HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Thundering Herd fans now have the opportunity to support Marshall Athletics as well as local nonprofits in the tri-state area through the purchasing of Marshall football donation tickets. The nonprofits that will receive these tickets are charities that work with our 16 sports within the Student Athlete Advisory Committee or the Thunder Trust (NIL Trust). Donation tickets will be sold online and through the Marshall University Ticket Office at $10 per ticket. Every ticket sold will be donated to one of the local charities.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO