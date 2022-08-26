Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Happy 25th Birthday Netflix: 10 of Our Favorite Netflix Originals to Celebrate With
What started out as a DVD mailing service has exploded into a producer of award-winning original content. This week the streaming giant celebrated its 25th birthday. When the days of dial-up internet had you creating an ordered queue of DVDs to be mailed, no one expected the cultural phenomenon to come. Netflix blazed the trail for binge-watching and immediate access to all your favorites at the click of a button.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the 'Addams Family' Netflix Series
Wednesday is the latest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family franchise coming to Netflix this fall. While there still isn’t an exact premiere date, it’s almost guaranteed that the Tim Burton series will come out sometime around Halloween. As the director, Burton wanted to make sure that this new series will not be mistaken for a remake or a reboot, but a spinoff that focuses on an entirely new chapter of Wednesday’s life as she grows into adulthood. The main members of the Addams Family are all well-known and beloved, based on the original characters created by Charles Addams. However, this version of Wednesday Addams is much older than when we last saw her as portrayed by Christina Ricci. Now that Wednesday is of high school age, there are bound to be new faces in her life, both friends and foes.
Collider
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
Collider
Paramount+ Offers Subscribers Full Access to Showtime With New Bundle
In the Game of Streaming Services, winter is approaching and the House of Paramount+ is making bold moves. As summer's blockbusters give way to cooler weather, Paramount+ is gearing up for the colder months when a lot of people will be opting to stay in and binge-watch. Beginning August 31, the streaming service is offering their subscribers a brand-new bundle deal with Showtime, where customers can enjoy both services all in one place.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Season 10 of the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs will premiere in late September, but a time jump means that the Goldberg family will find itself without the man of the house, Jeff Garlin. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Goldbergs co-showrunner Alex Barnow confirmed that Garlin would not...
Collider
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star, Dead at 32
Triangle of Sadness star Charlbi Dean has passed away from a sudden illness. The South African model and actress was also part of the recurring cast of The CW’s Black Lightning before starring in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d'Or at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Collider
‘House of the Dragon’: Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Departs Series
We have only just returned to Westeros in the past couple of weeks, but there has already been a major shake-up behind the scenes of the newly launched hit series, House of the Dragon. It has been announced that the co-showrunner and director of the fantasy HBO series, Miguel Sapochnik, has stepped down from his role on the show per The Hollywood Reporter.
Collider
New 'Andor' Black Series Figure Reveals Cassian's Undercover Mission [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to exclusively reveal two new Hasbro Black Series figures for the upcoming Andor series that premieres later this month. The figures are part of Walmart's Collectors Con and will be available to pre-order from the store on October 6. The impressively sculpted 6-inch scale figures bring to life the show's star Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and a "Dark Times" Imperial Officer, who appears to be a character that has not yet been announced for the series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'The English' Trailer Shows Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in a Violent Western
The first trailer for the Prime Video Western series The English has arrived, and it showcases a mother’s determination to get back at the man whom she views as being behind the death of her son. From the mind of the thrice Primetime Emmy-nominated writer and director Hugo Blick,...
Collider
'The Equalizer' Season 3 Poster Casts Queen Latifah in Shades of Purple [Exclusive]
Collider is proud to present an exclusive new poster for Season 3 of CBS’ The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah as an ex-CIA agent in search of redemption. The new art comes from French designer Julien Rico and sheds a new kind of light on the series' main cast. In...
Collider
How to Watch 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Tonight
It feel like we've been waiting for ages, but Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally getting released today, September 1, with two episodes. The highly-anticipated live-action series set in the fantasy world created by J.R.R. Tolkien serves as a prequel to Peter Jackson’s beloved film trilogy and explores Middle-Earth’s stories before Sauron became the Lord of the Ring.
Netflix Ad Tier Launch Moved Up to November to Get Ahead of Disney+, Streamer Tells Ad Buyers
Netflix is moving up the timeline for the debut of its cheaper, ad-supported plan to November — in order to get out before the Dec. 8 launch of the Disney+ tier with advertising. In July, Netflix told investors that it was targeting the launch of the ad-supported plan “around the early part of 2023.” But now, Netflix’s ad-supported is set to go live Nov. 1 in multiple countries, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., France and Germany, according to industry sources who have been briefed on the streamer’s plans. That would be a little over a month before Disney+ Basic, priced at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Vesper': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
In today's globally integrated community, it can feel easy to get swept up by the unstoppable force of Disney or Netflix in the search for the next film to watch. With so many great movies being produced in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, it can often feel comfortable to not tread into unknown waters for many audiences. However, occasionally, a film appears that seems to transcend those subconscious borders many have created in their minds and molds its way into our everyday viewing. Vesper is one such film, having been created as a Belgian/French/Lithuanian co-production and with filming taking place entirely in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is, geographically speaking, new ground for most modern audiences.
Collider
What's New on Disney+ in September 2022
September is looking to be one of the best months of the year for Disney+ with several new original blockbusters premiering on the service, exciting new series, new episodes of hit shows, and the return of Disney+ Day. Get ready to return to a galaxy far, far away as Diego Luna reprises his iconic Rogue One role in the highly anticipated new series Andor which is finally set to premiere on Disney+ this September. Disney+ Day will be bringing the mouse house's latest live-action remake, Pinocchio, directed by legendary filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and starring Academy Award Winner Tom Hanks. Disney+ Day will also bring fans the streaming debut of Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster hit Thor: Love and Thunder, so if you're in the mood for a rewatch you know where to go. Pixar's Cars will also be making a splash on said day with the new short-form series Cars on the Road, following Lightning McQueen and Mater as they travel across the US. September will also bring new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and season premieres of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Dancing With The Stars. Capping off the month of September will be Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's Halloween favorite, which will bring the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters.
Collider
'Inventing Anna': Vanity Fair Staffer Files Defamation Suit Against Netflix for "Unethical" Portrayal
Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has sued Netflix for falsely depicting her as “unethical” and “greedy” in their show Inventing Anna, Variety reports. The miniseries is based on the life and crimes of Anna Sorokin, who stole money from New York elites under the guise of being a German heiress. Williams was friends with the real Sorokin, and while the series gives a disclaimer at the start of each episode, it certainly includes plenty of fiction along with the facts.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Featurette Explains Alicent and Viserys' Courtship
House of the Dragon has just begun, and fans are already gasping for air with the twists and turns the show is taking. Episode 2, ‘The Rogue Prince,’ takes a six-month time leap after Queen Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) death. We see Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is still the cupbearer, and no one is taking her seriously even after being named the heir to the Iron Throne. The episode also brings to light the pressure on Viserys (Paddy Considine) to remarry, which he doesn’t want to do without his daughter's blessing. While the father and daughter do bond over the memories of Aemma and the latter understands his decision to remarry, in true twisted Game of Thrones fashion Viserys declares his decision to marry Alicent Hightower. Leaving us as tongue-tied as Rhaenyra.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Who Was Jaehaerys I Targaryen, the Old King?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.The Targaryen dynasty of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire is massive and spans centuries of intriguing characters, deception, and bloodshed. However, the longtime ruling family of Westeros isn't always associated with doom and gloom. Quite the contrary, a few of the silver-haired dragon lords enjoyed reigns that were much more positive for both the nobility and the smallfolk. Viewers of House of the Dragon saw one of these great rulers, albeit for only a short moment. The king in question is Jaehaerys I Targaryen (Michael Carter), a man by many titles including "The Conciliator," "The Wise," and later, "The Old King." We see him in House of the Dragon's prologue very much an older king, and one faced with a choice of succession between his grandson Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and his granddaughter Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). After deliberation between the king and a Great Council of the lords and ladies of Westeros, Jaehaerys appoints Viserys his heir apparent, setting the events of House of the Dragon in motion after his death.
Collider
Hayley Kiyoko Guest Stars on Apple TV+'s 'Life By Ella' in Episode 6
In an all-new Apple TV+ series, Life By Ella, 13-year-old Ella McCaffrey (Lily Brooks O'Briant) learns to prioritize what makes life truly meaningful, and she challenges her friends and family to do the same. The new series will premiere on the streaming service on September 2, just in time for the new school season, and will feature a special guest star appearance by award-winning musician and actress Hayley Kiyoko!
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 Deals With More Barbaric Traditions
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of House of the Dragon. In the quietly sinister second episode of House of the Dragon, discussions about the "order of things" served as the driving force of the slow-burn narrative. At the core of this is how there is the persistent belief that kings must marry to continue to create heirs. After all, it is tradition and one mustn’t question that even if it demands doing horrible acts. In this case, it is King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) who is being told over and over again that he must take a new wife following the brutal death of Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) in the revealing premiere. Just like what preceded it, both in said premiere and in the main Game of Thrones series, this episode pulled back the curtain on how the true terror of this world comes from the casual way those in charge exercise control over others under the guise of this tradition.
Collider
Carla Gugino Cast in 'The Girls on the Bus'
HBO Max's upcoming political drama series has added another member to its cast as Carla Gugino (Gerald's Game) is set to star in The Girls on the Bus, according to a report from Deadline. She joins previously announced cast members Melissa Benoist (Supergirl), Natasha Behnam (Mayans M.C.), Christina Elmore (Insecure), and Brandon Scott (Dead to Me).
Comments / 0