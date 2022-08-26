ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

NewsTimes

CT's North Haven Fair is coming in September: Here's what you need to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rides, games and plenty of fair food is coming to North Haven. The North Haven Fair is set to be September 8-11 with a variety of entertainment, food and exhibitions. The fair, which started in 1984, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year and has put together a four-day lineup of live music, exhibits, truck and tractor pulls and more to celebrate. Read more on what you need to know ahead of the North Haven Fair.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Stamford’s Westhill High School closed due to water main break

STAMFORD — Westhill High School is closed Wednesday, Aug. 31, due to a water main break, district officials announced. The announcement was made on the school’s website at about 7:25 a.m. District officials did not provide any other details on the location of the break or how it...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization

STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury firefighters put out two-alarm blaze in commercial space

DANBURY — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure early Sunday, according to the department. Crews responded to a fire in a commercial structure on Augusta Drive, in the corporate park section of the city, around 1 a.m., officials said on Facebook. The fire quickly “escalated to...
DANBURY, CT

