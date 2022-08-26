Read full article on original website
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
Who Is King Durin III? The Dwarf-lord of 'The Rings of Power,' Explained
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power goes back further into the Middle-earth timeline than we’ve ever seen on screen before. Although Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy told the story of Bilbo Baggins’ (Martin Freeman) first encounter with the One Ring, The Rings of Power takes place amidst the Second Age of Middle-earth. When the dark lord Sauron first rises to power and constructs the One Ring, the clans of men, Elves, and Dwarves form a united alliance to take down the ultimate evil. It’s a story that’s heavily inspired by Tolkien’s experiences fighting in World War II. Facing the threat of fascism, Tolkien was inspired by the idea that the world’s forces could unite to defeat the Nazi movement.
How to Watch 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Tonight
It feel like we've been waiting for ages, but Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally getting released today, September 1, with two episodes. The highly-anticipated live-action series set in the fantasy world created by J.R.R. Tolkien serves as a prequel to Peter Jackson’s beloved film trilogy and explores Middle-Earth’s stories before Sauron became the Lord of the Ring.
'House of the Dragon': Emily Carey Explains Alicent Hightower's Transformation in the Series
House of the Dragon is moving faster than its predecessor. While episode 1 set the stage with patriarchy on display for the upcoming conflict, episode 2 made a time jump of six months, and at the end of the episode, we see Viserys I (Paddy Considine), who is being prodded to remarry, announcing his intention to marry the daughter of his Hand, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), who has now risen to prominence. Through the show, we’ll see more of these time jumps as actor Emma D’Arcy will take over the role to portray an older Rhaenrya and Olivia Cooke will take over to play an older Alicent. In a recent chat with the official Game of Thrones podcast Carey, who is playing a young version of Alicent, spoke about the transformation of Alicent from being a naive young girl to a real contender in this game for Iron Throne.
'House of the Dragon' Featurette Explains Alicent and Viserys' Courtship
House of the Dragon has just begun, and fans are already gasping for air with the twists and turns the show is taking. Episode 2, ‘The Rogue Prince,’ takes a six-month time leap after Queen Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) death. We see Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is still the cupbearer, and no one is taking her seriously even after being named the heir to the Iron Throne. The episode also brings to light the pressure on Viserys (Paddy Considine) to remarry, which he doesn’t want to do without his daughter's blessing. While the father and daughter do bond over the memories of Aemma and the latter understands his decision to remarry, in true twisted Game of Thrones fashion Viserys declares his decision to marry Alicent Hightower. Leaving us as tongue-tied as Rhaenyra.
'House of the Dragon': Who Was Jaehaerys I Targaryen, the Old King?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.The Targaryen dynasty of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire is massive and spans centuries of intriguing characters, deception, and bloodshed. However, the longtime ruling family of Westeros isn't always associated with doom and gloom. Quite the contrary, a few of the silver-haired dragon lords enjoyed reigns that were much more positive for both the nobility and the smallfolk. Viewers of House of the Dragon saw one of these great rulers, albeit for only a short moment. The king in question is Jaehaerys I Targaryen (Michael Carter), a man by many titles including "The Conciliator," "The Wise," and later, "The Old King." We see him in House of the Dragon's prologue very much an older king, and one faced with a choice of succession between his grandson Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and his granddaughter Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). After deliberation between the king and a Great Council of the lords and ladies of Westeros, Jaehaerys appoints Viserys his heir apparent, setting the events of House of the Dragon in motion after his death.
‘Guns Akimbo’ Filmmaker Jason Howden to Direct Adaptation of His Comic ‘Monsters Of Metal’
Jason Howden's comic book series Monsters of Metal is rocking its way into a film adaptation. The director and writer of Guns Akimbo will work with Llexi Leon, founder of Opus Comics and its parent company, Incendium, to adapt his comic for the big screen. Howden started as a visual...
Marvel Villain Thanos Enters Top 10 Most Popular Disney-Inspired Baby Names
Thanos is one of the ten most popular baby names inspired by Disney properties, according to a new study published by OrganicBabyFormula.com (via Comic Book). The research takes into account the increase in popularity of each name one year after its debut, with Thanos rising an impressive 2,892 positions in the Social Security Administration's Name Popularity Index in the last four years.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 Deals With More Barbaric Traditions
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of House of the Dragon. In the quietly sinister second episode of House of the Dragon, discussions about the "order of things" served as the driving force of the slow-burn narrative. At the core of this is how there is the persistent belief that kings must marry to continue to create heirs. After all, it is tradition and one mustn’t question that even if it demands doing horrible acts. In this case, it is King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) who is being told over and over again that he must take a new wife following the brutal death of Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) in the revealing premiere. Just like what preceded it, both in said premiere and in the main Game of Thrones series, this episode pulled back the curtain on how the true terror of this world comes from the casual way those in charge exercise control over others under the guise of this tradition.
'Star Trek: The Next Generation's Original "Lower Decks" Episode Shows a Less Idealized Future
Star Trek: Lower Decks is returning for its third season at the end of the month. The animated sitcom takes a parodic look at life on a Starfleet mission and shows what sort of misadventures the working class crew gets into. When you’re not tasked with one of the primary roles on the ship, there’s not a lot to do in between adventures. This is a great concept for an in-universe series; it’s nice to see Star Trek heroes who aren’t always tasked with saving the Federation and making important discoveries.
'The Pale Blue Eye' Introduces Christian Bale's Grizzled Look in Eerie First Image
Netflix has unveiled a first-look image and announced the release date for director Scott Cooper’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale. A passion project that Cooper has wanted to direct for more than a decade, The Pale Blue Eye is a “Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military.”
From 'The Hunt for Red October' to 'U-517': Best Submarine Movies
Submarine movies are an interesting genre. Thanks to their location, primarily on the submarine itself, there’s already an inherent sense of claustrophobia and tension that is unique to the films. The best use this to their advantage — with Wolfgang Petersen's The Boat as a prime example. In these movies, characters aboard contend not only with the stress of being below the water's surface, but also with a unknown undersea terrors or enemy warships intent on their submarine’s destruction. With apologies to The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine, here’s the top of the undersea.
Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter Join World War II Drama 'One Life'
You don’t need to be a film buff to know that the movie world can’t get enough of World War II stories. Considering that the Historical event touched the lives of so many people, it’s not surprising that we’ve still got plenty of untold stories that often pop up from every angle. This time, the war drama One Life will tell the true story of a British man who managed to save hundreds of children as the Nazis started to take over Czechoslovakia, as Deadline reveals.
Naomie Harris & Natalie Dormer Board Guillem Morales’ Thriller ‘The Wasp’
Deadline reports that The Wasp, the psychological thriller based on the Morgan Lloyd Malcolm play of the same name, has begun filling up its cast. The film will have two talented actresses leading it: Naomie Harris (Moonlight) and Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones). Just like the 2015 version of the...
Emma Roberts to Lead Rom-Com 'Space Cadet' at Prime Video
A brand-new romantic comedy film is set to take off as Stampede Ventures has announced that they have greenlit Space Cadet, which will be helmed by writer-director Liz W. Garcia and will star Emma Roberts. The upcoming film will be financed by Stampede with Prime Video joining the project as the international digital distributor, with the movie set to launch exclusively on Prime Video internationally.
Five Years Later, Rian Johnson Is “Even More Proud” of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’
It would be an understatement to say that director Rian Johnson’s ambitious Star Wars: The Last Jedi was a divisive film. Released in 2017 to glowing critical reviews but scathing reactions from a certain section of fans, The Last Jedi prompted a hasty course-correction from which the franchise never really recovered. But five years down the line, Johnson told Empire in a recent interview, he is “even more proud” of the film he made.
