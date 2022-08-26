ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
AOL Corp

Nicki Minaj gets emotional during VMAs Video Vanguard speech: 'I wish that people took mental health seriously'

When Nicki Minaj was presented with the Video Vanguard Award at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, her career-spanning, greatest-hits medley was a characteristically colorful and raunchy affair — one that had her famous fans (or “Barbz”), like Taylor Swift and the ladies of BLACKPINK, bopping in the Prudential Center audience to “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and the brand-new single “Super Freaky Girl.”
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

NBC Eyes Exit From 10 pm Hour: The 9 Shows Most in Jeopardy

One show that is most definitely not sweating the news that NBC may be abandoning the 10 pm hour next fall is New Amsterdam. The Ryan Eggold-fronted medical drama — which has occupied the Tuesday-at-10 pm slot since its 2018 launch — will conclude following its upcoming (shortened) fifth season.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Sanders
Person
Nova
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Alexa Nikolas
Person
Dan Schneider
Person
Matthew Underwood
AOL Corp

Jeff Garlin’s Character on ‘The Goldbergs’ Killed Off for Season 10

When fans of “The Goldbergs” tune into the ABC sitcom’s 10th season this fall, Jeff Garlin’s patriarch Murray will have already been dead for months. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop unveiled how “The Goldbergs” will deal with Garlin’s messy departure from the series midway through its ninth season. Garlin’s exit was a “mutual agreement” between himself and Sony Pictures Television following an HR investigation into his on-set behavior, which the actor chalked up to “silliness.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Music Video#Eat Predators
AOL Corp

Khloe Says There Are 'Hard Parts' of Having 2 Kids: They 'Challenge Me'

On cloud nine. Khloé Kardashian is enjoying every moment as a mother of two, just weeks after welcoming her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” the Good American cofounder, 38, gushed to Elle in an interview published on Tuesday, August 30. “[My son and daughter True] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy