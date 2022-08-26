Photos of the Week: Panda birthday, primaries and preseason football

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Wednesday that the first bus of migrants from the southern border has arrived in the city of Chicago. In a news release on Wednesday, Abbott said the migrants were dropped off at the city’s Union Station. Abbott has been sending migrants to major Democratic-run cities in recent months in…
Teachers in the U.S. have seen their salaries decline over the past decade, with some educators paid anywhere from 5 to 18 percent less than the national average wage. Business.org analyzed average teacher salaries from the National Center for Educational Statistics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics and ranked the best and worst average teacher salaries in comparison to the average salary for all other occupations.
President Biden will deliver a prime-time speech from Philadelphia on Thursday about protecting democracy during which he will warn that Americans’ rights and freedoms are “under attack,” according to a White House official. Biden’s speech at Independence National Historical Park on Thursday evening will revive his 2020...
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on Monday decried the “nationwide epidemic” of gun violence and called for a nonpartisan conversation about gun safety after rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot Sunday in Washington, D.C. “This continues to be a nationwide epidemic, gun violence, and I...
Former President Trump on Wednesday issued a last minute plea to a federal judge for an independent review of documents seized by the FBI more than three weeks ago as the fight between the former president and investigators continues to rage on. Trump’s lawyers said in a Wednesday night filing...
Democrats are seeing new glimmers of hope for their chances of ousting Sen. Marco Rubio (R) in Florida after months of hand-wringing over just how aggressively they should pursue his seat. Until recently, the Senate race drew little attention from national Democrats who have grown increasingly skeptical that their candidates...
The Biden administration’s push to reach a new nuclear agreement with Iran is completely out of step with not only our own interests in the Middle East but also regional developments that are bypassing Washington. The White House risks eroding our already tenuous position in the region and undermining our credibility with regional allies.
President Biden on Thursday will use a prime-time address to make the case that the political movement led by his predecessor poses an “extreme threat” to democracy as his criticisms of Republicans become increasingly pointed as November’s midterms approach. Biden will travel to Philadelphia for a speech...
Data collected during the 2020 presidential election show the majority of local election offices in the United States did not have a social media presence. This is concerning, as young individuals — who use social media the most — tend to face registration and voting hurdles. Researchers suggest...
ASPEN, COLO. — Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) on Wednesday lamented that Hispanic history and culture are not routinely taught in the United States. “I fundamentally believe right now, unfortunately, that Americans for the most part do not know who Latinos are,” Castro said. “Because our stories and our histories have not been told in American…
Story at a glance Smoking remains popular in many Southern and Midwestern states. West Virginia has the highest rate of smoking in the country. Cigarette smoking among U.S. adults dropped from more than 33 percent in 1980 to about 12 percent in 2020, an all-time low. While the number of Americans who smoke has fallen…
Comments / 0