AZFamily
Arizona man sentenced to prison for illegally voting in 2020 election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man who was accused of illegally voting in the 2020 general election will spend half a year in prison for his crimes. Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months behind bars on Monday as part of a plea deal. A grand jury indicted the 47-year-old from Sahuarita, a town in Pima County, last year after investigators said he registered to vote and cast a ballot in the 2020 election even though he was a convicted felon. They also said he filled out the voter registration form while jailed in Pima County.
Abortion advocates and providers draw line between police violence and reproductive rights
(Phoenix) — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is the largest prosecutorial office on the ballot nationwide in 2022. Two-thirds of Arizona's criminal traffic runs through Maricopa, which nearly five million Arizonans call home.
knau.org
Arizona Attorney General files lawsuit over City of Tucson's COVID-19 vaccination requirement
Arizona’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against the city of Tucson over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Mark Brnovich’s office alleges Tucson violated state law and discriminated against city employees who requested religious accommodations or disability-based exemptions to the vaccine mandate. Tucson approved an ordinance in 2021...
Nevada woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for Elder Fraud
A Nevada woman was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison today for committing financial fraud against the elderly.
arizonasuntimes.com
Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
AZFamily
Maricopa County Recorder debunks claim that Arizona 2020 election data will be destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An email is making the rounds, urging recipients to request Arizona election data from the Nov. 2020 election before it’s destroyed on Sept. 1. The only problem, according to Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, is that it’s not true. Richer, who leads the county’s election operations, says the email originated at a recent event hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and has been making its way around Republican legislative districts. The message starts with urgency, stating “We need to bombard the AZ Recorder’s Office” with requests for 2020 election info, specifically a “per ballot” report that’s also known as a “Cast Vote Record,” or CVR.
Phoenix New Times
Abe Hamadeh Has Trouble Following Arizona Election Law — Again
Abe Hamadeh, the GOP nominee for Arizona Attorney General, filed a financial disclosure statement that failed to include his income from two jobs, board membership and his interests in businesses. Hamadeh's response to the missing items in the legal document he signed in March "under penalty of perjury"? He was...
santansun.com
Dad set free after Chandler child’s 2004 death
On the morning of Aug. 16, Jeffrey R. Martinson became a free man. His ankle bracelet was removed and he could legally turn his back forever on the 2004 death of his 5-year-old son, Joshua Eberle Martinson, in a bunkbed n his Martinson’s Ahwatukee home. The boy normally lived with his mom in Chandler.
KTAR.com
Former Phoenix police officer receives probation for time card fraud
PHOENIX — A former Phoenix police officer was sentenced to 18 months of probation on Wednesday for collecting full-time pay from another government agency while employed as a cop in the summer of 2020. Carl R. Ramirez, 51, received the sentence as part of an agreement that he plead...
AZFamily
Officers seeing more illegal devices creating high-powered guns in Arizona
Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers.
I-Team: Nevada corrections officer accused of injuring restrained inmate
The Nevada Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against a corrections officer for allegedly injuring an inmate while the man was restrained, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.
'They wanted him to die': Father of man killed by police questions why officers didn't render aid
PHOENIX — For more than three years, Roland Harris has been trying to get his son Jacob's belongings back. It's all he has left of his 19-year-old son and he wants to be able to give something to the two children Jacob left behind. In 2019, Jacob was shot...
Mom Who Let Her 7-Year-Old Play at the Park Will Not Be Added to Arizona's Unfit Parent Registry
Last week, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge temporarily blocked the state of Arizona from adding a Tucson mother to the state's list of unfit parents. Sarra, whose full name is withheld to protect her privacy, was arrested for alleged child endangerment in 2020 after allowing her 7-year-old son and his 5-year-old friend to play at the park while she ran an errand. Reason's Robby Soave covered her story here.
AZFamily
Police say Arizona criminals are using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For many, it was a normal trip to the mall, filled with lots of walking, talking, and other shoppers eager to find the latest fashion outfits on a packed back-to-school shopping day at the Chandler Mall. Suddenly, panic and chaos ensue as 30 shots ring out...
Arizona man pretended to be a Hollywood producer to exploit teen girls, prosecutors say
MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after he exploited two teenage girls and manipulated them into believing he was a Hollywood producer, authorities said. Kyle M. Thompson, 47, was convicted by a jury earlier this year of multiple sex...
ABC 15 News
Marine veteran accused of killing Phoenix girlfriend arrested in El Salvador
A Marine veteran accused of killing his girlfriend from Phoenix in 2016 has been arrested in El Salvador. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Raymond McLeod was arrested Monday morning. USMS said McLeod is expected to be back in the U.S. by early Tuesday morning. The details surrounding the arrest...
AZFamily
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers.
Officials: Arizona woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth
MADISON, Wis. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth, according to officials. According to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western District of Wisconsin, Krista Sparks, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and money laundering. The DOJ said that Sparks pleaded guilty to the charges back on May 24.
AZFamily
Ex-Marine wanted for Phoenix woman’s murder captured in El Salvador
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An ex-U.S. Marine who was wanted for the murder of a Phoenix woman six years ago has been captured in El Salvador. Raymond Samuel “RJ” McLeod, Jr., 37, was arrested Monday afternoon in the city of Sansonate, about 40 miles west of San Salvador.
Sheriff: 7-year-old caught with 2 guns at school in southern Arizona
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 7-year-old was allegedly found in possession of firearms and ammunition Monday at a school in southern Arizona, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were told the second grade student had a weapon in their backpack before they arrived at the campus and made...
