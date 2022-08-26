Read full article on original website
WVNews
Mark Moyers
BRUCETON MILLS-BRANDONVILLE — Mark C. Moyers, 56, of Bruceton Mills-Brandonville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home. the son of Dolores Sisler Moyers and the late Ward C. Moyers, he was born July 14, 1966, in Morgantown.
WVNews
Robert Martin Jr.
KINGWOOD — Robert (Bobby) Stephen Martin Jr., age 63, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Bobby was born the second child to Robert Stephen Martin, Lt Col. (Ret.) U.S. Marines and Peggy Crane Martin on July 24, 1959 in Parkersburg. The Martins settled in Fairfax, Va. when Bobby was a young boy, and he spent his formative years attending school there. It was in those hallways that Bobby met some of his dearest, lifelong friends. Bobby also met the love of his life and wife of 45 years, Carolyn Moxley Martin. They were married shortly after graduation and soon welcomed their only child, Jason (Jay) Glen Martin.
WVNews
40th Leadership Marion, West Virginia, class kicks off seminars with historic tour of county
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Leadership Marion's 40th class began its nearly year-long journey of learning all about Marion County Thursday, when the group took a historic tour of the county to see how exactly it came to be what it is today. Each year, roughly 25 professionals from...
WVNews
The Exorcist
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Thursday announce…
WVNews
COVID report for Sept. 1, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's latest COVID dead came from Marion, Wayne, Ohi…
WVNews
West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival to host Author Forum
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will host its WVIHF Authors Forum from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library on the second floor. Forum chairpersons are Diana Pishner Walker and Stephen Pishner. The forum is sponsored by James and Law Co in...
WVNews
Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake
OAKLAND — The Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat Festival was a big success as hundreds gathered at Broadford Lake on Saturday for the event. This was the first Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake, and the planning process is already underway for it to return next year.
WVNews
West Virginia's Robinson Grand to show 4 classic fright/Halloween movies for October
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Thursday announced a "2022 Big Screen Screams for Halloween" promotion. The promotion features four films that will be shown throughout October at the historic theater, located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg, WV.
WVNews
Tractor trailer hits power pole in Jane Lew, West Virginia, impacting power & damaging vehicles
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — A tractor trailer hit a power pole Thursday morning in the Industrial Park in Jane Lew, taking out power to the town and surrounding areas and damaging vehicles. MonPower was notified and responded to the scene as the lines were still "live" with...
WVNews
Southern 2nd, Northern 5th at Polish Pines
KEYSER, W.Va. — The high school golf season continued last Wednesday afternoon as the Southern Rams and Northern Huskies competed at Polish Pines in Keyser. The Keyser Golden Tornado finished with a 158 to top the six-team filed. Southern was in second with a 165, followed by Allegany (172), Frankfort (174), Northern (210) and Fort Hill (268).
WVNews
Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son
CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
WVNews
Man with past DUI with death & another DUI now accused of driving under influence a third time
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 35-year-old Weston man previously convicted of DUI with death has driven under the influence for a second time since the fatal crash, a veteran Clarksburg Police Department officer has alleged. Sgt. Laura McGlone charged Edwin Lynn Mayo Jr. of third-offense DUI, a felony,...
WVNews
WVU Around The Web 9/1
It's Brawl Day! Check out our across the board coverage at BlueGoldNews.com, then take a peek at what others are saying as WVU-Pitt ready for tonight's 7 p.m. kickoff.
