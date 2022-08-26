ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

VIDEO | Cleaning a cemetery headstone by Rex Melius ‘The Cemeterian’

Washington Co., WI – Ever since retirement six years ago Rex Melius, a.k.a. The Cemeterian, has been making a difference across Washington County and the surrounding area. Melius has been diligently cleaning and straightening headstones and teaching others how to correctly do the same thing. Since 2016 Melius has...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Trail’s Edge Apartments installs sign, scheduling tours; it’s time to come home

West Bend, WI – It’s official; the new sign has been set in place and it’s time to call Trail’s Edge Apartments “home.” The move-in date commenced on July 1, 2022, for Phase 1 of the project. Tours are by appointment; please contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up.
WEST BEND, WI
Rite of passage | Remembering photo day at school

Washington Co, WI – The annual photo shoot at school. It was a rite of passage and in hindsight, the photos are hilarious and treasured. To add a little humor, we will feature some notables from the community at their grade school best. Play along and see if you...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
It’s time to move in; Trail’s Edge Apartments could be your new home

West Bend, WI- Trail’s Edge Apartments move-in date commenced on July 1, 2022, for Phase 1 of the project. Tours are by appointment; please contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up. The new Trail’s Edge Apartments are a great place for anyone...
WEST BEND, WI
Obituary | Richard F. Fieweger, “Dick,” 79, of Rubicon, WI

August 31, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Richard F. Fieweger, “Dick,” of Rubicon, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Gardens of Hartford at the age of 79. Richard was born at home on the Schroeder Farm on March 23, 1943 in Hartford,...
RUBICON, WI
Fred C. Schwertfeger named Horicon Bank President | By Grace Bruins

August 30, 2022 – Horicon, WI – Frederick C. Schwertfeger has been named President of. Horicon Bank, as announced by their Board of Directors. Schwertfeger is a third-generation family member working at Horicon Bank. His grandfather, attorney Frederick R. Schwertfeger, became a shareholder and director of the bank in 1964. In 1978, Frederick R. and Frederick F. Schwertfeger formed the bank holding company, Sword Financial Corporation. Frederick C. Schwertfeger is member of the Bank’s board of directors as well as a board member of Sword Financial Corporation.
HORICON, WI
Remembering Richard Zelm | By Rex Melius

Slinger, Wi – I can still remember that warm summer day when my oldest brother told me a friend from Slinger school was coming to play “scrub baseball” with us. Scrub baseball is where you tag up and bat in the order you tag home plate… it’s not a game just keep playing (and batting) as long as you keep getting hits.
SLINGER, WI
77-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in Campbellsport | By Sgt. Andrew Kohlmann

September 1, 2022 – Campbellsport, WI – A 77-year-old man was killed following a two-vehicle crash in neighboring Fond du Lac County, Wi. On Tuesday August 30, 2022, at approximately 3:46 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Communication Center received a call of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near Elm Street in the Village of Campbellsport, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI

