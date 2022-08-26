Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Attorney Is Among Finalists For New Judge Position
Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Attorney is one of three finalists for a new judge position. According to Third Judicial District Court Administrator Peggy Frericks, the 3B Judicial Nominating Commission has received three applications for the District Associate Court Judge position. We are told that the new...
kiwaradio.com
The Lost (?) Is Found
Sheldon, Iowa — If recent media reports were to be believed, one of the events planned for this weekend’s Sheldon Celebration Days had apparently been in doubt for a period of time. The reports would have us believe that the location of the time capsule buried during Sheldon’s...
KEYC
4 injured in Clay County, IA accident
ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - Four people were hurt in an accident in rural Clay County, Iowa, Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue near Royal shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of a passenger car was driving north on 160th Avenue. As the car...
Hometown Happenings: South Dakota Opening Apple Picking Weekend
One of the most popular fall activities to participate in is apple picking! This is usually a huge tradition for families. The Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg is one prominent apple picking spot that promises to provide a great weekend outing. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon To Celebrate 150 Years During Celebration Days This Weekend
Sheldon, Iowa — It’s almost time to roll out the red carpet for our visitors and citizens alike. It’s Sheldon’s annual Celebration Days, and Sheldon is 150 years old this year. Sheldon Chamber Of Commerce Director Ashley Nordahl tells us there will be something for everyone.
Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Bails on Campaign Stop Over Abortion Questions
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—A campaign stop for Gov. Kristi Noem went off the rails on Tuesday after two women confronted her about the state’s extreme ban on almost all abortions. Within minutes of touching down for an appearance at a virtual golf facility in Sioux Falls, the top...
kiwaradio.com
Dawn Marie Updike
of Aurelia, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Cherokee Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Mr. Billy Bezoni will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1,...
nwestiowa.com
Cheese please: IIC supplying animal feed needs
SIBLEY—A longtime anchor facility in Sibley’s downtown business community is receiving a revitalization thanks to the purchase by International Ingredient Corporation of the former Iowa Drying and Processing and Associated Milk Producers building. The unfortunate era of foul odors during the IDP years is hopefully a thing of...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Firefighters Make Quick Work Of Ditch Fire East Of Town
Rock Rapids, Iowa– The Rock Rapids Fire Department was called out to a fire on Monday, August 29, 2022, near Rock Rapids. According to Rock Rapids Fire Chief Ed Reck, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Rapids Fire Department was called to the report of a ditch fire near the intersection of Highway 9 and K60– the Edna road, three miles east of Rock Rapids.
beckersasc.com
South Dakota physicians open vascular clinic
Four Sioux Falls, S.D., physicians opened a private vascular clinic, local outlet KELO reported Aug. 26. Patrick Kelly, MD; Angelo Santos, MD; Gregory Nissen, MD; and Benjamin Jorgensen, MD, share ownership and perform procedures at Dakota Vascular. They also perform surgeries at Avera Health and Sanford Health hospitals, the report said. Both systems are based in Sioux Falls.
Sioux City Journal
Motorcycle crash with semitrailer, on U.S. 75, results in serious injury
HINTON, Iowa — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close & Then Reopen?
Breakfast is good all day every day. Unfortunately and fortunately, one local Sioux Falls establishment was on the verge of stopping its delicious breakfast, lunch, or brunch until further notice. That's no longer the case!. Over the weekend, he All Day Café made a new, exciting announcement that they will...
kiwaradio.com
LeAnn Harms
LeAnn Harms, age 80 of Hartley, IA, passed away at the Osceola Community Hospital in Sibley, IA on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in May City. Visitation will be held at the...
kicdam.com
Clay County Health Update: Dysphagia
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Do you ever have issues when it comes swallowing things like food or beverages? If so, it may be time to see your doctor. Laura Johnson is a Speech and Language Pathologist for Spencer Hospital. She says dysphagia is a condition that can affect people of all ages from birth to elderly.
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls vigilante took matters into his own hands Tuesday when he stopped a thief who had just robbed one of the vehicles in his driveway. He not only caught the thief, but his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
Why Was This Man Tarred and Feathered in Luverne, Minnesota?
When most of us think of tarring and feathering, the American Revolution comes to mind. Back then, British Loyalists were tarred and feathered often, to be made examples of. But this archaic practice took place well into the 20th century, sometimes in the most unlikely of places. Luverne, Minnesota is...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County communication tower site sold
ORANGE CITY—How much is 2 acres of land worth in Sioux County?. The answer, following the opening of sealed bids at the Sioux County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, is nearly $200,000 for one particular piece of property. The county had 10 people submit bids on the property at...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man accused of groping Augie student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is expected to be released from jail tonight – less than 24 hours after being accused of inappropriately touching a student at Augustana University. Aaron Gruenewald is charged with sexual contact without consent. He appeared in court for the...
Sioux City Journal
Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee
LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
