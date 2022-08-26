Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video from Ceremony: 'This Was Stolen'
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,"...
AOL Corp
Nicki Minaj gets emotional during VMAs Video Vanguard speech: 'I wish that people took mental health seriously'
When Nicki Minaj was presented with the Video Vanguard Award at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, her career-spanning, greatest-hits medley was a characteristically colorful and raunchy affair — one that had her famous fans (or “Barbz”), like Taylor Swift and the ladies of BLACKPINK, bopping in the Prudential Center audience to “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and the brand-new single “Super Freaky Girl.”
AOL Corp
NBC Eyes Exit From 10 pm Hour: The 9 Shows Most in Jeopardy
One show that is most definitely not sweating the news that NBC may be abandoning the 10 pm hour next fall is New Amsterdam. The Ryan Eggold-fronted medical drama — which has occupied the Tuesday-at-10 pm slot since its 2018 launch — will conclude following its upcoming (shortened) fifth season.
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle’s Chart-Topping ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Guest List Reportedly Revealed
Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast was number one on Spotify in its first 24 hours last week, overtaking usual U.S. frontrunner The Joe Rogan Experience. The premiere episode featured Serena Williams, and it was announced that Markle will be joined on tomorrow’s show by Mariah Carey. More from Deadline.
AOL Corp
'Bachelorette' fans annoyed by 'change your lives forever' claim made by host Jesse Palmer
During The Bachelorette: Men Tell All episode on Monday, Bachelor Nation was excited to find out what host Jesse Palmer promised to be life-changing news, as the opening of the show had Palmer teasing, "It's a night full of surprises. This news is about to change your lives forever. Are you ready to hear what I'm about to say?"
AOL Corp
Jeff Garlin’s Character on ‘The Goldbergs’ Killed Off for Season 10
When fans of “The Goldbergs” tune into the ABC sitcom’s 10th season this fall, Jeff Garlin’s patriarch Murray will have already been dead for months. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop unveiled how “The Goldbergs” will deal with Garlin’s messy departure from the series midway through its ninth season. Garlin’s exit was a “mutual agreement” between himself and Sony Pictures Television following an HR investigation into his on-set behavior, which the actor chalked up to “silliness.”
AOL Corp
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. More...
AOL Corp
Chicago P.D. Shocker: Jesse Lee Soffer to Exit as Halstead During Season 10
Say it isn’t so: Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving Chicago P.D. The upcoming Season 10 will mark the final season for the actor, who is set to depart the NBC drama sometime in the fall, our sister site Variety reports. More from TVLine. Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Reacts to...
AOL Corp
Ashton Kutcher lost 12 lbs. training for marathon: Mila Kunis 'has been super supportive'
Ashton Kutcher has lost over 10 pounds since he started training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon — and wife Mile Kunis approves. Kutcher opened up about his body transformation weeks after revealing he previously battled a rare autoimmune disorder. "The biggest change physically has been the...
AOL Corp
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Calls MTV 'Disgusting' and 'Desperate' for Including Johnny Depp in VMAs
Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is slamming MTV for featuring Johnny Depp in the 2022 Video Music Awards just under three months after the verdict in the Virginia defamation trial. During the Sunday night live broadcast, Depp, 59, appeared as the awards show's Moon Person in a pre-recorded bit with...
AOL Corp
Khloe Says There Are 'Hard Parts' of Having 2 Kids: They 'Challenge Me'
On cloud nine. Khloé Kardashian is enjoying every moment as a mother of two, just weeks after welcoming her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” the Good American cofounder, 38, gushed to Elle in an interview published on Tuesday, August 30. “[My son and daughter True] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”
