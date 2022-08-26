Read full article on original website
Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley reopens after crash involving dump truck
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Update 10 a.m.: A morning crash involving an SUV and dump truck caused Westbound traffic on E. Trent Avenue in the Spokane Valley area to be blocked. The line was closed for nearly two hours. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), both...
Brush fire reported near West 8th Avenue in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire has been reported near West 8th Avenue and South Cannon Street in Spokane. The fire is located near I-90. The cause and size of the fire are not known at this time. No evacuation orders have been given as of Tuesday evening. Four...
Spokane Fire crews contain brush fire south of downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire located south of downtown Spokane is now contained. Spokane Fire says crews are currently in mop-up phase. The blaze broke out around W 8th Ave and S Cannon St. No structures are threatened. Crews have also established a perimeter around the area.
Crews responding to lightning strike fire west of Kalispel Casino
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. — Crews are currently responding to a fire caused by a lightning strike in Pend Oreille County. According to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office, the fire is located west of the Kalispel Casino. No evacuation alerts have been announced at this time and no structures are reported to be threatened.
One dead in vehicle/motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police and Fire responded to a fatal car/motorcycle collision on N. Greenacres Rd. & E. Alki Ave Wednesday afternoon. One person died at the scene. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will release details of the crash at a later time. This is a developing story. Check back for more info.
2 Teenagers Seriously Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Spokane Valley (Spokane, WA)
Washington State Patrol stated that 2 teenage girls were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to make a turn. Witnesses and troopers on the scene stated that a Lexus being driven by 17-year-old Sydney Stangel was turning left from Trent Avenue and did not yield. The car was then hit by an oncoming dump truck.
Liberty Lake ensures hail damage repair services to be licensed properly
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.— An intense hailstorm swept through the city of Liberty Lake earlier this month. The storm left people who live there struggling with hail damage to their properties. City officials say they have seen a spike in the number of hail damage repair companies going door-to-door to...
‘A whole lot more difficult’: Businesses on Monroe hope construction won’t drive away customers
The project includes closing down half of the street at a time. Currently, there is single-lane traffic in both directions between Summit and Boone Avenue.
Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. – Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
Young black bear spotted in North Spokane neighborhood removed
MEAD, Wash. — After hours of waiting, Washington Fish and Wildlife officers were able to pull the bear from a neighborhood backyard tree in north Spokane on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), wildlife officers tranquilized the bear, who then fell from the...
Boulder Mountain Fire near Cusick grows overnight
CUSICK, Wash. — Units have been dispatched to a wildfire burning north of Cusick. It’s being called the Boulder Mountain Fire. It’s burning roughly 1.5 square miles in a forest west of the Kalispel Casino. The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office says it began from a lightning strike. It took crews a while to even access the fire because of...
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
Brush fire west of Airway Heights burns estimated 109 acres, some evacuations lowered as crews establish perimeter
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to most recent estimates, the Deep Wood fire, reported just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, has covered 109 acres west of Airway Heights. Firefighters have worked hard to control the brush fire and now report the perimeter is 98 percent lined, with the fire itself zero percent contained.
New pictures show how dangerous brush fires are
SPOKANE, Wash. - New pictures from a brush fire in Browne's Addition show how dangerous brush fires can be. For information on the fire, click here.
Brush fire threatens buildings west of Airway Heights
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A brush fire is threatening structures in the Deep Creek area along Highway 2 just west of Brooks Road, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD). SCFD crews from district 3 and 10, Airway Heights Fire Department, Fairchild AFB Fire Department, City of Spokane...
Crews responding to wildfire burning east of Chewelah
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire burning east of Chewelah on Cottonwood Creek Rd. Units from Chewelah Fire, Fire District 4 and the Department of Natural Resources are on scene. This is a developing story.
'I don't feel safe' | Residents of homeless encampment near I-90 react to Trent Shelter opening
SPOKANE, Wash. — After months of discussion, voting and zoning changes, the Trent Avenue homeless shelter is expected to open during the first week of September. However, the residents living at the homeless encampment near I-90 have mixed reactions to the decision. The city of Spokane announced Monday that...
Poultry show at Spokane County Interstate Fair canceled due to national bird flu outbreak
SPOKANE, Wash.— There will be no live poultry shows at the Spokane County Interstate Fair this week due to the national bird flu outbreak. Washington State’s veterinarian Amber Itle recommended that interstate fairs across the state do not go on with poultry shows. Members from the Spokane County...
New bear sighting in north Spokane
A bear was seen near the old Fairwood Pool in north Spokane on Wednesday morning. It comes hours after a bear sighting near a Mead elementary school.
