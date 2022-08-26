Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Gas prices not expected to slow Labor Day travel
While fuel prices remain the highest in a decade for Labor Day, highway travel is expected to be heavy during the last long weekend of summer. The national average price was $3.84 per gallon for regular unleaded Tuesday, or 69 cents per gallon higher than one year ago. It is also $1.17 less than the national record of $5.01 per gallon established in mid-June, according to AAA.
TriPride parade, festival brought an estimated 13K people to Bristol Saturday
Saturday’s TriPride parade and festival in downtown Bristol was the largest, best organized event in the group’s history, organizers said Wednesday. More than 1,000 people marched in the parade which also included 22 floats and about 30 to 40 vehicles. The festival at Cumberland Square Park attracted more than 13,000, Jason Willis, president of TriPride’s executive council, told the Bristol Herald Courier Wednesday.
Tennessee Hills breaks ground, eyes growth
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Stephen Callahan, founder of Tennessee Hills Distillery, likens the business to a single-car NASCAR team. “We put the team together on a budget, and we go out and we see if we can qualify to make the race that weekend,” Callahan said Tuesday at a groundbreaking event for the company’s first Bristol location. “I’m here to tell you right now that we are on the pole position right here in Bristol, Tennessee, and we’ve got a shot at winning this thing.”
Mother Chuckers is off and throwing
BRISTOL, Va. – A month into its soft opening, Mother Chuckers, a new ax-throwing venue in Bristol, Virginia, has settled into its new home after having completely renovated the building, which used to house Mother's Restaurant. Javan Martin, who co-owns the eight-lane ax-throwing facility, along with Steve and Jordan...
Strongwell Corp. Highlands facility in Abingdon celebrates 2 years accident-free
Strongwell Corp. is celebrating two years without an accident at its Highlands manufacturing facility in Abingdon, Virginia. “This accomplishment says a lot about our team members’ commitment to working safely,” David Oakley, president and CEO of Strongwell, said. “This accomplishment is a good reminder for us all that it is possible to work safely. Paying attention to seemingly simple things like keeping work areas organized and constantly encouraging safe work behaviors can make a huge difference. The team members of the Highlands plant should be proud of this job well done.”
SHORT TAKES | Richard Young’s Kentucky Headhunters come to Piney Flats
Southern stallions untamed, Danny Shirley’s Confederate Railroad and Richard Young’s Kentucky Headhunters provide unbridled entertainment. Unleash moonshine heat. Then make way for Southern Rock Superstars at East Tennessee Distillery in Piney Flats, Tennessee, on Sunday, Sept. 4. Confederate Railroad and Kentucky Headhunters co-headline a day filled with Southern rock sizzle as lathered in East Tennessee Distillery spirits.
Thursday's Night's Prep Picks
Last meeting: Christiansburg 33, Abingdon 27 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Abingdon, Va.) Both of these Region 3D squads overpowered Class 2 opponents last Friday. Ector Taylor and Luke Honaker were the catalysts for Abingdon in a 47-6 mashing of Mountain 7 District rival John Battle. The defense limited the Trojans to 86 yards of total offense. “We had a good night,” said AHS coach Garrett Amburgey. “Our guys played with great effort and the energy was where it needed to be.” … Meanwhile, Christiansburg flattened Floyd County, 34-0. “A slow start against a scrappy and physical Floyd County squad,” said Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens. “We felt like the kids showed poise and focus and really executed in the second half.” … Four running backs for Christiansburg averaged more than 10 yards per carry and five different ball-carriers scored touchdowns. “Typically that means your offensive line played really well,” Wilkens said. “The defense played really well as a unit.” … A touchdown pass with 7.3 seconds remaining gave Christiansburg a win over Abingdon last year, one of just two games the Falcons lost in 2021. This one figures to go down to the wire as well. … “Abingdon is a solid opponent year-in and year-out,” Wilkens said. “They are well-coached, physical and execute really well in all three phases of the game. It is going to be a great Region D showdown with playoff implications in Week 2.”
School Board to spend federal funds for HVAC, roofing concerns
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Sullivan County school board members discussed the allocation of more than $9 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for the maintenance and repair of Sullivan County school roofs and HVAC systems on Wednesday. The estimated total in emergency relief, or ESSER, funds for...
King drops soccer home opener
Mars Hill took an early 3-0 lead in posting a 5-1 win over King University of Wednesday at Parks Field in Bristol, Tennessee. The Tornado’s (0-1-1) lone goal was by Kenneth Walton. Lees-McRae crushes E&H. Harrison Watts scored three goals as Lees-McRae cruised to a 7-0 win over Emory...
Saltville man’s topographic work made Apollo 11, 17 moon missions possible
As NASA works to launch the Artemis rocket to the moon as early as Friday following Monday’s scrubbed launch attempt, area residents will soon be able to celebrate the work of a native son for the Apollo 11 and 17 missions. On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy...
Two people killed in Buchanan County blaze
Two people are dead following a Friday night structure fire in Buchanan County. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, an adult male was able to escape the fire, but the remains of two other individuals were recovered inside the residence after the fire was extinguished. The...
PREP ROUNDUP: Sydney Carter leads Northwood past Tazewell in volleyball
If it seemed like Sydney Carter was all over the court on Tuesday night for the Northwood Panthers it’s because she was. Carter stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 12 assists, six kills, six aces and six digs as the crew from Saltville cruised to a 25-9, 25-21, 25-10 non-district volleyball win over the Tazewell Bulldogs.
City is in hot water with DEQ over landfill - again
BRISTOL, Va. – The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has notified Bristol Virginia it failed to submit stormwater monitoring reports required by state law. In a warning letter dated Aug. 26, DEQ said the city “may be in violation” of the state’s water control law due to the missing reports which are required under the city’s stormwater permit. The monitoring is to occur at specific sites at the city’s landfill.
Jerry Douglas leads The Jerry Douglas Band to BR&RR on Friday, Sept. 9
» When: Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. » Admission: $115/three-day pass (price increases before festival) » Web, audio and video: https://jerrydouglas.com. When Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs walked the Earth, droves of people flocked to the banjo. That was thanks to Scruggs’ pioneering three-finger style on the banjo.
King trounces E&H in volleyball
A couple of players from Washington County, Virginia, contributed to King University’s 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 non-conference volleyball victory over the Emory & Henry College Wasps on Tuesday. Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 35 assists and seven digs, while Abigail Belcher (Patrick Henry) finished with three kills and two blocks as...
Richlands' Dylan Brown has some strong roots
For a kid who witnessed some of the biggest achievements in the history of Richlands High School’s football program while growing up, Dylan Brown had his own historical performance last Friday. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior rushed for 353 yards to establish a single-game school record as the Blue Tornado...
Local protest raises concern over state's withdrawal from RGGI
ABINGDON, Va. – Protesters gathered outside the offices of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) in Abingdon, Virginia Wednesday, to voice concerns regarding Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin's push to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Emma Kelly, the new economy field coordinator for Appalachian Voices...
ETSU has high hopes entering the 2022 football season
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Hopes are high at East Tennessee State. One season ago, the Buccaneers set home attendance records on a seemingly weekly basis as ETSU won the Southern Conference championship and won a thrilling home playoff game before falling to eventual FCS national champion North Dakota State.
Communication plays a huge part in building our relationships
ABINGDON, VA- Taking an American Sign Language Class as a foreign language in high school was the spark that ignited a passion in Doctor of Audiology Lauren Esposito, Au.D. CCC-A, and owner of Abingdon Falls Plaza Hearing Center, to work with the deaf and hearing-impaired community. “I initially wanted a...
