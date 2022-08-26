Read full article on original website
Related
herdzone.com
No. 11 Men’s Soccer Hosts No. 2 Pitt Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 11 Marshall University men's soccer team (1-1-0) plays host to the No. 2 Pitt Panthers (2-0-0) on Friday night at Hoops Family Field. First kick is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. It marks the first time since 1999 that Marshall has faced a top-five opponent.
herdzone.com
Cross Country Begins 2022 Season at Mike Baumer XC Classic
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University cross country team begins the 2022 season at the Mike Baumer XC Classic in Fairborn, Ohio on Friday. Location: Fairborn, Ohio (Fairborn Community Lower Park) Time: Men 6 p.m./Women 6:45 p.m. The Herd will have 27 student-athletes competing tomorrow. Here are the lineups:
herdzone.com
Women’s Soccer Faces First Road Challenge at Liberty
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The Marshall University women's soccer team (1-1-2) hits the road for the time this season as it heads to Lynchburg, Virginia, for a matchup against the Liberty Lady Flames (2-1-1) on Thursday night at 6 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: StatBroadcast.
herdzone.com
Yosef Named SBC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men's soccer redshirt senior forward Milo Yosef was named the Sun Belt Conference Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, as announced by the league office. The native of Aachen, Germany, tallied the first goal of the season for the Herd just 2:31...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
herdzone.com
No. 14 Men’s Soccer Falls at Butler
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 14 Marshall University men's soccer team (1-1-0) fell 1-0 to the Butler Bulldogs (2-0-0) on Monday night in Indianapolis, Indiana. The match was called in the 84th minute due to lightning in the area. The Herd outshot the Bulldogs 21-9, including 7-1...
herdzone.com
Marshall Athletics Announces Partnership with Local Nonprofits
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Thundering Herd fans now have the opportunity to support Marshall Athletics as well as local nonprofits in the tri-state area through the purchasing of Marshall football donation tickets. The nonprofits that will receive these tickets are charities that work with our 16 sports within the Student Athlete Advisory Committee or the Thunder Trust (NIL Trust). Donation tickets will be sold online and through the Marshall University Ticket Office at $10 per ticket. Every ticket sold will be donated to one of the local charities.
herdzone.com
2022 Thunder Street & Game Day Traffic Routes - Game 1
8:30 a.m. – 20th Street shuts down for Thunder Street preparation. 11:30 a.m. – Thunder Street begins when Marshall M tunnel inflates!. College Gameday on videoboards, followed by live games. Food vendors open. Beer tent open. 12:30 p.m. – College Football Today on 93.7 the Dawg and ESPN...
Comments / 0