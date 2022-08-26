Read full article on original website
FSU adds former four-star RB transfer Caziah Holmes to official roster
Florida State officially added former four-star running back Caziah Holmes to its roster. Holmes, who enrolled at FSU earlier this month, was practicing with the team on Tuesday according to a school spokesperson. He was officially added to the roster on Thursday, checking in at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds. Holmes comes to FSU after two seasons at Penn State in which he rushed for 254 yards and 2 touchdowns on 56 carries (4.5 YPC) while adding 37 receiving yards.
Florida State football: Everything Mike Norvell said ahead of LSU showdown
Florida State has a chance to make a pretty big statement Sunday if it can go into New Orleans and knock off LSU in a primetime, Superdome showdown. Florida State should be in good shape if the Seminoles are able to recreate the dynamic rushing attack that they showcased in the 47-7 win over Duquesne in Week 0. Florida State totaled 406 yards on the ground and averaged 7.5 yards per carry in the season-opening romp.
Everything Jordan Travis said about Week 0 success, prep for LSU, and his confidence in his team
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State starting quarterback Jordan Travis spoke on Thursday. He reflected on his performance against Duquesne. He shared how he feels physically after the game. He spoke about practice and prep for LSU. The complete interview is below and quotes follow:. On his confidence after the opening...
Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)
Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
LSU defense leaving no stone unturned in preparation for Florida State
The LSU Tigers finally get their season started on Sunday night in the Superdome against the Florida State Seminoles. The Brian Kelly era gets started in mere days, and there are still a ton of questions left to answer about the team. Florida State, on the other hand, has already...
Five things we want to see from LSU football against Florida State
Gameday is nearly here to start the 2022 LSU season and a new tenure for this program moving forward. It’s a first opportunity to look at how this team performs against another opponent, with many opinions likely to be drawn as a result. Entering Sunday night’s game, there are several goals we want to see the Tigers accomplish against Florida State. Here are five that we view as a successful night if pulled off.
CSU QB Clay Millen to make his first collegiate start against Michigan
The difference in crowd sizes between Clay Millen's last start at quarterback and his next start Saturday against Michigan could not be more different. Before he signed with Nevada, redshirted and then transferred to Colorado State, Millen's senior year of high school was limited to just two games due to the pandemic. As he remembers it, attendance was sparse — nothing like what he'll see at the Big House.
Top WR target hears from entire Wolverine staff
College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the first recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan 2024 four-star wide receiver Jordan Anderson. “I did I heard from the entire staff,” Anderson told The Michigan...
Rankings Hits and Misses: Michigan Wolverines
Looking at Michigan's roster at players that 247Sports feels we evaluated correctly out of high school and some that are on track to outperform their ranking.
Michigan makes contact right away with five-star DL
College programs could directly contact junior prospects right when the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night and one of the first recruits to hear from the Wolverines was Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius 2024 five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott. “Yeah I’ve heard from a lot of there staff including Coach Harbaugh,”...
Game-by-game, predicting Michigan football's 2022 season
After a long offseason, the No. 8 Michigan football team returns to action Saturday, when the Wolverines host Colorado State (Noon, ABC) in their season opener. Coming off a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance, expectations are high for Michigan this fall?. Just how high should they be?...
The Wolverine247 Podcast: Michigan-Colorado State preview
The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with its latest episode, as 247Sports' Michigan beat writers break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. In our first game preview episode of the year, 247Sports' Zach Shaw and Steve Lorenz break down Michigan's matchup against Colorado State, looking...
Eyabi Anoma has been 'really good,' may play 'right away' for Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Eyabi Anoma joined the Michigan football program less than two weeks ago, but the former five-star edge rusher is already on track to see playing time this Saturday against Colorado State. Jim Harbaugh said Monday that Anoma — a graduate transfer from Tennessee-Martin — has...
