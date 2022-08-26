ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Fans Are Losing It As Carrie Underwood Announces Her Return To 'SNF' In A Sparkly Jersey And Micro Mini: 'Favorite Part Of Sundays'

For countless football fans, a highlight of NBC’s Sunday Night Football games is hearing Carrie Underwood ring in each weekly opener with her “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” intro song. The Grammy winner announced this week via Instagram that she is coming back to be the face and voice of the show for her 10th year, and fans can’t get enough of her latest outfit!
Reviewing the Shadow of Phantasm Week weapons and items

It’s stealth weak in Fortnite with Shadow of Phantasm Week. It’s not Wild Week in Fortnite, but we’ll take it. The Shadow of Phantasm Week has started off with a bang, a shadow ninja bang that is. The current theme of this week’s Shadow of Phantasm week is stealth. The weapons are stealth, the items are stealth, and the sky is rainbow flavored with party favors falling from the sky.
