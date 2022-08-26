ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Plans $90 Million In COVID Money To Go To Schools

MADISON, WI (WRN) – Governor Tony Evers announces Wisconsin K-12 schools will receive another 90 million dollars, from Wisconsin’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act. Evers, who is up for reelection in November, announced the funding on Tuesday as K-12 districts across Wisconsin prepare for fall classes.
Soil and Water Conservation Efforts Remain Strong across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Land and Water Resource Management has released the 2021 Wisconsin Report on Soil and Water Conservation, which demonstrates the extensive state and local efforts to protect Wisconsin’s soil and water resources. According...
Innovation through Campus Cooperation in America’s Dairyland

In 2019, Wisconsin dairy leaders approached state legislators with a long-standing problem and a request for help. The state’s dairy farm numbers were in a steady decline — today Wisconsin has about 6,500 dairy farms compared to more than 50,000 five decades ago — and at the time farmers were struggling with low milk prices. State milk production continued to set all-time records, but dairy leaders were still concerned that research wasn’t keeping up with the pace of change on farms. So they asked for a research-focused program to help keep the state’s dairy community viable.
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
Gas Continues to Drop, But Prices Still Way Higher than 2021 Levels

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Gas prices are continuing to drop throughout Wisconsin and the United States. Although they’re still way above levels a year ago, we are seeing some consistent relief that’s likely to continue. Molly Hart with AAA says people are simply driving a lot less right now.
