WATCH: Day, Knowles and players discuss Notre Dame game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes open the 2022 season this weekend as they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a top-five primetime matchup. Head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles along with tight end Cade Stover, safety Ronnie Hickman and offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. spoke with the media Tuesday ahead of the game.
Kane Brown coming to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The award-winning country artist, Kane Brown, is coming to Columbus next spring for his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour with special guests Dustin Lynch and Locash. Tickets for the March 23, 2023 performance at Nationwide Arena will be available for purchase Friday, Sept. 9 at...
Columbus, Ohio State police expand joint patrol program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students are back the campus of the Ohio State University. Last fall, the area on and around campus saw increases in incidents of aggravated robberies and thefts. There's a joint program that is aimed at curbing crime. "We are really excited to have the students back,"...
Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
1 critical after motorcycle crash in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on the city's northside early Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Cooke Road and Foster Street just after 4:30 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said no other vehicles were...
Child struck by car in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus Tuesday evening. Police said the child was hit around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burstock Road. The child, who police said was either 8 or 9 years old,...
Parishioners hope to keep longtime Columbus church open

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since 1902, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church has been a beacon of light, faith, and hope, perched at the corner of East 5th and North Cassady avenues in Columbus. But a restructuring plan by the Catholic Diocese of Columbus could change that. St. Thomas is...
Research giving lung cancer patients new hope

COLUMBUS, Ohio — National Lung Cancer Awareness Day was in August, but for people who are recently diagnosed or in treatment, the disease is a daily reality. But new treatments and research are changing the statistics and giving hope to those who hear the words, "You have lung cancer."
Police: 1 person dies after Hilltop vehicle, motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in the Hilltop area of Columbus Wednesday afternoon. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash took place at approximately 1:36 p.m. at the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Wrexham Avenue. Police said two people...
