WLUC
Upper Michigan Today talks business over BBQ
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Superiorland Pickleball Club is looking for more members and additional court locations. Plus... Financial strategist/market analyst Alan Knuckman joins to talk about the impact of having a side hustle. Knuckman discusses business over barbecue. Finally, Knuckman gives tips about finding your...
WLUC
Superiorland Pickleball Club welcoming new players
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation. In Marquette, Superiorland Pickleball Club president John Sutton shares how his club is adjusting to the rise in members. Because of that growth, there are limitations to how often and where the club can play. Senior Services...
WLUC
Northern Discovery Preschool & Childcare to serve UP families
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Child care is hard to come by right now, all across the country and even in the U.P., so Emmie Rotter decided to open a child care business in Dickinson County to provide a solution. Rotter explained this had been a life-long dream of hers....
WLUC
Bay College West Campus welcomes students back, adds two classes for fall semester
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College West Campus welcomed students back to school this week with two new classes. Drawing 1 and Introduction to Corrections are both returning to the Iron Mountain campus after several years. Bay College West Campus said it is looking to return to pre-pandemic operations, which includes expanding course offerings.
WLUC
Alger County set to host Feeding America Wednesday
MUNISING, MI. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Alger County on Wednesday for those in need of their services. The pantry will be located at the Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church at 1150 M-28 in Munising. Food will begin to be distributed at noon; this is a drive-through event, and it is requested that those attending remain in their vehicles.
WLUC
Feeding America to make a stop in Ishpeming Thursday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be holding a distribution event Thursday in Ishpeming. The pantry will be located at North Iron Church located at 910 Palms Avenue and U.S. 41. Distribution of items is set to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30. Only three boxes of food will be available per vehicle. Those who do not have a vehicle can go to the VFW parking lot in Ishpeming at 310 Bank Street from 9:00 a.m. until 10.
WLUC
Asahi Nordic being offered at Northern Michigan University
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for a physical activity that calms both mind and body?. Northern Michigan University is offering an Asahi Nordic class to students. Certified Lead Trainer Margaret Vainio and Instructor Marsha Lucas want to thank Dr. Elizabeth Wuorinen, the Associate Dean and Director of the Dept of Health and Human Performance at NMU, who greatly helped in bringing the class to the university.
WLUC
18th annual Blues Festival returning to Marquette this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the annual Blues Festival is set to return to Marquette’s Lower Harbor. That includes the free community show on Friday and the ticketed shows on Saturday and Sunday. Preparations for the festival are underway this week, including a free show from the Flat...
WLUC
Marquette’s ‘Trash to Treasure Weekend’ begins Friday, Sept. 9
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette residents are invited and encouraged to participate in the community-wide “Trash to Treasure Weekend” beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the program is to provide a venue for the recycling...
WLUC
Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area celebrates new improvements
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sugarloaf looks a little different thanks to the Sugarloaf Enhancement Project. Marquette County received $45,000 from the Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund for the Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area. It used the money to help pay for interpretive trail signs for visitors to learn more about Sugarloaf. It also paid for a smart waste collection system, restrooms, a picnic area and ADA-accessible parking. All in all, the project cost about $100,000 to complete.
WLUC
Marquette City Police, NMU reminds students of water safety
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With students back and summer weather still here, the Marquette City Police and NMU are reminding students to be safe with Lake Superior. Marquette City Police Captain James Finkbeiner said students should avoid swimming in cold temperatures. “Lake Superior is a very cold lake, it doesn’t...
WLUC
Escanaba murder mystery dinner show Happening Sept. 8
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A murder mystery is coming to the Delta County area next week. Players de Noc is presenting “The International Association of Mystery Solvers.” It’s a murder mystery show with dinner and will be performed at the Island Resort and Casino. The show is...
WLUC
Iron Ore Heritage Trail seeking input on 5-year recreation plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority is seeking input from the public on its five-year Recreation Plan through a SurveyMonkey survey. The survey is available at www.ironoreheritage.com or Facebook/IronOreHeritageTrail or directly at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M9JDC69. The Recreation Authority was established in May 2007 to create, maintain and operate...
WLUC
Nominations sought for Marquette County’s Evergreen Awards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s annual Evergreen Awards are coming soon, and the selection committee is looking for nominees. The award honors individuals in Marquette County who are dedicated to supporting and mentoring women and children, helping them to reach their leadership potential. The award is presented as...
WLUC
Negaunee and Ishpeming to work together for infrastructure repairs
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Council has directed the City Manager to enter into an agreement for infrastructure repairs in Ishpeming. Back in May, flash flooding damaged roads and infrastructure in both Negaunee and Ishpeming. The road leading to UP Health System Bell in Ishpeming was particularly damaged....
WLUC
Marquette County band in online competition to perform in Hollywood
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee-based band is in the running to be the opening act for some major bands in Hollywood, California. Mark Makela and Jack Laurila form the alternative rock band Jasno. They’re currently ninth in the quarterfinals and looking to move on to the semi-finals for a...
WLUC
‘A princess mom’: Students talk about their big dreams
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Area Public Schools started this Monday and students are already thinking about their goals. “Senior year is obviously, I think, the best year of high school so I’m honestly just looking forward to everything that senior year has to offer,” said Carney Salo, the Senior Class VP at Escanaba Area Public High School.
WLUC
Halloween Superstore opens in Westwood Mall, expects busy season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s not too early to start buying your Halloween gear and the Halloween Superstore is open and ready to help. The store is located in the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township and offers hundreds of costumes, from Michael Meyers to Cinderella. It also has animatronic decorations and costume accessories.
WLUC
Marquette City Commission approves next step in dredging project
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is moving forward with a $2.3 million dredging project. The Commission Monday night unanimously approved the selection of GEI Consultants for an environmental review of the area that will be dredged. The area the dredged material will be relocated will also be reviewed.
WLUC
Gwinn, Ishpeming public schools resume classes
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn and Ishpeming public schools were two of the U.P. school districts starting a new year today. Gwinn High School senior Lena Pleaugh said she was excited to see her friends. “It feels really good, I’m glad to be back here,” Pleaugh said. “I have...
