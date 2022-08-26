Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud poised to prove himself wrong, everyone else rightThe LanternColumbus, OH
On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap pricesThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Labor Day Weekend includes football, festivals and fresh air flowThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
C.J. Stroud gives Express gift cards to entire team to buy new game day suits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud wants his teammates to look their best this season. In a video posted by the team Thursday, the second-year starter told his team he was giving each of them a $500 gift card to Express to buy new suits for the 2022 season.
Kappa Sigma alumni plan to remember brother, start conversation about suicide at Ohio State kickoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s difficult to talk about. It needs to be talked about. “He was an incredible man,” Craig Kish said. “He was really an incredible friend [and] a kind person that unfortunately had mental health issues that ended in a bad way.”. David Gilby...
WATCH: Day, Knowles and players discuss Notre Dame game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes open the 2022 season this weekend as they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a top-five primetime matchup. Head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles along with tight end Cade Stover, safety Ronnie Hickman and offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. spoke with the media Tuesday ahead of the game.
Kane Brown coming to Columbus in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The award-winning country artist, Kane Brown, is coming to Columbus next spring for his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour with special guests Dustin Lynch and Locash. Tickets for the March 23, 2023 performance at Nationwide Arena will be available for purchase Friday, Sept. 9 at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State marching band member in 5th, final year after returning from Afghanistan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Always remember your place. Know where you belong. Your mark. Your line. Your small piece that complements that big picture. More than that, always remember why you do what you do. “A lot of honor,” Sarah Ellis said. “A lot of tradition. They kind of go...
Columbus, Ohio State police expand joint patrol program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students are back the campus of the Ohio State University. Last fall, the area on and around campus saw increases in incidents of aggravated robberies and thefts. There's a joint program that is aimed at curbing crime. "We are really excited to have the students back,"...
Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
1 critical after motorcycle crash in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on the city's northside early Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Cooke Road and Foster Street just after 4:30 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said no other vehicles were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbus teachers' union to discuss, vote on conceptual agreement at Huntington Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 4,500 members of the Columbus Education Association will meet at Huntington Park on Sunday to vote on Its conceptual agreement with the Columbus Board of Education. During the mass membership meeting, union members will discuss and review the details of the comprehensive agreement. The union...
Attorney: Family 'anticipates filing action' against Columbus officer who fatally shot Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An attorney representing the family of Donovan Lewis is calling for reform and action two days after the 20-year-old man was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer. Lewis' family and friends were in attendance as attorney Rex Elliot spoke during a press briefing Thursday discussing...
Columbus pastor says community should come together to grieve, heal in wake of man shot by officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are more questions than answers after Columbus Police and city leaders released body-worn camera video of a fatal shooting involving a police officer that happened early Tuesday morning. Pastor Michael Young, the lead Pastor at the City of Grace, believes questions will come with a...
Man killed by Columbus officer was wanted for punching pregnant girlfriend, records say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Documents released by the Columbus Division of Police have provided more details on what led up to an officer fatally shooting a man early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood. Questions were raised after the city released body camera video 12 hours after the fatal shooting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Child struck by car in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus Tuesday evening. Police said the child was hit around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burstock Road. The child, who police said was either 8 or 9 years old,...
Records detail why Columbus police were attempting to arrest man later killed by officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Documents released by the Columbus Division of Police have provided more details on what led up to an officer fatally shooting a man early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood. Questions were raised after the city released body camera video 12 hours after the fatal shooting...
Columbus man sentenced to 10+ years for running unlicensed funeral businesses
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of representing a funeral director without a license in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to nearly 12 years in prison. The sentencing of 41-year-old Shawnte Hardin comes three weeks after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts:
Parishioners hope to keep longtime Columbus church open
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since 1902, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church has been a beacon of light, faith, and hope, perched at the corner of East 5th and North Cassady avenues in Columbus. But a restructuring plan by the Catholic Diocese of Columbus could change that. St. Thomas is...
Intel unfolds water conservation plan ahead of groundbreaking
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Intel will be Columbus' largest consumer of water and will use an estimated five million gallons per day. But, the semiconductor giant is also embarking on a plan to send back to the city nearly as much water as it uses. "Right now, about 80% to...
Research giving lung cancer patients new hope
COLUMBUS, Ohio — National Lung Cancer Awareness Day was in August, but for people who are recently diagnosed or in treatment, the disease is a daily reality. But new treatments and research are changing the statistics and giving hope to those who hear the words, "You have lung cancer."
Missing woman from Granville found safe
GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Police Department in Licking County said a 80-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
Police: 1 person dies after Hilltop vehicle, motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in the Hilltop area of Columbus Wednesday afternoon. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash took place at approximately 1:36 p.m. at the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Wrexham Avenue. Police said two people...
10TV
Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0