Springfield, NH

NEWS10 ABC

Care Home allegedly fails to provide proper services

The Vermont Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit (MFRAU) announced a settlement with Our House residential care homes on August 31. Our House, an operator of four residential care homes in Rutland, has allegedly failed to meet proper resident care services.
RUTLAND, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Capitalizing on cannabis in Vermont: Town selectboard holds discussion on weed resolution

SPRINGFIELD, VT. — The Springfield Selectboard voted unanimously to adopt their Cannabis Control Resolution. The town of Springfield voted to approve the retail sale of cannabis earlier this year after the state of Vermont passed a law that allowed the regulation of sale. Applications for retail licenses will become available on September 1, 2022, and the state will issue retailer licenses on October 1 of this year.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
City
Springfield, NH
NECN

Vermont to Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

Vermonters will come together Wednesday evening to remember relatives, friends, and neighbors who died from overdoses. The lawn of the Vermont State House in Montpelier will be the setting for a gathering from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday August 31, marking International Overdose Awareness Day. In 2021, the Vermont Department of...
MONTPELIER, VT
nhbr.com

Federal investigation underway into fatality at Keene wastewater treatment plant

The federal investigation into a Keene-based electric company whose employee died in a workplace incident last Wednesday at the city’s wastewater treatment plant could take up to six months to complete, a spokesperson for the federal Labor Department said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspection of Hamblet...
KEENE, NH
The Valley Reporter

Knotweed eradication efforts continue in The Valley Part 2

(Editor’s Note: This is the second part of Bingham’s midsummer report on knotweed eradication efforts in The Valley. The first part, published last week covered successes in Warren.) The interns joined Waitsfield Conservation Commissioners Curt Lindburg, Bob Cook and 20 volunteers to tackle knotweed at multiple sites. The...
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Rutland School Board votes to remove Raiders mascot again

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Raiders mascot is gone for a second time. On Tuesday, Rutland School Commissioners voted 7-4 to remove it. The district also adopted a new mascot policy per state requirements. This comes after the passage of Act 152, which was signed by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott earlier this year.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Community rallies together following barn collapse in Rutland County

CLARENDON, Vt. — Members of the community are rallying together after a devastating storm killed two-dozen animals on a dairy farm in Clarendon, Vermont. Fern Hill Farm was established in 1972. The farm sits on the Clarendon/Wallingford line in Vermont. “It’s God’s country, it’s home,” says one of the...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
mychamplainvalley.com

Springfield inmate dies in prison infirmary

A 71-year-old New Hampshire man in the infirmary unit at Southern State Correctional Facility died Sunday. Authorities say Ronald Roy, 71, was found unresponsive by prison staff, who provided care and called for emergency medical services. EMS arrived and pronounced Roy dead a short time later. The Vermont Department of...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
sevendaysvt

Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont

Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
BARRE, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigators announce cause of massive explosion that destroyed bus yard in New Hampshire

BRADFORD, N.H. — Investigators on Wednesday announced the cause of a massive explosion that destroyed a bus yard in New Hampshire earlier this year. Propane vapors released from a school bus that was being worked on at Student Transportation of America in Bradford back in March were ignited by an undetermined ignition source, which caused the explosion and fire, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Bradford Fire Chief Bryan Nowell, and Bradford Police Chief Edward Shaughnessy said in a joint news release.
BRADFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Vermont man accused of setting fire to building in Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. — A Vermont man is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire after he was accused of setting a maintenance building on fire in Lebanon. Lebanon police said crews were called Sunday morning to 5 Meadowbrook Village and found heavy fire coming from a maintenance building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
LEBANON, NH
Seacoast Current

Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
BELMONT, NH
newportdispatch.com

Bike reported stolen in Goshen

GOSHEN — Police are investigating the theft of a bike that occurred in Goshen last week. A stolen mountain bike was reported at The Blueberry Hill Inn on Goshen Ripton Road sometime between last Sunday and Tuesday. The bike was described as a camouflage green Specialized Stumpjumper Comp Alloy.
GOSHEN, VT

