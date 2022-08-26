ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 6

Related
AZFamily

Arizona man sentenced to prison for illegally voting in 2020 election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man who was accused of illegally voting in the 2020 general election will spend half a year in prison for his crimes. Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months behind bars on Monday as part of a plea deal. A grand jury indicted the 47-year-old from Sahuarita, a town in Pima County, last year after investigators said he registered to vote and cast a ballot in the 2020 election even though he was a convicted felon. They also said he filled out the voter registration form while jailed in Pima County.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
arizonasuntimes.com

Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County Recorder debunks claim that Arizona 2020 election data will be destroyed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An email is making the rounds, urging recipients to request Arizona election data from the Nov. 2020 election before it’s destroyed on Sept. 1. The only problem, according to Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, is that it’s not true. Richer, who leads the county’s election operations, says the email originated at a recent event hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and has been making its way around Republican legislative districts. The message starts with urgency, stating “We need to bombard the AZ Recorder’s Office” with requests for 2020 election info, specifically a “per ballot” report that’s also known as a “Cast Vote Record,” or CVR.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Abe Hamadeh Has Trouble Following Arizona Election Law — Again

Abe Hamadeh, the GOP nominee for Arizona Attorney General, filed a financial disclosure statement that failed to include his income from two jobs, board membership and his interests in businesses. Hamadeh's response to the missing items in the legal document he signed in March "under penalty of perjury"? He was...
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

Dad set free after Chandler child’s 2004 death

On the morning of Aug. 16, Jeffrey R. Martinson became a free man. His ankle bracelet was removed and he could legally turn his back forever on the 2004 death of his 5-year-old son, Joshua Eberle Martinson, in a bunkbed n his Martinson’s Ahwatukee home. The boy normally lived with his mom in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Attorney General#Warrant Of Execution#Execution Warrant#Executions#General S Office#The State Supreme Court
KTAR.com

Former Phoenix police officer receives probation for time card fraud

PHOENIX — A former Phoenix police officer was sentenced to 18 months of probation on Wednesday for collecting full-time pay from another government agency while employed as a cop in the summer of 2020. Carl R. Ramirez, 51, received the sentence as part of an agreement that he plead...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Reason.com

Mom Who Let Her 7-Year-Old Play at the Park Will Not Be Added to Arizona's Unfit Parent Registry

Last week, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge temporarily blocked the state of Arizona from adding a Tucson mother to the state's list of unfit parents. Sarra, whose full name is withheld to protect her privacy, was arrested for alleged child endangerment in 2020 after allowing her 7-year-old son and his 5-year-old friend to play at the park while she ran an errand. Reason's Robby Soave covered her story here.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Officials: Arizona woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth

MADISON, Wis. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth, according to officials. According to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western District of Wisconsin, Krista Sparks, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and money laundering. The DOJ said that Sparks pleaded guilty to the charges back on May 24.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy