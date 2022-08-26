Angela Spurlock named director of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Her position was made permanent by the OSBI commission during its Friday meeting.
“This is a special agency and I am proud to have been part of this team for the past 20 years,” Spurlock said in a statement on Friday. “OSBI was transformed under Director Adams leadership, and I am excited about continuing that trajectory in the years to come.”
Vic Regalado, chairman of the commission, said Spurlock’s experience with the agency will make the transition seamless.
“She will continue to catapult the OSBI as the premier state investigative agency into the next century,” Regalado said.
As the state’s top investigative agency, OSBI oversees some of Oklahoma’s most sensitive cases.
Spurlock, who joined the OSBI in 2002, has overseen several of the agency’s top programs, including as a major in the investigative division and the chief polygraph examiner.
