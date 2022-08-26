Read full article on original website
As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont
The state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop taking new applications for rent and other housing expenses beginning Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont.
Care Home allegedly fails to provide proper services
The Vermont Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit (MFRAU) announced a settlement with Our House residential care homes on August 31. Our House, an operator of four residential care homes in Rutland, has allegedly failed to meet proper resident care services.
Capitalizing on cannabis in Vermont: Town selectboard holds discussion on weed resolution
SPRINGFIELD, VT. — The Springfield Selectboard voted unanimously to adopt their Cannabis Control Resolution. The town of Springfield voted to approve the retail sale of cannabis earlier this year after the state of Vermont passed a law that allowed the regulation of sale. Applications for retail licenses will become available on September 1, 2022, and the state will issue retailer licenses on October 1 of this year.
Programs That Provide Meals, Check-Ins for Seniors in Rural Vermont Struggle With Fewer Volunteers
Fred Wilber has to navigate several narrow dirt roads in East Montpelier when he starts his Meals on Wheels route. In winter, they're slick with ice; during mud season, they're muddy and bumpy. He makes the trip each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, rain or shine. Wilber took a reporter along...
‘The gateway drug is trauma.' In Concord, a crowd gathers to mark Overdose Awareness Day and call for change.
Louise Martel traveled from Berlin to stand outside the State House on Wednesday evening. She held a poster with photos of her niece, Chloe, who died of an overdose earlier this year at age 22. “We gotta let people know that she lived and she made a difference in this...
Vermont to Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
Vermonters will come together Wednesday evening to remember relatives, friends, and neighbors who died from overdoses. The lawn of the Vermont State House in Montpelier will be the setting for a gathering from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday August 31, marking International Overdose Awareness Day. In 2021, the Vermont Department of...
Federal investigation underway into fatality at Keene wastewater treatment plant
The federal investigation into a Keene-based electric company whose employee died in a workplace incident last Wednesday at the city’s wastewater treatment plant could take up to six months to complete, a spokesperson for the federal Labor Department said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspection of Hamblet...
Knotweed eradication efforts continue in The Valley Part 2
(Editor’s Note: This is the second part of Bingham’s midsummer report on knotweed eradication efforts in The Valley. The first part, published last week covered successes in Warren.) The interns joined Waitsfield Conservation Commissioners Curt Lindburg, Bob Cook and 20 volunteers to tackle knotweed at multiple sites. The...
Rutland School Board votes to remove Raiders mascot again
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Raiders mascot is gone for a second time. On Tuesday, Rutland School Commissioners voted 7-4 to remove it. The district also adopted a new mascot policy per state requirements. This comes after the passage of Act 152, which was signed by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott earlier this year.
Community rallies together following barn collapse in Rutland County
CLARENDON, Vt. — Members of the community are rallying together after a devastating storm killed two-dozen animals on a dairy farm in Clarendon, Vermont. Fern Hill Farm was established in 1972. The farm sits on the Clarendon/Wallingford line in Vermont. “It’s God’s country, it’s home,” says one of the...
A new Strafford County program helps people resolve old arrest warrants
The Strafford County Sheriff's Office has launched a new program to help people clear their outstanding warrants. These include warrants from the superior court and electronic bench warrants that failed to appear in court. Sheriff Mark Brave said people often miss court dates that would resolve old warrants for a...
Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont
Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
Police: Inmate dies at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police have launched an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Police say that they responded to the facility around 3 p.m on Sunday. The name of the deceased inmate has not been released yet, but...
Investigators announce cause of massive explosion that destroyed bus yard in New Hampshire
BRADFORD, N.H. — Investigators on Wednesday announced the cause of a massive explosion that destroyed a bus yard in New Hampshire earlier this year. Propane vapors released from a school bus that was being worked on at Student Transportation of America in Bradford back in March were ignited by an undetermined ignition source, which caused the explosion and fire, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Bradford Fire Chief Bryan Nowell, and Bradford Police Chief Edward Shaughnessy said in a joint news release.
Vermont man accused of setting fire to building in Lebanon
LEBANON, N.H. — A Vermont man is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire after he was accused of setting a maintenance building on fire in Lebanon. Lebanon police said crews were called Sunday morning to 5 Meadowbrook Village and found heavy fire coming from a maintenance building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
Bike reported stolen in Goshen
GOSHEN — Police are investigating the theft of a bike that occurred in Goshen last week. A stolen mountain bike was reported at The Blueberry Hill Inn on Goshen Ripton Road sometime between last Sunday and Tuesday. The bike was described as a camouflage green Specialized Stumpjumper Comp Alloy.
