyone else’s safety.
GROVES, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police find man accused of stabbing former girlfriend multiple times, leaving her in 'serious condition'

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have located a 36-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman and leaving her in critical condition. Robert Eaglin is charged with "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence." Eaglin is accused of stabbing his former girlfriend on Sunday, August 28, 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Orange County man now charged in Newton County cases

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby announced Monday that multiple charges have now been filed against an Orange County man following a rash of auto burglaries and an auto theft occurred in the south end of the county early Friday morning. Burby said it all began shortly after 4:00 a.m. while...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy