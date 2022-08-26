Read full article on original website
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
PURSUIT ENDS -ONE IN CUSTODY
At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. THe driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods. A Splendora Police K-9 responded to the scene and deployed his K-9 “Kilo” within minutes the suspect was located. The suspect Brian Carlos, 17, of Saratoga, Texas gave up when he saw the dog. Police are still trying to determine why he fled as he had no open warrants and nothing was found in the vehicle.
MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood
MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood. On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds.
MCTXSheriff Investigates Cruelty to Animals
On August 30, 2022, at about 10:30 pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park in the Woodlands. The occupants were detained and identified as Tiara Alsaid, a 26-year-old female from Houston, and Anthony Johnson, a 57-year-old male also from Houston.
MCTXSheriff Apprehends Serial Burglar
On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
Dayton woman arrested after standoff with LCSO
It was a tense scene off County Line Road (CR 401) on Monday night as law enforcement engaged in a several-hour standoff with a Dayton woman. The incident began after a Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at 1449 CR 401 south of Dayton at the home of Claudia Carlton, 61, regarding an animal cruelty investigation over a reported dead donkey in the woman’s yard.
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Cruelty to Animals in The Woodlands
Attempt to Identify - Theft in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX -- On 05/27/22 around 9:30pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the vehicle above. If anyone has information or similar cases, please contact us!. Send information to: con4cid@mctx.org...
2 women shot in Friendswood neighborhood were sisters, sheriff says
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) — Two young women, whom authorities said were sisters, were shot when arguing with a man in a Friendswood-area neighborhood on Monday night, leaving one of them dead. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the other woman shot in the 4700 block of Backenberry was rushed...
HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY
-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male believed to have been assaulted was transported from another location to the hospital. Units arrived on the scene along with East Montgomery County Fire Department and MCHD. At 12:15 am the victim was pronounced deceased. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors is transporting the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Detectives are also on a second scene off Stewart Street in New Caney where a vehicle was found with blood inside. They believe it is related to the homicide scene.
Suspect shoots 2 sisters in Friendswood, later shoots himself 70 miles away, deputies say
The young women were just entering careers when someone shot them, family says. A man suspected in the shooting turned the gun on himself as deputies closed in.
Dayton woman charged with Aggravated Assault for allegedly firing at deputy
A standoff between Liberty County sheriff’s deputies and a Dayton resident began around 8:30 p.m. Monday and ended at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday with the woman’s arrest. The standoff began after the woman, identified as Claudia Carlton, 65, of Dayton, reportedly fired upon a sheriff’s deputy who was at her house on the 1400 block of CR 401 regarding an animal cruelty investigation.
MAN WHO SHOT FEMALE AND SISTER IN FRIENDSWOOD SHOOTS HIMSELF AS DEPUTIES APPROACH HIM AT WILLIS KROGER
Man wanted for aggravated robbery of convenience store in south Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect who was seen on surveillance video aiming a gun at a store clerk during a robbery in south Houston back in July. According to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, the suspect entered the store located in the 7300 block of Hurtgen Forest Road around 3 a.m. on July 14.
Suspect Arrested for Evading in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 30, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office initiated a traffic stop on a bicyclist near the 24500 block of Gosling Road. The cyclist refused to stop leading deputies on a brief pursuit. Deputies were able to stop the bicyclist and identified him as Brandon...
Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large
Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
Massive fire sparked by lightning after striking 25,000-gallon tank in Tomball
Firefighters said there were no properties damaged and there were no reported injuries.
Man accused of shooting sisters was dating one of them, made comments toward the other, sheriff says
The sisters wanted to meet up with the suspect to discuss an incident when the shooting began, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says
The 21-year-old victim fought for his life but succumbed to his injuries days following the crash, the sheriff said.
Woman in hospital after ex-boyfriend opened fire on her as she drove home, Houston police say
The woman's ex-boyfriend was standing on the sidewalk as he opened fire on the new couple in east Houston, police said.
