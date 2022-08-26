Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
City Council Approves Additional TIF for Raceday Center Property Across from Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
wcyb.com
The Appalachian Honey Boutique opens in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va---A new women's clothing boutique is opening on Thursday in Bristol. The Appalachian Honey Boutique is opening its doors at 11:00a.m. The store is located at 208 Linden Square Drive at Exit 7 near the Food City on Bonham Road. Store manager and managing partner, Jessica Stiltner said they...
wcyb.com
Concerned citizens voice support to keep Virginia in Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Concerned citizens took to the streets in Abingdon, Virginia, on Wednesday morning, in support of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. They say the program is a necessity -- but Gov. Glenn Youngkin is in opposition, saying it's bad for Virginia. "I just can't understand why...
wcyb.com
Sen. Warner trades recipes with Va. woman who won dozens of cooking prizes at state fair
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Earlier this year the internet was on the hunt for Linda Skeens, who won over thirty ribbons at the Virginia-Kentucky State Fair for her delicious food. The mystery baking queen could not be tracked down anywhere on social media, and the search went viral.
wcyb.com
Tennessee Hills Distillery breaks ground on Bristol location
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee Hills Distillery broke ground Tuesday on a $21.3 million project to add a Bristol location which will serve as the company's new headquarters. This will be the third location, with the other two being in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The company plans to create...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
Exclusive: Youngkin says 'biological boys' should not play sports with 'biological girls'
ANNANDALE, Va. (7News) — During his back-to-school rally in Fairfax County, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) transgender and gender expansive student policy, called Regulation 2603. “They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their...
wcyb.com
New book gives insight to bridge names in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you've ever driven across a bridge in Carter County and wondered who the bridge was named after and why, here’s your chance to find out. Nancy Ensor has written a book called "We'll Cross That Bridge" that gives thorough descriptions of the 84 individuals who have had a bridge named after them.
wcyb.com
Agencies donate police cars to Whitesburg Police Department for Kentucky flood relief
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCYB) — Kentucky agencies have donated cars to the Whitesburg Police Department temporarily, following the recent flood. Whitesburg's Assistant Police Chief, Justin Hunsucker, says the flood washed away eight of their vehicles. We're just a seven man department- we barely had enough cars as it was, and...
wcyb.com
Manufacturing company to add 86 new jobs in Hawkins County
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Commissioner Stuart McWhorter visited Hawkins County Tuesday to announce the expansion of a manufacturing company, Symmco. Symmco is a Pennsylvania-based company that specializes in the production of powdered metal. McWhorter says communities like Surgoinsville need economic development like this. This community has been ready for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
JCPD: Woman embezzled from local store
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested a Johnson City woman on Wednesday after they say they discovered months worth of fraudulent returns from a local business. According to a JCPD release, officers were called to a Bargain Hunt discount store on Browns Mill Road by loss prevention employees. When […]
wcyb.com
Local volunteer firefighter planning to host a formal first responder ball
TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A local volunteer firefighter is planning to host a formal first responder ball. The event came after volunteer firefighter Jimmy Pierce wanted to come up with a way to honor those who keep us safe and bring them together. He plans to make the event free...
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for September 2022
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services and automatic deposits...
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tennessee sheriff announces addition of new Chief Deputy John Rose
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the addition of John Rose to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Rose will work alongside Chief Deputy of Administration John Lowry. Rose is a graduate of ETSU, earning an Associate of Science in Law Enforcement in 1982, a Bachelor of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
ETSU celebrates African American culture in Appalachia
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new exhibit celebrating African American culture in Appalachia, is on display over the next month at both the ETSU Slocumb Galleries and Tipton Gallery. Y’all don’t hear me: The Black Appalachia exhibition, curated by ETSU graduate Kreneshia Whiteside-McGee, features artists, poets, and musicians...
TriPride: first event in the nation to occur in two states, at the same time
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – TriPride, the first Pride event in the nation to occur in two states simultaneously according to organizers, commenced with a parade down State street. The Twin Cities also hosted music, food and entertainment in Cumberland Square Park. Organizers estimated based on previous years that about 10,000 people attended the celebration. “Even […]
wcyb.com
Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse to retire October 31
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said in a letter to the board of education that he will retire from the school system, effective October 31. Below is the letter sent to the board of education.
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
wcyb.com
First elected female mayor in Carter County sworn in
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first elected female mayor in Carter County, Patty Woodby, was sworn in Wednesday. New sheriff, Mike Fraley, has also been sworn in. Other officials were sworn in as well. They all formally assumed the responsibilities of their offices at midnight Thursday.
wcyb.com
VSP: Driver of pickup injured in crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The driver of a pickup truck was taken to Johnson City Medical Center Wednesday following a crash on Interstate 81 near Glade Spring, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the driver of a Ford F150 was going south on Interstate 81 when...
‘The Generalist’ opens in iconic JC downtown spot
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since about a year ago, co-owners Lora and Brad Eshbach have worked for the day when they could finally see smiling customers in the general store they’ve always dreamed about. On Saturday, “The Generalist” opened its doors. “My husband and I have been thinking about this a long time with […]
wcyb.com
2 dead following Buchanan County fire, police say
RAVEN, Va. (WCYB) — Two people were found dead following a fire in Buchanan County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to the 1200 block of Meadows Road in the Raven community at 7:36 p.m. Three people were inside the house at the time of the fire, police said. A man was able to safely get out, police added.
Comments / 1