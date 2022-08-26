Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
I-45 frontage road construction to begin near Willis
Construction bids have been awarded for a frontage road extension along I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in the Willis area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction bids have been awarded for a frontage road extension along I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in the Willis area, according to Emily Black, a public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation. Construction is anticipated to start in September as of an August update from TxDOT.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AUTO TRAIN CRASH IN MAGNOLIA
Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, two males driving a Crown Victoria went around the cross arms that were down at Melton and Buddy Riley in Magnolia. The vehicle was struck by a southbound freight train. Both males were transported in stable condition to Memorial Hospital in the Woodlands.
cw39.com
Road closures in Seabrook around Highway 146 expected throughout the week
SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — After a break from closures around the State Highway 146 project, drivers will see more work taking place throughout the week. Beginning with nightly closures, Repsdorph and E. Meyer streets will be closed at the intersection of SH 146 Monday, Aug. 29, at 9 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5 a.m., and again from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. This closure is to install girders on the Repsdorph overpass.
High water warning for drivers on I-45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County
Keep an eye on high-water locations reported on Galveston County roads and other trouble spots for drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL AUTO PEDESTRIAN CRASH
At 9:40 p.m. Tuesday night East Montgomery County Fire responded to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on FM 1485 just north of SH 242. A male in his 20s had been walking southbound on the shoulder when a Ford F150 struck him. MCHD arrived on the scene and performed CPR on the victim for close to 20-minutes. They had gotten a pulse back and transported the victim however he passed away shortly after arriving at Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the driver was not impaired. Damage to the F150 was a headlight and the hood partially buckled. DPS has not yet determined if the driver came onto the shoulder or if the victim was partially in the roadway. As with any fatal crash, the case will be presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury with o charges. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
Click2Houston.com
Fatal crash shuts down Grand Parkway westbound near Cypress Rosehill, authorities say
A fatality crash has shut down all mainlanes at the Grand Parkway westbound between Telge Road and Cypress Rosehill, according to authorities. According to the Rosehill Fire Department, the roadway has been shut down as crews investigate. All traffic is being diverted to the Telge Road exit. Video from Houston...
Two first responders injured in ambulance crash on Southwest Freeway feeder
HOUSTON — Two first responders were injured Wednesday morning in an ambulance crash on the Southwest Freeway inbound feeder road. The EMTs were taken to an area hospital with "minor to moderate injuries," according to the Houston Fire Department. The ambulance was headed to an emergency call and there...
mocomotive.com
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Flood threat through the weekend
This evening we will be mostly dry with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. Rain chances are likely on Friday. There are likely to be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. These storms could lead to street flooding. Flood threat Friday:. A moderate threat of street flooding along I-45...
texassignal.com
TxDOT approves highway expansion plan despite public opposition
On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation Commission (TxDOT) voted unanimously to approve the Unified Transportation Program, a 10-year and $85.1 billion highway expansion plan, despite Texans’ widespread opposition. According to the UTP report by TxDOT, the program emphasizes expanding highways, freeways, and roads instead of focusing on improving...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County’s ‘Last Picture Show’ closing, will become concert venue
After an 89-year run, the Texan Theater in Cleveland will cease operations as a movie theater on Sept. 8. The historic theater, the last of its kind still open in Liberty County and recognized with a Liberty County Historical Commission marker on May 15, 2021, has been negatively impacted by the changes in movie-viewing habits in recent years and the arrival of multiplex theaters in neighboring communities.
Kemah Additional Traffic Enforcement Coming Your Way
Good Afternoon, Thank you for all the support you have shown the Kemah Police Department in our efforts to provide the best services to the visitors and residents of the City of Kemah!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER CHARGED IN SATURDAY NIGHT HEAD ON CRASH ON SH 242
SH 242 has been under construction for years. Recently the overpass was completed at FM 1314. However, the old asphalt road is being replaced with concrete which is utilizing just one side of the overpass. The approaches to both sides are marked with yellow divider sticks in the center of the road up until you pass the exit ramps. Then one sign shows that traffic is two-way. Yellow traffic buttons line the center. The overhead illumination lights are not yet working. There have been several crashes at the location already and Saturday night was no different. Just after 10:30 pm, two young ladies were eastbound in their Toyota Corolla. They had passed the FM 1314 exit and were just starting up the incline of the overpass in the eastbound lane. At the same time, the driver of a Honda Santa Fe was westbound and had just passed the entrance ramp from FM 1314 going westbound. He was descending from the overpass when he crossed the center line and struck the two women headon. Both women were trapped in their Toyota. The driver of the Honda was not injured and according to a witness disposed of several beer cans in the grass on the north side of SH 242. Caney Creek and Needham Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene. On arrival firefighters first feared a child was involved as an empty child seat was in the middle of the road. They quickly learned no child was involved but the driver and passenger of the Toyota were trapped. The passenger was removed quickly and transported to the hospital in stable condition. The female driver of the Toyota was trapped. Firefighters worked for over 20-minutes using tools to remove the doors and raise the dash of the driver. She was transported in critical but stable condition. DPS investigated the crash and field sobriety tests showed the Honda driver was intoxicated. He was arrested. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office placed a hold on both vehicles and had Milstead, the contracted wrecker for the District Attorney remove the vehicles from the scene and transport them to secure storage for further investigation. SH 242 reopened at 1 am.
KHOU
Crystal clear water and 6,000 feet of shoreline just 30 minutes south of downtown, Houston
HOUSTON — Houston's hottest waterfront getaway with white sand beaches, thrilling water attractions, live music entertainment, and more!
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ANOTHER DWI CRASH WITH INJURIES ON SH 242
At 4:30 pm Sunday Caney Creek Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on Sun View and SH 242. This is between FM 1314 and Old Houston Road. They arrived on the scene to find an Infiniti QX80 SUV with heavy damage and the driver trapped in the vehicle. In addition was a Nissan Sentra, also with serious front end damage. They were able to get the male out of the Infiniti quickly. It appeared he had a severe arm injury. The driver of the Nissan was not injured. Westbound lanes were closed for close to 2-hours, and drivers had to detour through the neighborhood. Eastbound lanes remained open. DPS investigated the crash. It was learned that the Nissan Sentra was eastbound on SH 242 when the driver drove off the roadway into the ditch. He then overcorrected and came back sideways onto the roadway. His vehicle then crossed into the westbound lanes striking the Infiniti head-on. With airbags deployed and heavy left front damage to the Infiniti, the driver had no choice but to ride it out and hope he did not cross into oncoming traffic and get hit again. His vehicle came to rest almost 100-yards west of the point of impact. The driver of the Infiniti, who was the lone occupant was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The driver of the Nissan was not injured but after a field sobriety test by DPS, he was arrested for DWI. The road reopened at 6:30 pm. In the last 24 hours from 6 pm Saturday until 6 pm Sunday Montgomery County law enforcement arrested 14 intoxicated drivers. Several of those were involving crashes and at least three caused serious bodily injury. This crash was the second DWI crash involving serious bodily injury on SH 242 within one mile of each other in 18 hours. Saturday night an intoxicated driver from Huntsville crossed the center line at FM 1314 and hit two females head-on. Firefighters worked close to 20-minutes to free them.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Flood Advisory
Flood Advisory issued August 30 at 10:25AM CDT until August 30 at 11:15AM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of southeast Texas, including the following. counties, Houston, Montgomery, Trinity and Walker. * WHEN…Until 1115 AM CDT.
railfan.com
Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2
HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
13 Investigates: Texas comptroller's seizure sign hangs at Taste Kitchen and Bar's entrance
In a story 13 Investigates has brought you, Eyewitness News cameras captured no business activity when the sign was posted Tuesday.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Father Arrested for Injury to a child in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23200 block of Cimber lane in reference to a report of suspected child abuse to a nine year old child. Upon arriving, deputies observed the child to have injuries to his back and left arm.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Under the Radar: Some of Houston’s Best Hot Dogs Are from a Parking Lot
Imagine that it’s a Friday evening in Rice Village, and you’re standing outside watching the sunset as the sky transforms into vibrant colors of blue, orange, and pink. The air is warm and dewy with Houston’s unwavering humidity. The hum of cicadas rings out, rudely interrupted by the thumping of techno playing from a nearby speaker. Your feet shift back and forth on the firm concrete beneath you as you stand in line with mostly college students. Some are dressed up for a night out; others are dressed down and on a study break. As you shuffle along, a car pulls up and the driver rolls down the window, asking some of the people why on earth anyone would subject themselves to this. “Hot dogs!”, they shout back. The driver lets out an exasperated “For real??,” shakes his head, and rolls away.
Comments / 0