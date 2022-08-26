In 2019, Wisconsin dairy leaders approached state legislators with a long-standing problem and a request for help. The state’s dairy farm numbers were in a steady decline — today Wisconsin has about 6,500 dairy farms compared to more than 50,000 five decades ago — and at the time farmers were struggling with low milk prices. State milk production continued to set all-time records, but dairy leaders were still concerned that research wasn’t keeping up with the pace of change on farms. So they asked for a research-focused program to help keep the state’s dairy community viable.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO