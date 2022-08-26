ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS -ONE IN CUSTODY

At about 5 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Ford Expedition in the Valley Ranch and I-69 area. THe driver fled west on SH 99. At Highland Park (just west of FM 1314) he pulled over and fled north into the woods. A Splendora Police K-9 responded to the scene and deployed his K-9 “Kilo” within minutes the suspect was located. The suspect Brian Carlos, 17, of Saratoga, Texas gave up when he saw the dog. Police are still trying to determine why he fled as he had no open warrants and nothing was found in the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood

MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood. On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MCTXSheriff Investigates Cruelty to Animals

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MCTXSheriff Apprehends Serial Burglar

On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton woman arrested after standoff with LCSO

It was a tense scene off County Line Road (CR 401) on Monday night as law enforcement engaged in a several-hour standoff with a Dayton woman. The incident began after a Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at 1449 CR 401 south of Dayton at the home of Claudia Carlton, 61, regarding an animal cruelty investigation over a reported dead donkey in the woman’s yard.
DAYTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE

FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Cruelty to Animals in The Woodlands

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Attempt to Identify - Theft in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX -- On 05/27/22 around 9:30pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the vehicle above. If anyone has information or similar cases, please contact us!. Send information to: con4cid@mctx.org...
NEW CANEY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

2 women shot in Friendswood neighborhood were sisters, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOMICIDE IN NEW CANEY

-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are on the scene of a homicide on Creekwood in the Lost Lakes Subdivision off FM 1485. A call came in about midnight reporting several males had attacked a male and shot him. A second male believed to have been assaulted was transported from another location to the hospital. Units arrived on the scene along with East Montgomery County Fire Department and MCHD. At 12:15 am the victim was pronounced deceased. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors is transporting the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Detectives are also on a second scene off Stewart Street in New Caney where a vehicle was found with blood inside. They believe it is related to the homicide scene.
NEW CANEY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton woman charged with Aggravated Assault for allegedly firing at deputy

A standoff between Liberty County sheriff’s deputies and a Dayton resident began around 8:30 p.m. Monday and ended at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday with the woman’s arrest. The standoff began after the woman, identified as Claudia Carlton, 65, of Dayton, reportedly fired upon a sheriff’s deputy who was at her house on the 1400 block of CR 401 regarding an animal cruelty investigation.
DAYTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN WHO SHOT FEMALE AND SISTER IN FRIENDSWOOD SHOOTS HIMSELF AS DEPUTIES APPROACH HIM AT WILLIS KROGER

Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD but died a short time later. Willis Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are now on the scene. They will be working on the investigation of the Willis incident along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. None of the undercover officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The two sisters were shot in the 4700 block of Backenberry at Constitution in Friendswood. The sisters were 18 and 20 years old. Harris County investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an argument with the suspect. Harris County Detectives had been up all night tracking the suspect. It was a welcome sight for them when Krogers management pushed a cart loaded with pastries and Starbucks coffee out to them. The scene cleared close to 10 am as Barsh Towing moved the vehicle to the Crime Lab for further processing.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Suspect Arrested for Evading in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 30, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office initiated a traffic stop on a bicyclist near the 24500 block of Gosling Road. The cyclist refused to stop leading deputies on a brief pursuit. Deputies were able to stop the bicyclist and identified him as Brandon...
SPRING, TX
People

Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large

Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

