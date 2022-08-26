August 30, 2022 – Horicon, WI – Frederick C. Schwertfeger has been named President of. Horicon Bank, as announced by their Board of Directors. Schwertfeger is a third-generation family member working at Horicon Bank. His grandfather, attorney Frederick R. Schwertfeger, became a shareholder and director of the bank in 1964. In 1978, Frederick R. and Frederick F. Schwertfeger formed the bank holding company, Sword Financial Corporation. Frederick C. Schwertfeger is member of the Bank’s board of directors as well as a board member of Sword Financial Corporation.

