An online fundraiser has been started for a Mankato boy who was hospitalized after a gun safe fell on him. Samuel Carver was excited to help with a “huge new gun safe” on Saturday in his family’s shop, according to a Go Fund Me page. The boy was unaware the safe was not yet secure and the safe fell on him when he opened the door, according to the page. The safe weighs 960 pounds, according to a Caring Bridge page started by Bethany Carver, the boy’s mother.

MANKATO, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO