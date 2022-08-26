ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Owensboro Fire Dept. looking for families of former firefighters ahead of dedication ceremony

The Owensboro Fire Department in Owensboro, Kentucky, is asking for some help from the community. On Thursday, OFD said that it was looking for contact information for family members former OFD members Firefighter John Thornberry (d. 1927), Captain Church Guthrie (d. 1928), Firefighter Peter Cooper (d. 1933), or Captain James “Urey” Westerfield (d. 1954).
OWENSBORO, KY
Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Frederica Street to be repaved in Owensboro

A major road in Owensboro will soon be getting a face lift, as the roads repaving bid has been claimed. The road work will begin at the bypass on Frederica St, and stretch for a half mile south. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway Plan, the project was set...
OWENSBORO, KY
Evansville recycling collections suspended for an additional week

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) say that recycling collection services have been suspended for an additional week. The utility said Tuesday that recycling collection services had been paused due to equipment problems. EWSU says that pause has now been extended. Recycling collections are expected to resume for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
EPD connects with the community with Walking Wednesday's

Every week on Wednesday, Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin, Assistant Chief Philip Smith and Sgt. Anna Gray go for a walk through neighborhoods in Evansville. It's a weekly activity that they like to do as a way to develop relationships with people in the community. "If you want to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Barge worker killed in accident on Ohio River near Evansville

A barge worker is dead after a recent accident that happened on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana. While few details are available on the incident, officials with the Ingram Barge Company told 44News that Ingram Barge employee Anthony Belt died in an accident that happened on Friday. Ingram Barge...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Henderson Lions Club awards $28,750 to local nonprofit organizations

Multiple nonprofit organizations in Henderson, Kentucky, received thousands of dollars in funding on Tuesday. Officials with the Henderson Lions Club distributed a total of $28,750 in grant funding to more than two dozen nonprofits. List of grant recipients and amount received:. A.B. Chandler Elementary ($1,000) Bluegrass in the Park ($1,000)
HENDERSON, KY
DNR investigating ATV accident in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County dispatch tell us crews were called to an ATV accident Wednesday morning. They say it happened on Greenbriar Road near the corner of Weyerbacker Road. Our crew tells us the scene has been cleared. DNR is currently investigating.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Iconic festival moving outside Owensboro next year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — After 36 years of drawing people from all over, the Reid’s Apple Festival will be making its way out of Owensboro. Starting in 2023, the festival will be hosted by a new venue. Organizers say the event will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot next year. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
$47.5 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A new real estate listing in Santa Claus is getting a lot of attention. It comes with 550 acres, 15 bedrooms, and a lot of unique features. Including a party/event space, a 1950s-style diner, a car museum, and an in-ground pool. There’s also massive outdoor...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
Jail Officers needed in Posey County

The Posey County Sheriff's Office in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, says it's currently taking applications for new Jail Officers. PCSO says interested applicants can visit the officer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply. The sheriff's office says interested individuals can also apply by phone within the...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Stockwell Elementary adds new book vending machine

Students at Stockwell Elementary School in Evansville, Indiana, were in for a treat Wednesday morning as the school unveiled its brand new book vending machine. "You get to be the very first kiddo in your grade to get to put a token in our vending machine today and get a free book," Principal Danielle Owen explained to a group of students.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Ascension St. Vincent Evansville names 2022 Physician of the Year

Officials with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville say the healthcare organization has named its 2022 Physician of the Year. A statement from Ascension St. Vincent sent out Thursday says that Dr. Jose Salgado, MD was named the 2022 Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Physician of the Year. According to Ascension, Dr. Salgado...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Traffic Alert: Crews work on portion of St. Joseph Avenue

A traffic alert for Evansville drivers Thursday. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says they will be working on Saint Joseph Avenue, between Mill Road and Diamond Avenue. This is set to take place from from 7:30a.m. to 4p.m. for gutter pan cleaning. Drivers should expect delays, equipment, and workers in...
EVANSVILLE, IN

