ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

The Appalachian Honey Boutique opens in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va---A new women's clothing boutique is opening on Thursday in Bristol. The Appalachian Honey Boutique is opening its doors at 11:00a.m. The store is located at 208 Linden Square Drive at Exit 7 near the Food City on Bonham Road. Store manager and managing partner, Jessica Stiltner said they...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Tennessee Hills Distillery breaks ground on Bristol location

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee Hills Distillery broke ground Tuesday on a $21.3 million project to add a Bristol location which will serve as the company's new headquarters. This will be the third location, with the other two being in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The company plans to create...
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Abingdon, VA
City
Charity, VA
Abingdon, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Abingdon, VA
Society
wcyb.com

New book gives insight to bridge names in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you've ever driven across a bridge in Carter County and wondered who the bridge was named after and why, here’s your chance to find out. Nancy Ensor has written a book called "We'll Cross That Bridge" that gives thorough descriptions of the 84 individuals who have had a bridge named after them.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Manufacturing company to add 86 new jobs in Hawkins County

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Commissioner Stuart McWhorter visited Hawkins County Tuesday to announce the expansion of a manufacturing company, Symmco. Symmco is a Pennsylvania-based company that specializes in the production of powdered metal. McWhorter says communities like Surgoinsville need economic development like this. This community has been ready for...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food City#Fresh Food#Food Security#Cheap Food#Mobile Marketplace#Swva
WJHL

JCPD: Woman embezzled from local store

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested a Johnson City woman on Wednesday after they say they discovered months worth of fraudulent returns from a local business. According to a JCPD release, officers were called to a Bargain Hunt discount store on Browns Mill Road by loss prevention employees. When […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
wcyb.com

ETSU celebrates African American culture in Appalachia

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new exhibit celebrating African American culture in Appalachia, is on display over the next month at both the ETSU Slocumb Galleries and Tipton Gallery. Y’all don’t hear me: The Black Appalachia exhibition, curated by ETSU graduate Kreneshia Whiteside-McGee, features artists, poets, and musicians...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TriPride: first event in the nation to occur in two states, at the same time

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – TriPride, the first Pride event in the nation to occur in two states simultaneously according to organizers, commenced with a parade down State street. The Twin Cities also hosted music, food and entertainment in Cumberland Square Park. Organizers estimated based on previous years that about 10,000 people attended the celebration. “Even […]
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

First elected female mayor in Carter County sworn in

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first elected female mayor in Carter County, Patty Woodby, was sworn in Wednesday. New sheriff, Mike Fraley, has also been sworn in. Other officials were sworn in as well. They all formally assumed the responsibilities of their offices at midnight Thursday.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

‘The Generalist’ opens in iconic JC downtown spot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since about a year ago, co-owners Lora and Brad Eshbach have worked for the day when they could finally see smiling customers in the general store they’ve always dreamed about. On Saturday, “The Generalist” opened its doors. “My husband and I have been thinking about this a long time with […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

2 dead following Buchanan County fire, police say

RAVEN, Va. (WCYB) — Two people were found dead following a fire in Buchanan County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to the 1200 block of Meadows Road in the Raven community at 7:36 p.m. Three people were inside the house at the time of the fire, police said. A man was able to safely get out, police added.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy