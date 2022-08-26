Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
kslsports.com
Three Storylines That Could Determine Winner Of BYU/USF Game
TAMPA, Florida – Saturday, September 3, will mark the third BYU/USF meeting on the gridiron. It’s the first time these teams are opening a season against one another. Heading into Saturday’s matchup, BYU enters the game ranked No. 25 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. The first time since 2009 that the Cougars are ranked entering a season.
kslsports.com
NIL Deals Put Just A Few Bucks In Most Athletes’ Pockets
AP – Texas offensive lineman Christian Jones remembers walking up to Bijan Robinson not long ago and asking for a lift, figuring it was least the All-American running back could do for one of the big guys doing all the blocking. “He said there’s a height limit,” Jones said...
kslsports.com
BYU WR Gunner Romney Provides Update On Status Entering USF Game
PROVO, Utah – After week one of BYU camp, the media didn’t see much of wide receiver Gunner Romney. Along with being off to the sideline, signaling in plays during media observation portions of practice, Romney was also a consistent holdout in the three closed scrimmages BYU held during camp.
kslsports.com
Has Noted Utah Hater Paul Finebaum Changed His Tune On The Utes?
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is getting a lot of praise heading into the 2022 college football season. There are many publications that are calling for the Utes to be a playoff team and chatter about quarterback Cam Rising being in the Heisman Trophy conversation. The Utes return...
kslsports.com
BYU Football’s Culture Reminds USF Coach Of Clemson Tigers
TAMPA, Florida – BYU football coach Kalani Sitake has instilled a culture of “love and learning” in his program. The family approach Kalani installed at his alma mater took time to succeed initially. But now, they’ve had a pair of back-to-back double-digit win seasons and Top 25 finishes.
kslsports.com
Three Things To Watch: #7 Utah vs. Florida
SALT LAKE CITY- Well guys, we made it. It’s officially game week for the Utes. Obviously there is a lot of hype surrounding #7 Utah as they prepare to head to SEC country to take on the Florida Gators in the Swamp. This is probably the biggest season opener for the Utes since the 2008 Michigan game and could go a long way to determining what the 2022 Utah football team can accomplish after their first Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl appearance a year ago. Here are three things I will be watching in Gainesville as the Utes start down what could be a big 2022 season.
kslsports.com
Five Things We Learned From BYU’s Week One Press Conference
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football season is upon us. That also means it’s time for the weekly press conferences. Seventh-year head coach Kalani Sitake and select BYU football players addressed the media on Monday. Here are five notable things we learned from the press conference. BYU football...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Announces Eight Captains For 2022 Season
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has announced their team captains for the 2022 season. A total of eight captains were tabbed to earn a captain “C” on their uniform for when BYU takes on USF this Saturday in Tampa. The eight captains include four from the offensive...
kslsports.com
Utah Offense Ready To Roll After Long Offseason
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah offense is ready to roll once more after a long offseason. Their latest challenge? Getting past a very talented Florida defense on their turf to start what many believe could be a big season. The excitement level is through the roof for the Utes offense as they prepare to take the field for the first time since their shootout in the Rose Bowl with Ohio State.
kslsports.com
College Football
One of the best things that emerged with BYU football amidst the COVID-19 pandemic was the love of the equipment truck. 60 in 60: #4 Utah’s Tavion Thomas (Running Back) Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
Utah To Wear All White Against Florida
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes have opted to go all white with their uniform as they prepare to travel to Gainesville to take on Florida in the Swamp. Utah’s equipment Twitter and Instagram accounts posted photos and video of wide receiver Solomon Enis in the uniform choice. It was...
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #4 Utah’s Tavion Thomas (Running Back)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #4 is Utah’s Tavion Thomas (RB). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
Utah Football Ready To Showcase Talented Tight End Group
SALT LAKE CITY – One of the deepest and most talented position groups for Utah Football is their tight ends led by Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid. Utah feels likes they have two or three guys behind them that can contribute, which has created competition and depth. Dalton Kincaid...
kslsports.com
BYU Football’s Depth Chart For USF Game Has Some Subtle Changes
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU football depth chart of the 2022 season is out. BYU faces the USF Bulls to open their final Independent tour this Saturday in Tampa, Florida. Head coach Kalani Sitake when he addressed the media on Monday around Noon (MT), didn’t initially release the depth chart. He put out a challenge to the media to try and forecast what the two and three deep would look like, and see if they could come close to his list.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 4
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team voted and released their Top 25 rankings ahead of Week 4 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind revealed the Top 25. Here is the full Top...
kslsports.com
Utes Reveal Game “22 Forever” Hand-Painted Helmets Will Be Worn
SALT LAKE CITY – Time heals all wounds, and the Utes are certainly still in the midst of healing after a particularly tragic 2021 football season. Yes, they won their first Pac-12 Title and yes, they played in an epic Rose Bowl against Ohio State, but all the happiness came after back-to-back deaths of two teammates nine months apart.
kslsports.com
Utah AD Mark Harlan Discusses Realignment, Utah Hoops
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan jumped on the DJ & PK show earlier Tuesday morning ahead of the Utes big road trip. Harlan took the time to discuss conference realignment, where the program stands, and the state of the basketball team. Conference Realignment. The summer of 2022...
