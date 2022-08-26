ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos of the Week: Panda birthday, primaries and preseason football

By The Hill staff
 6 days ago
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Chicago Air and Water Show over Lake Michigan on Aug. 21 in Chicago. Associated Press/Kiichiro Sato
People look at destroyed Russian military equipment at Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 21 that has been turned into an open-air military museum ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day on Aug. 24, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI Photo
New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin rushes for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 21 in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson
Social movement demonstrators hold a mock funeral procession to symbolize the death of wages as they head to the Labor Ministry to protest low salaries and soaring inflation in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 22. Associated Press/Natacha Pisarenko
A demonstrator shouts during a protest to demand Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and call for better quality of life, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Aug. 22. Protesters marched through the capital and other major cities, blocking roads and shutting down businesses. Associated Press/Odelyn Joseph
Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho scores his side’s first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on Aug 22. Associated Press/Dave Thompson
Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández greets supporters as she leaves her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 23. Prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to sentence Fernández, who was president of Argentina from 2007 to 2015, to 12 years in prison and bar her from holding public office for life for allegedly leading a criminal conspiracy that irregularly awarded public works contracts to a friend and ally. Associated Press/Rodrigo Abd
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), candidate in the Oklahoma Republican primary runoff election for U.S. Senate, speaks with supporters on Aug. 23 at a luncheon in Norman, Okla. Associated Press/Sue Ogrocki
A coca farmer runs through a tear gas cloud during the fourth week of clashes with the police near a coca leaf market in La Paz, Bolivia, on Aug. 23. Anti-government coca farmers are demanding the ban of a parallel coca market that they say is run by unions close to the government. Associated Press/Juan Karita
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) speaks during his election night victory party in the Democratic primary election on Aug. 23 in New York. Nadler won in New York’s 12th Congressional District Democratic primary against Attorney Suraj Patel and Rep. Carolyn Maloney. Associated Press/John Minchillo
Photos of slain journalists are posted up on a wall during a vigil to protest the murder of journalist Fredid Roman, outside Mexico’s attorney general’s office in Mexico City, on Aug. 24. Roman was the 15th media worker killed so far this year in Mexico, which is now considered the most dangerous country for reporters outside a war zone. Associated Press/Eduardo Verdugo
Noemie, a Bactrian camel, gets inquisitive as she is weighed by keeper Mick Tiley during the weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo in London on Aug. 25. The annual weigh-in is an opportunity for keepers at ZSL London Zoo to make sure the information they’ve recorded is up-to-date and accurate, with each measurement then added to the Zoological Information Management System, a database shared with zoos all over the world that helps zookeepers to compare important information on thousands of endangered species. Associated Press/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Democratic nominee for Maryland governor Wes Moore shakes hands with President Biden following a Democratic National Committee grassroots event with Maryland state and congressional candidates at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Md., on Aug. 25. Greg Nash
President Biden greets supporters following a Democratic National Committee grassroots event with Maryland state and congressional candidates at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Md., on Aug. 25. Greg Nash
A woman holds an umbrella and walks in the rain in Dharmsala, India, on Aug. 26. Associated Press/Ashwini Bhatia

Photos curated by: Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

