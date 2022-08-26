SALT LAKE CITY- Well guys, we made it. It’s officially game week for the Utes. Obviously there is a lot of hype surrounding #7 Utah as they prepare to head to SEC country to take on the Florida Gators in the Swamp. This is probably the biggest season opener for the Utes since the 2008 Michigan game and could go a long way to determining what the 2022 Utah football team can accomplish after their first Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl appearance a year ago. Here are three things I will be watching in Gainesville as the Utes start down what could be a big 2022 season.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO