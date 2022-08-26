Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Parents Concerned with Fort-Worth ISD Lone Superintendent FinalistLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cook Children’s ER overwhelmed by parents seeking COVID-19 tests for their kids
FORT WORTH, Texas - Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth said its emergency room is getting overwhelmed by the number of young patients needing a COVID-19 test. The problem is putting a strain on hospital staff and leading to longer wait times in the ER, as well as some urgent care centers.
Fort Worth ISD names lone finalist for new superintendent
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD named its sole finalist for its new superintendent. It named the current superintendent for Midland ISD who only started working there last year but received a lot of credit for turning the district around. During a special board meeting Tuesday night, district trustees...
Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights
Real estate expert discusses rising cost of renting. After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently, buyers competing for a limited supply of homes routinely had to pay...
Great-grandson of author confronts Carroll ISD over book under review
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A family member of author George Dawson asked the Carroll ISD school board to allow the entirety of Dawson's book Life Is So Good to be taught at George Dawson Middle School. Carroll ISD is in the middle of reviewing the biography, which discusses Dawson's life and...
Frisco High student arrested for making threats online
FRISCO, Texas - A 16-year-old Frisco High School student was arrested Tuesday for making threats online over the weekend. He was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in jail. The Frisco Police Department says they were made aware...
Euless Trinity High student said he was going to blow up school, leading to evacuation
EULESS, Texas - An Euless Trinity High School student said he was going to blow up the school, leading to an evacuation on Thursday, according to police. A student overheard the conversation between two students on Thursday, and told the school resource officer. The school was evacuated, with students gathering...
Masked men wanted for breaking into multiple North Texas gun stores
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are asking for help identifying the people who burglarized several gun stores in the Fort Worth and North Richland Hills area this week. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the string of burglaries started early Sunday morning at Shoot Smart in Fort Worth.
Hebron High School student in critical condition after car full of teens crashes into creek
CARROLLTON, Texas - A male Hebron High School student is in critical condition after an SUV filled with teens crashed into a creek on Wednesday. Around 1:50 p.m. the vehicle, carrying five 17-year-old Hebron High students lost control near Parker Road and Josey Lane in Carrollton. The SUV ended up...
Author hopes book will spark conversations about the politics of race in Dallas
If you haven't heard of the book "The Accommodation," chances are you will this month. It's meant to launch a candid conversation about the politics of race in Dallas and serves as the guide book for a broad event -- Big D Reads -- with support from more than 50 community partners.
College student helping stranded friend killed by suspected drunk driver in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A North Texas college student was killed trying to help his friend stranded on the side of a Fort Worth highway. Charles Trammell III was a defensive tackle for Texas Wesleyan University. He was struck and killed Saturday by a man police say was driving drunk.
Dallas Police Department investigating 'racist' challenge coin rendering
DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department said it is investigating a so-called challenge coin made by a white officer that the head of the Dallas Black Police Association called "racist." The chief of police called it wrong and said the officer is suspended and under investigation by internal affairs. Challenge...
Saving Ryan: Book shares true story of Carrollton boy's medical journey
It's hard to believe a Carrollton police officer could help raise $1 million for medical research to rescue his sick son. The true story is now a book. Good Day talked to both the doctor who wrote it and his patient.
Dallas Labor Day Forecast: Soggy start to September
DALLAS - There’s more rain in the forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth over the Labor Day weekend. According to FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews, two upper-level disturbances will bring showers and thunderstorms to North Texas Thursday afternoon. Is rain guaranteed at your house? Absolutely not. But between today and...
Anger at Prosper ISD meeting over lawsuit about alleged child molester
PROSPER, Texas - A packed house at Prosper ISD Monday days after a lawsuit claimed the district did little to protect two girls from a predator. Some district parents expressed outrage because they say they still don't know whether their children were also on the school bus driven by Frank Paniagua.
Collin Co. child predator sentenced to 35 years in prison
MCKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole Monday for the continuous sexual abuse of a child. Mark Elliott Jones of McKinney was found guilty of sexually abusing two children over the course of several years. The 46-year-olds victims were 10 and 14 years old.
Pool cleaners are a new target for thieves, according to police
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Southlake Police arrested a man who they believe stole at least 5 pool cleaners. Around 3:30 Wednesday morning officers pulled over a white Nissan Sentra for having an expired temporary tag. Officers say the driver claimed he had just gotten the two soaking wet pool cleaners he...
Fire destroys apartments under construction in Fate
FATE, Texas - Fire destroyed apartments that were under construction in Rockwall County Tuesday morning. Six multi-level units caught fire near the southwest corner of Interstate 30 and FM 551 in Fate around 5:30 a.m. The flames could be seen from miles away and quickly consumed the partially complete structures....
Dallas woman arrested with 83 pounds of weed in Illinois
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - A Dallas woman was arrested in just outside of St. Louis after police say they found 83 pounds of weed inside of her car. The Caseyville, Illinois Police Department says they pulled over Randi Booker for a routine traffic stop on August 23rd. During the traffic stop,...
Trackdown: Help find Lynetta Washington's killer
DALLAS - Dallas police have persons of interest in the murder of a woman more than a year ago who was shot and killed during a street takeover. There are two men caught on tape that detectives are trying to identify. Lynetta Washington, 54, was walking in the 4600 block...
Things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend: September 2-4
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Erykah Badu performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on August 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Friday, September 2. Riverfront Jazz Festival at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Dallas music icon...
