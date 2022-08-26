Read full article on original website
Total Wine's 9th Twin Cities location has grand opening Thursday
Total Wine & More opening its 9th Twin Cities store on Thursday – its first in the metro in almost five years. The liquor superstore chain is holding a grand opening Thursday for its new store at Riverdale Commons in Coon Rapids. It's offering coupons that are valid until...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato boy hospitalized after gun safe falls on him; online fundraiser started
An online fundraiser has been started for a Mankato boy who was hospitalized after a gun safe fell on him. Samuel Carver was excited to help with a “huge new gun safe” on Saturday in his family’s shop, according to a Go Fund Me page. The boy was unaware the safe was not yet secure and the safe fell on him when he opened the door, according to the page. The safe weighs 960 pounds, according to a Caring Bridge page started by Bethany Carver, the boy’s mother.
After teardown in Mankato, only 1 Long John Silver's remains in Minnesota
It seems to be only a matter of time before the Hush Puppies go silent. At least in Minnesota. The Mankato Long John Silvers, located along Madison Avenue, was torn down this week. That leaves just one Minnesota location left standing in Bloomington, at 378 S. Ave. Mankato City Council...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
kxlp941.com
One Dead, Twin Brother Injured In Western Minnesota Crash
(Renville County, MN) — One person is dead and his twin brother is injured after a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 4 south of Danube. Passenger Kadin Huntley was flown to the hospital and died Monday. Authorities say his 19-year-old twin brother Calin Huntley failed to obey a stop sign and his car was hit by an SUV. He suffered minor injuries. SUV driver Derek Voss was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Sheriff responds to 2 separate utility pole crashes Monday morning
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate crashes involving utility poles Monday morning. The first crash happened at 7:07 a.m. when a Toyota Rav4, southbound on Indian Lake Rd near Doc Jones Rd left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle was identified as John Stephen Kanyusik, 75, of rural Mankato. Kanyusik was the only occupant in the vehicle and he was not injured, even though airbags were deployed in the crash.
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Sweet Paris Crêperie to open 4 restaurants in Twin Cities
Fast-casual restaurant chain Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café has announced it's expanding to Minnesota, planning four locations in the Twin Cities. The Houston-based company announced the move on Tuesday, saying it has struck a "multi-unit deal" that will bring four stores to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Bring Me...
Tornado watch for Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Mankato Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southern parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. The watch is in effect until midnight. Tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph and large hail (up to the size of tennis balls) are possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
fox9.com
Family, former followers, claim food truck finances a Minnetonka cult
(FOX 9) - The Bad Rooster food truck claims with a wink to be "bad to the bone." Its co-owner, and self-proclaimed "Chief Mother Clucker," is Soulaire Allerai, 65, of Minnetonka. Witty puns notwithstanding, Bad Rooster and Allerai filed a lawsuit against two sisters for defamation and civil conspiracy after...
WATCH: Massive light flashes captured from airplane near MSP Airport during Saturday storms
MINNEAPOLIS -- Stunning video was recently captured from a flight traveling into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.During Saturday evening's storms, passenger Jonah Martinez recorded video of massive light flashes coming from the northwestern suburbs. WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer recently gave his thoughts on the light show."Those flashes, I would surmise, are arcing on the power lines as they are failing. I think that's because of the high winds and possibly those five EF-0 tornadoes that touched down in the southeastern part of the Twin Cities," Shaffer said. Damage included downed trees, but there were no reported injuries from any of the evening's tornadoes.
willmarradio.com
Morton man injured when his motorcycle strikes deer near Gaylord
(Gaylord MN-) A Morton man was hurt Tuesday when his motorcycle struck a deer in Sibley County. The state patrol says at 1:40 p.m. 24-year-old Dustin Arredondo was driving his Harley northbound on Highway 22 south of Gaylord when he struck the deer. Arredondo was taken to the Mankato Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Minnesota Man Charged For Pointing Gun At Neighbor Kids
This story is absolutely crazy and scary. A Minnesota man has been charged after pointing a gun at some kids in his neighborhood. It has been a scary few weeks in Minnesota, with frightening crime stories making headlines. A good example of this was a recent incident at the Mall of America. A man armed with a rifle robbed a store inside the mall before being tackled by police.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Five tornadoes confirmed near Twin Cities after stormy weekend
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twin Cities' tornado count stands at five, for now. The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down Saturday night in Dakota and Ramsey counties. All five were EF-0 tornadoes with wind speeds no stronger than 85 miles-per-hour. There are no reports of any serious...
WATCH: Minnesota Police Cruiser Traveling 100+ MPH; T-Bones Car
The brotherhood that police officers have is a strong bond. When one officer is in trouble, they all come to the rescue. That was the case in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine, Minnesota. An "officer needs help" call went out and a Spring Lake Park Police officer put the pedal down on his Dodge Charger patrol car in an effort to help. The video below shows what happened next.
Southern Minnesota News
Winthrop woman hospitalized following car vs semi crash near Le Sueur
A Winthrop woman was hospitalized following a car vs semi crash near Le Sueur Monday afternoon. The crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. on Co Rd 8 near Co Rd 17, about six miles west of Le Sueur. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound semi driver noticed an...
beckersspine.com
Twin Cities Orthopedics surgeon hits research milestone
Orthopedic surgeon and researcher Robert LaPrade, MD, PhD, reached an h-index of over 100. The milestone indicates that Dr. LaPrade wrote100 articles that have been cited at least 100 times, according to an Aug. 30 news release. Dr. LaPrade, a surgeon at Edina, Minn.-based Twin Cities Orthopedics, is known for his research on complex knee injuries and sports medicine.
This Minnesota Pup Just Did Something No Other Dog Has Done
Talk about being a good boy: This Minnesota dog has just achieved an honor that no other dog in the country has ever won!. If you're a dog-lover, like I am, this story will hit you right in the feels. It's the story of Eebbers, who lives and works right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. And he just won a way-cool award, courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
boreal.org
Ricky Balsimo Remembered a Year After Being Found Dismembered at the Bottom of Lake Superior
Akičita Šuŋka-Wakaŋ Ska and Niko Georgiades - Unicorn Riot - August 30, 2022. On a hot summer day, June 20, 2022, marked the one year anniversary of Richard “Ricky” Anthony Balsimo’s death as friends and family came together for his memorial. Ricky Balsimo...
New Prague Times
New teaching staff starting at WEM
A number of new teaching staff and school district employees had a chance to meet Waterville Chamber of Commerce members during the New Teacher’s Luncheon held at El Molino's in Waterville Thursday, Aug. 25. The new staff were asked a few questions about themselves, their families, education, and why...
