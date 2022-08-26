ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Brush fire reported near West 8th Avenue in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire has been reported near West 8th Avenue and South Cannon Street in Spokane. The fire is located near I-90. The cause and size of the fire are not known at this time. No evacuation orders have been given as of Tuesday evening. Four...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire crews contain brush fire south of downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire located south of downtown Spokane is now contained. Spokane Fire says crews are currently in mop-up phase. The blaze broke out around W 8th Ave and S Cannon St. No structures are threatened. Crews have also established a perimeter around the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One dead in vehicle/motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police and Fire responded to a fatal car/motorcycle collision on N. Greenacres Rd. & E. Alki Ave Wednesday afternoon. One person died at the scene. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will release details of the crash at a later time. This is a developing story. Check back for more info. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
Nationwide Report

2 Teenagers Seriously Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Spokane Valley (Spokane, WA)

Washington State Patrol stated that 2 teenage girls were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to make a turn. Witnesses and troopers on the scene stated that a Lexus being driven by 17-year-old Sydney Stangel was turning left from Trent Avenue and did not yield. The car was then hit by an oncoming dump truck.
FOX 28 Spokane

Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
KREM2

Young black bear spotted in North Spokane neighborhood removed

MEAD, Wash. — After hours of waiting, Washington Fish and Wildlife officers were able to pull the bear from a neighborhood backyard tree in north Spokane on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), wildlife officers tranquilized the bear, who then fell from the...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Boulder Mountain Fire near Cusick grows overnight

CUSICK, Wash. — Units have been dispatched to a wildfire burning north of Cusick. It’s being called the Boulder Mountain Fire. It’s burning roughly 1.5 square miles in a forest west of the Kalispel Casino. The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office says it began from a lightning strike. It took crews a while to even access the fire because of...
FOX 28 Spokane

Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
FOX 28 Spokane

Brush fire threatens buildings west of Airway Heights

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A brush fire is threatening structures in the Deep Creek area along Highway 2 just west of Brooks Road, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD). SCFD crews from district 3 and 10, Airway Heights Fire Department, Fairchild AFB Fire Department, City of Spokane...
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane local news

