Owensboro Fire Dept. looking for families of former firefighters ahead of dedication ceremony
The Owensboro Fire Department in Owensboro, Kentucky, is asking for some help from the community. On Thursday, OFD said that it was looking for contact information for family members former OFD members Firefighter John Thornberry (d. 1927), Captain Church Guthrie (d. 1928), Firefighter Peter Cooper (d. 1933), or Captain James “Urey” Westerfield (d. 1954).
Wesselman Woods celebrates 50 years with four days of Birthday Bash celebrations
Wesselman woods is celebrating a milestone birthday. The nature preserved located on the east side of Evansville is hosting a four-day celebration event to honor their 50 year history of being in the River City. Some of the activities scheduled for the event include animal encounters, guided history hikes, and...
Two Tri-State high schools battling it out in annual blood donation campaign
This Friday the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is hosting it's second annual Big Red Battle to see if Daviess County High School or Owensboro High School takes home this year's 'Big Red Blood Drop'. This is the second year for the battle, as the two schools compete to see...
Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
Frederica Street to be repaved in Owensboro
A major road in Owensboro will soon be getting a face lift, as the roads repaving bid has been claimed. The road work will begin at the bypass on Frederica St, and stretch for a half mile south. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway Plan, the project was set...
Evansville recycling collections suspended for an additional week
Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) say that recycling collection services have been suspended for an additional week. The utility said Tuesday that recycling collection services had been paused due to equipment problems. EWSU says that pause has now been extended. Recycling collections are expected to resume for...
EPD connects with the community with Walking Wednesday's
Every week on Wednesday, Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin, Assistant Chief Philip Smith and Sgt. Anna Gray go for a walk through neighborhoods in Evansville. It's a weekly activity that they like to do as a way to develop relationships with people in the community. "If you want to...
D-Patrick Boonville Ford donation aims to help support Tri-Staters living with disabilities
D-Patrick Ford in Boonville presented a check for $1,000 to Southern Indiana Resource Solutions. On Wednesday the Director of Employment Services says, the donation will be used to purchase classroom equipment for future projects. Southern Indiana Resources supports people with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives in their community of choice,...
Barge worker killed in accident on Ohio River near Evansville
A barge worker is dead after a recent accident that happened on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana. While few details are available on the incident, officials with the Ingram Barge Company told 44News that Ingram Barge employee Anthony Belt died in an accident that happened on Friday. Ingram Barge...
Henderson Lions Club awards $28,750 to local nonprofit organizations
Multiple nonprofit organizations in Henderson, Kentucky, received thousands of dollars in funding on Tuesday. Officials with the Henderson Lions Club distributed a total of $28,750 in grant funding to more than two dozen nonprofits. List of grant recipients and amount received:. A.B. Chandler Elementary ($1,000) Bluegrass in the Park ($1,000)
Woman revived and taken to hospital after ATV wreck in Warrick County
A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after an ATV crash in Warrick County, Indiana. The 911 call came in around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday for an ATV crash that happened in Elberfeld. Authorities say the incident took place near Greenbriar Road east of Weyerbacher Road. A medical...
DNR investigating ATV accident in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County dispatch tell us crews were called to an ATV accident Wednesday morning. They say it happened on Greenbriar Road near the corner of Weyerbacker Road. Our crew tells us the scene has been cleared. DNR is currently investigating.
Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A new real estate listing in Santa Claus is getting a lot of attention. It comes with 550 acres, 15 bedrooms, and a lot of unique features. Including a party/event space, a 1950s-style diner, a car museum, and an in-ground pool. There’s also massive outdoor...
Jail Officers needed in Posey County
The Posey County Sheriff's Office in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, says it's currently taking applications for new Jail Officers. PCSO says interested applicants can visit the officer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply. The sheriff's office says interested individuals can also apply by phone within the...
Stockwell Elementary adds new book vending machine
Students at Stockwell Elementary School in Evansville, Indiana, were in for a treat Wednesday morning as the school unveiled its brand new book vending machine. "You get to be the very first kiddo in your grade to get to put a token in our vending machine today and get a free book," Principal Danielle Owen explained to a group of students.
One hospitalized in overnight Evansville shooting
A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an overnight shooting in Evansville. A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an overnight shooting in Evansville.
Woman burglarized multiple times after damage caused by Evansville house explosion
A burglary investigation is underway in Evansville, Indiana, after a woman called 911 to report multiple break-ins at her property after it was damaged in the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. Evansville Police Department officers were sent to take a burglary report at a home on North Weinbach Avenue on Tuesday...
Ascension St. Vincent Evansville names 2022 Physician of the Year
Officials with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville say the healthcare organization has named its 2022 Physician of the Year. A statement from Ascension St. Vincent sent out Thursday says that Dr. Jose Salgado, MD was named the 2022 Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Physician of the Year. According to Ascension, Dr. Salgado...
Traffic Alert: Crews work on portion of St. Joseph Avenue
A traffic alert for Evansville drivers Thursday. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says they will be working on Saint Joseph Avenue, between Mill Road and Diamond Avenue. This is set to take place from from 7:30a.m. to 4p.m. for gutter pan cleaning. Drivers should expect delays, equipment, and workers in...
