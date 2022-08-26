Read full article on original website
Emmaus Chapel Service set for Sunday, September 4, 2022 | By Dennis Crass
August 3, 2022 – On Sunday September 4, 2022, Emmaus Bible Church, 220 N. Fifth Avenue, West Bend, WI, is inviting the general public to a Morning Chapel Service from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. There will be two presentations by Dennis Crass who locally ran Dennis’ Auto Body...
VIDEO | Cleaning a cemetery headstone by Rex Melius ‘The Cemeterian’
Washington Co., WI – Ever since retirement six years ago Rex Melius, a.k.a. The Cemeterian, has been making a difference across Washington County and the surrounding area. Melius has been diligently cleaning and straightening headstones and teaching others how to correctly do the same thing. Since 2016 Melius has...
REAL ESTATE | Hartford Union HS students use building trades to construct new home
Hartford, WI – After a five-year hiatus, students from Hartford High School are working to grow their skills in the builder trades and design and build a new home at 1447 Red Oak Drive in the City of Hartford, WI. Instructor Mark Murphy said the goal is to teach...
Trail’s Edge Apartments installs sign, scheduling tours; it’s time to come home
West Bend, WI – It’s official; the new sign has been set in place and it’s time to call Trail’s Edge Apartments “home.” The move-in date commenced on July 1, 2022, for Phase 1 of the project. Tours are by appointment; please contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up.
Rite of passage | Remembering photo day at school
Washington Co, WI – The annual photo shoot at school. It was a rite of passage and in hindsight, the photos are hilarious and treasured. To add a little humor, we will feature some notables from the community at their grade school best. Play along and see if you...
United Way’s Nelson Volunteer Leadership Award Honorees Tim Purman, Chris Chlupp, and Jerry Aman
West Bend, WI – Making up for the last couple of years of postponing the annual Leadership Giving Event due to the pandemic, the United Way of Washington County presented three honorees with the Clifford A. & Elizabeth M. Nelson Volunteer Leadership Award on August 31 at the 85th + 1 Anniversary Leadership Giving event.
It’s time to move in; Trail’s Edge Apartments could be your new home
West Bend, WI- Trail’s Edge Apartments move-in date commenced on July 1, 2022, for Phase 1 of the project. Tours are by appointment; please contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up. The new Trail’s Edge Apartments are a great place for anyone...
Child on log reported off Port Washington South Beach | By Port Washington Police Chief Kevin Hingiss
August 30, 2022 – Port Washington, WI – On August 30, 2022, at 2:42 p.m. the Port Washington Police Department received a call reporting a child floating on a log approximately 1 mile out from Port Washington South Beach. The caller was standing on South Beach at the...
Celebration of Life posted for West Bend, WI man killed in rollover last week in Ozaukee County
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Details on the celebration of life for Kevin J. Mason, 45, of West Bend, WI have been posted. Mason was the man killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in neighboring Ozaukee County.
Obituary | Richard F. Fieweger, “Dick,” 79, of Rubicon, WI
August 31, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Richard F. Fieweger, “Dick,” of Rubicon, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Gardens of Hartford at the age of 79. Richard was born at home on the Schroeder Farm on March 23, 1943 in Hartford,...
4 departments respond to shed fire on Pond Road in Town of Hartford | By Chief Paul Stephans
August 30, 2022 – Town of Hartford, WI – A fire caused about $90,000 dollars in damage Tuesday afternoon on Pond Road in the Town of Hartford. The follow-up report from Chief Paul Stephans is below. Hartford Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 4:37 p.m. on August 30,...
Fred C. Schwertfeger named Horicon Bank President | By Grace Bruins
August 30, 2022 – Horicon, WI – Frederick C. Schwertfeger has been named President of. Horicon Bank, as announced by their Board of Directors. Schwertfeger is a third-generation family member working at Horicon Bank. His grandfather, attorney Frederick R. Schwertfeger, became a shareholder and director of the bank in 1964. In 1978, Frederick R. and Frederick F. Schwertfeger formed the bank holding company, Sword Financial Corporation. Frederick C. Schwertfeger is member of the Bank’s board of directors as well as a board member of Sword Financial Corporation.
Remembering Richard Zelm | By Rex Melius
Slinger, Wi – I can still remember that warm summer day when my oldest brother told me a friend from Slinger school was coming to play “scrub baseball” with us. Scrub baseball is where you tag up and bat in the order you tag home plate… it’s not a game just keep playing (and batting) as long as you keep getting hits.
2 children hurt in 2 vehicle crash in neighboring Dodge County, WI | By Dodge County Sheriff
August 30, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On August 30, 2022 at approximately 4:24 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a traffic crash on County Highway A at the intersection with Ollinger Road, in the Township of Beaver Dam, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Initial investigation...
77-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in Campbellsport | By Sgt. Andrew Kohlmann
September 1, 2022 – Campbellsport, WI – A 77-year-old man was killed following a two-vehicle crash in neighboring Fond du Lac County, Wi. On Tuesday August 30, 2022, at approximately 3:46 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Communication Center received a call of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near Elm Street in the Village of Campbellsport, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin.
