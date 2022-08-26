SH 242 has been under construction for years. Recently the overpass was completed at FM 1314. However, the old asphalt road is being replaced with concrete which is utilizing just one side of the overpass. The approaches to both sides are marked with yellow divider sticks in the center of the road up until you pass the exit ramps. Then one sign shows that traffic is two-way. Yellow traffic buttons line the center. The overhead illumination lights are not yet working. There have been several crashes at the location already and Saturday night was no different. Just after 10:30 pm, two young ladies were eastbound in their Toyota Corolla. They had passed the FM 1314 exit and were just starting up the incline of the overpass in the eastbound lane. At the same time, the driver of a Honda Santa Fe was westbound and had just passed the entrance ramp from FM 1314 going westbound. He was descending from the overpass when he crossed the center line and struck the two women headon. Both women were trapped in their Toyota. The driver of the Honda was not injured and according to a witness disposed of several beer cans in the grass on the north side of SH 242. Caney Creek and Needham Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene. On arrival firefighters first feared a child was involved as an empty child seat was in the middle of the road. They quickly learned no child was involved but the driver and passenger of the Toyota were trapped. The passenger was removed quickly and transported to the hospital in stable condition. The female driver of the Toyota was trapped. Firefighters worked for over 20-minutes using tools to remove the doors and raise the dash of the driver. She was transported in critical but stable condition. DPS investigated the crash and field sobriety tests showed the Honda driver was intoxicated. He was arrested. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office placed a hold on both vehicles and had Milstead, the contracted wrecker for the District Attorney remove the vehicles from the scene and transport them to secure storage for further investigation. SH 242 reopened at 1 am.

4 DAYS AGO